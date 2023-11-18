 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Computing
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Logitech Black Friday deals: Save on mice, keyboards, and more

Noah McGraw
By

Logitech is a staple company for computer accessories. Below you’ll find our picks of the best Logitech computer mouse and keyboard deals, as well as some discounts on other accessories like headsets and microphones. These Black Friday deals have no guarantee of lasting until the official shopping holiday, so if you see one you like, grab it soon.

Best Logitech mouse Black Friday deals

Logitech Ergo M575 wireless trackball mouse product image.
Logitech

Logitech makes a wide variety of computer mice — from the cheap to the expensive, the normal to the absurd. If you just want a regular old mouse, grab the ambidextrous M220 for $20. If you want a precise and multifunctional gaming mouse, check out the Lightspeed series. For something a little unusual, you should look at the Logitech MX Vertical. It’s ergonomic in a way that makes it look like some sort of mushroom. All of these discounts are part of Best Buy Black Friday deals.

  • Logitech Pro X Superlight wireless —
  • Logitech M220 Silent wireless ambidextrous —
  • Logitech MX Vertical Advanced wireless ergonomic
  • Logitech MX Anywhere 2S wireless —
  • Logitech G502 Lightspeed —

Best Logitech keyboard Black Friday deals

The Logitech MK270 wireless keyboard and mouse combo on a white background.
Logitech

These Logitech Black Friday keyboard deals cover a wide range of products. If you’re just looking for something simple and cheap, the MK270 bundle is only $20. If you like a little luxury, keep looking farther down the list. There are mechanical keyboard options for those who like the click and thok of a nice keyboard. There are also some portable options, and ones with built-in trackpads. Logitech isn’t the best place to look for gaming keyboard Black Friday deals, so you should check out that list separately.

  • Logitech MK270 Full-size wireless —
  • Logitech MK540 Full-size Advanced wireless —
  • Logitech K400 Plus TKL wireless membrane —
  • Logitech POP Keys wireless mechanical (rose) —
  • Logitech G915 Lightspeed TKL wireless mechanical —
Don't Miss:

Other Logitech Black Friday deals we love

Logitech makes more accessories than just keyboard and mice. We’ve pulled out some of the coolest ones with significant discounts. There is the Blue Yeti series of podcast or streaming quality microphones. If you do a lot of video chatting (or again, streaming), the 4K webcam will be useful. There are of course wired and wireless headsets for either gaming or teleconferencing. Check them out below.

  • Logitech Zone 750 wired noise-cancelling headset —
  • Logitech Zone 900 wireless headset —
  • Logitech 4K Pro webcam —
  • Logitech Blue Yeti microphone —
  • Logitech Blue Yeti Game Streaming mic and pop filter —

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Noah McGraw
Noah McGraw
Noah is a Portland-based writer and editor focusing on digital commerce. In his spare time he enjoys riding and fixing old…
Best Lenovo laptop Black Friday deals: Chromebooks, gaming laptops, and more
Lenovo Legion Pro 7i on a desktop surface outside.

Lenovo is one of the best laptop brands, so you should never pass up a chance to enjoy savings when buying one of its devices -- whether it be Chromebooks, student laptops, office laptops, or gaming laptops. Fortunately, discounts are plenty with this year's Black Friday deals, so even if you're on a tight budget, you'll surely come across an offer that's perfect for you. There may not be enough time for you to go through all of the retailers' websites though, so to help you make your decision on what to buy, we've rounded up our favorite Black Friday laptop deals below. All of the deals below are currently through Lenovo's site, but you can find other good deals, even on Lenovo, in the Best Buy Black Friday laptop deals and Amazon Black Friday deals.
Best Lenovo laptop Black Friday deals

Lenovo laptops can be very affordable or expensive, depending on the performance that they provide. That means no matter your needs and how much you're willing to spend, there's a device that will be perfect for you. We're not sure how much time is remaining for you to be able to pocket these savings though, so you should check our laptop buying guide to figure out what you need from the Lenovo laptops that are on sale for Black Friday.

Read more
Best Black Friday MacBook deals: Get an Apple laptop from $505
Digital Trends Best Black Friday MacBook Deals

MacBooks are fantastic laptops for students, professionals and casual users. There are a wide variety of MacBooks, including some cheaper options and some very expensive options. Of course, all MacBooks come with the Apple price tag, so it's smart to buy a new one during Black Friday deals. You can also check out the Amazon Black Friday laptop deals and Best Buy Black Friday laptop deals for some great offers on Apple's devices, too. Amazon Black Friday deals especially include a lot of Apple offers. We've collected the best MacBook deals currently available from a wide variety of retailers. You'll find them below organized by style and chipset.
Best MacBook Air Black Friday deals

The MacBook Air has been a favorite of students and casual users for many years. It started out as a more budget-friendly and portable option when compared to the Pro line, but it's gotten significantly more powerful over the years. We've found discounts on version that have the M1 chip and the M2 chip, so you can pick your power level. Amazon Black Friday laptop deals are currently the best places to search for cheap MacBook Airs, including new and refurbished units.

Read more
Best Black Friday laptop deals: Get a new workhorse from $129
Digital Trends Best Black Friday Laptop Deals

Black Friday deals have brought with them some awesome laptop deals so you can save big on everything from a budget-priced Chromebook to a high-end gaming laptop. We'd be remiss if we didn't also mention the Amazon Black Friday laptop deals guide, there are a lot of good discounts on there, too. If you've been waiting to upgrade your current rig, this is your chance. There are so many options out there that we've picked out some of our favorites so you can easily find the right laptop for your needs and your budget. This list does not include Black Friday MacBook deals, so make sure you check those out too. Here's a look at all the highlights.
Top 3 Black Friday laptop deals
HP 17-inch laptop -- $250, was $500

Currently heavily discounted as part of HP laptop Black Friday deals, the HP 17-inch laptop is ideal for anyone on a slim budget. It looks more expensive than it is thanks to having a 17-inch HD+ screen with 1600 x 900 and 250 nits of brightness. That extra room also means the keyboard is roomier with a numeric pad to the right of it that's ideal for entering a lot of data. The laptop has an AMD Athlon Gold 7220U processor along with 8GB of memory and 128GB of SSD storage. It also has a lift-hinge to ensure you can type at a more natural position.

Read more