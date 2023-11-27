 Skip to main content
Best gaming monitor Cyber Monday deals — from $130

Noah McGraw
If you’re building a gaming PC with cutting-edge components, then you should pair it with a gaming monitor that will give justice to the awesome processing power. If a new gaming monitor is on your Cyber Monday deals shopping list, you don’t have to go anywhere else because we’ve gathered all the best deals we could find from brands like Samsung, Lenovo, Razer and more.

Best 165Hz gaming monitor Cyber Monday deals

The Dell 27-inch G2723HN gaming monitor on a white background displaying Eiyuden Chronicles.
Dell

A monitor’s refresh rate determines how often the images on the screen are updated — the higher the refresh rate, the smoother your gameplay will be. A 165Hz refresh rate is just above our computer monitor buying guide’s recommended range of 120Hz to 144Hz, and it’s great for gamers on a budget as you’ll still be getting proper support for your video games’ higher frame rates. Size and resolution are other factors to consider though, so you should be going for the monitor that your budget allows.

  • Dell 27-inch G2723HN Full HD —
  • HP 27-inch Omen Full HD —
  • Dell 27-inch S2722DGM curved QHD —
  • Samsung 32-inch Odyssey G3 Full HD —
  • Alienware 27-inch AW2724DM QHD —

Best 240Hz gaming monitor Cyber Monday deals

A game on the screen of the Samsung 27-inch Odyssey G4 gaming monitor.
Samsung

For an even smoother experience, consider going for a gaming monitor with a 240Hz refresh rate. The difference will be very obvious, as your video games will be more realistic with lower input lag and improved responsiveness — both of which are very important in competitive environments where wins and losses are often determined by split-second actions. If the Odyssey catches your eye in particular, check out Samsung monitor Cyber Monday deals.

  • Acer 27-inch Nitro XZ270 Full HD —
  • HP 27-inch Omen 27s Full HD —
  • Samsung 25-inch Odyssey G4 Full HD —
  • Lenovo 27-inch Y27qf-30 QHD —
  • Samsung 49-inch Odyssey G9 DQHD —
Best 360Hz gaming monitor Cyber Monday deals

The Lenovo Legion Y25g-30 24.5-inch gaming monitor against a white background.
Lenovo

If you’re willing to splurge on monitor deals for your gaming setup, and your computer runs on a powerful graphics card, then you should go for a display with a 360Hz refresh rate for the best possible gaming experience. A 360Hz gaming monitor is the perfect partner for a future-proof gaming PC as you won’t be needing any upgrades for the next few years, but since they’re relatively expensive, you wouldn’t want to miss this chance at discounts with your purchase.

  • Alienware 25-inch AW2523HF Full HD —
  • ViewSonic 25-inch Elite XG251G Full HD —
  • Lenovo 24.5-inch Legion Y25g-30 Full HD —
  • Acer 27-inch Predator XB273U WQHD —
  • Asus 27-inch ROG Swift QHD —
