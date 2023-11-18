Logitech is a staple company for computer accessories. Below you’ll find our picks of the best Logitech computer mouse and keyboard deals, as well as some discounts on other accessories like headsets and microphones. These Black Friday deals have no guarantee of lasting until the official shopping holiday, so if you see one you like, grab it soon.

Best Logitech mouse Black Friday deals

Logitech makes a wide variety of computer mice — from the cheap to the expensive, the normal to the absurd. If you just want a regular old mouse, grab the ambidextrous M220 for $20. If you want a precise and multifunctional gaming mouse, check out the Lightspeed series. For something a little unusual, you should look at the Logitech MX Vertical. It’s ergonomic in a way that makes it look like some sort of mushroom. All of these discounts are part of Best Buy Black Friday deals.

Logitech Pro X Superlight wireless —

Logitech M220 Silent wireless ambidextrous —

Logitech MX Vertical Advanced wireless ergonomic

Logitech MX Anywhere 2S wireless —

Logitech G502 Lightspeed —

Best Logitech keyboard Black Friday deals

These Logitech Black Friday keyboard deals cover a wide range of products. If you’re just looking for something simple and cheap, the MK270 bundle is only $20. If you like a little luxury, keep looking farther down the list. There are mechanical keyboard options for those who like the click and thok of a nice keyboard. There are also some portable options, and ones with built-in trackpads. Logitech isn’t the best place to look for gaming keyboard Black Friday deals, so you should check out that list separately.

Logitech MK270 Full-size wireless —

Logitech MK540 Full-size Advanced wireless —

Logitech K400 Plus TKL wireless membrane —

Logitech POP Keys wireless mechanical (rose) —

Logitech G915 Lightspeed TKL wireless mechanical —

Don't Miss:

Other Logitech Black Friday deals we love

Logitech makes more accessories than just keyboard and mice. We’ve pulled out some of the coolest ones with significant discounts. There is the Blue Yeti series of podcast or streaming quality microphones. If you do a lot of video chatting (or again, streaming), the 4K webcam will be useful. There are of course wired and wireless headsets for either gaming or teleconferencing. Check them out below.

Logitech Zone 750 wired noise-cancelling headset —

Logitech Zone 900 wireless headset —

Logitech 4K Pro webcam —

Logitech Blue Yeti microphone —

Logitech Blue Yeti Game Streaming mic and pop filter —

Editors' Recommendations