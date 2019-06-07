Digital Trends
Best Buy drops up to $330 off the Microsoft Surface Pro 6 for Father’s Day

Anita George
Best Buy’s current grads and Father’s Day sale features a number of deep laptop discounts, but if you’re in the market for a new 2-in-1, you may want to specifically check out the three-day sale’s current deals on Microsoft’s Surface Pro 6 We’ve also found some pretty solid Father’s Day Apple deals on iPads and MacBook Pros if you’re on the fence about pickup up a PC.

The online retailer’s current sale on the Surface Pro 6 features some of the lowest prices ever offered for Microsoft’s latest 2-in-1, allowing interested customers the chance to save up to $330. Many (but certainly not all) of the Surface Pro 6 deals are what’s known as “Student Deals.” This just means that these deals are part of Best Buy’s Student Deals program which requires you to sign up for a My Best Buy account and then sign up for the Student Deals program to qualify for that particular discount. And while Best Buy is offering a lot of discounts on the Surface Pro 6, we’ve narrowed things down to three of the best ones currently on offer: Two Student Deals and one non-Student Deal.

The first Student Deal is the highest priced one on our list, but a $300 discount brings this Surface Pro 6 down from a hefty $2,300 price tag to just $2,000. At this price, you can snag a Surface Pro 6 with a 12-inch display, an eighth-generation Intel Core i7 processor, 1TB of solid-state drive (SSD) storage, and 16GB of RAM. The PixelSense display has a resolution of 2,736 x 1,824 pixels. And while the display does support the use of a digital pen, this deal does not include a Surface Pen or a type cover. Both of these accessories will need to be purchased separately.

The midrange deal on our list is another Student Deal, but the $300 discount cuts the price from $1,900 down to a respectable $1,600. This deal gets you many of the same features as the first Student Deal, but the main difference is the amount of storage available. This Surface Pro 6 comes with 512GB of SSD storage. And like the first Student Deal, this Surface Pro 6 doesn’t come with a digital pen or a type cover.

And the biggest deal on our list also happens to feature the deepest Best Buy discount. With a $330 price cut, you can grab a Surface Pro 6 for only $999.. This deal is also unique because it doesn’t require enrollment in the Student Deals program to get the discounted price. For $999, you can get a Surface Pro 6 with a 12-inch display, an eighth-generation Intel Core i5 processor, and 256GB of SSD storage. Interestingly, while this deal doesn’t come with a Surface Pen, it does come with a type cover included in the price.

We reviewed the Surface Pro 6 late last year, and it garnered a glowing review from us as we felt it was “still the best” 2-in-1 on the market. Praiseworthy elements of the Surface Pro 6 included an “outstanding battery life,” a beautiful display, and enhanced multitasking performance. There were still a few drawbacks, however, including the use of old ports and we felt that it was a missed opportunity that Microsoft didn’t opt to use a newer Whiskey Lake processor instead.

If you’re planning on snagging one of these deals for yourself, you’ll need to act soon. Best Buy’s three-day sale ends on Sunday, June 9.

