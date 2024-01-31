 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Computing
  3. Products

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

The 5 best dual monitor arms in 2024

Aaron Mamiit
By
Man using dual monitor arms on his desk.
HUANUO

Are you a fan of dual-monitor setups, but you don’t like how much space two monitors take up on your desk? Then you may want to consider going for one of the best dual monitor arms that we’ve rounded up here. Not only are they going to help free up space by raising your screens, but they also offer a variety of helpful features such as different installation options and positional adjustments. If you want to create a better experience when using two monitors, it’s highly recommended that you go for any of the dual monitor arms that we’ve recommended below.

The best dual monitor arms in 2024

  • Buy the if you want dependable all-around dual monitor arms.
  • Buy the if you want dual monitor arms with amazing maneuverability.
  • Buy the if you want budget-friendly dual monitor arms.
  • Buy the if you want dual monitor arms for large screens.
  • Buy the if you want dual monitor arms for a stacked monitor setup.

EVEO Premium Dual Monitor Stand

Best dual monitor arms for most computer setups

The EVEO Premium Dual Monitor Stand holding two monitors.
Eveo
Pros Cons
Quick installation Low weight capacity
Full range of adjustments
Works with VESA mounts

The EVEO Premium Dual Monitor Stand will create a clean and organized workspace after a quick 5-minute installation process. Once it’s attached to your desk either by clamp or grommet, you can use its spring system to find the perfect position for your screens with rotation of up to 360 degrees, swivel of up to 90 degrees, and title of up to 90 degrees. The arms may also be extended by up to 20 inches horizontally and up yo 19 inches vertically. The dual monitor arm works with VESA mounts, and its solid construction ensures stability and durability.

Related
Specifications
Compatible monitor sizes 14 inches to 32 inches
Weight capacity per arm 17.6 pounds
Cable management Yes

Huanuo Dual Monitor Stand

Best dual monitor arms for frequent adjustments

The Huanuo Dual Monitor Stand holding two monitors.
Huanuo
Pros Cons
Premium gas springs Heavy to set up
USB port for charging
High weight capacity

If you’re often making adjustments to your monitors’ positions while you’re working, then you may want to go with the Huanuo Dual Monitor Stand. It offers a wide range of adjustments with the built-in premium gas springs in its arms, which can extend up to 25.6 inches and raised up to 21 inches. The solid base, which can be attached to your desk via clamp or grommet, promises stability, and it also has a USB port for charging your devices. It also has an integrated cable management system that keeps your cords out of sight.

Specifications
Compatible monitor sizes 13 inches to 35 inches
Weight capacity per arm 26.4 pounds
Cable management Yes

Mount-It! Dual Monitor Desk Mount

Best dual monitor arms for a tight budget

The Mount-It! Dual Monitor Arm on a desk, holding two monitors.
Mount-It!
Pros Cons
Affordable price Limited adjustments
Supports VESA mounts
Lifetime warranty

For basic dual monitor arms that will still give you the expected benefits, there’s the Mount-It! Dual Monitor Desk Mount. It’s capable of holding monitors of up to 32 inches in size, and it can be installed using a clamp or grommet. You can adjust the height of your screens along the 16-inch pole, tilt up to 45 degrees, and swivel up to 90 degrees. The dual monitors arms support VESA mounts, and it comes with a lifetime warranty.

Specifications
Compatible monitor sizes 17 inches to 32 inches
Weight capacity per arm 19.8 pounds
Cable management Yes

Vivo Dual Ultrawide Monitor Mount

Best dual monitor arms for large displays

The Vivo Dual Ultrawide Monitor Mount on a desk, holding two monitors.
Vivo
Pros Cons
Supports large monitors Low weight capacity for big screens
Full range of adjustments
Clips for cable management

If you want to use dual monitor arms on large displays, the Vivo Dual Ultrawide Monitor Mount is an excellent option because it holds up to 38-inch monitors with a weight capacity of up to 22 pounds on each arm. You can adjust the height of the monitors along its pole, with additional adjustments of up to 90 degrees for tilt, up to 180 degrees for swivel, and up to 360 degrees for rotation. The dual monitors arms attach to your desk through a clamp or grommet, and there are cable clips that you can use to avoid unsightly cords.

Specifications
Compatible monitor sizes 13 inches to 38 inches
Weight capacity per arm 22 pounds
Cable management Yes

Wali Vertical Monitor Mount

Best dual monitor arms for stacked monitors

The Wali Vertical Monitor Mount holding two monitors.
Wali
Pros Cons
39-inch pole for stacked monitors No option for side-by-side setup
Adjustable arms
Cable management clips

Dual-monitor setups often place the screens side by side, but if you prefer a stacked monitor set-up where the displays are arranged vertically, you’re going to want to buy the Wali Vertical Monitor Mount. It can be installed using a clamp or grommet, and it’s 39-inch pole provides ample adjustment space for your stacked monitors. The dual monitors arms extend and retract, and they can tilt and swivel up to 90 degrees. It also comes with a cable management system that uses clips to keep cords in place.

Specifications
Compatible monitor sizes Up to 32 inches
Weight capacity per arm 22 pounds
Cable management Yes

How we chose these dual monitor arms

There’s no shortage of dual monitor arms in the market right now, so it’s understandable that you get overwhelmed by all of the options. The most important thing to think about when looking at dual monitor arms is how they’re going to help improve your current situation. Do you just need extra desk space, or do you want the extra maneuverability? What type of monitors do you have, and how much are you willing to spend. We took these questions into account in helping you narrow down your choices with our recommendations, which we selected using the following criteria.

Dependability

Dual monitor arms are made by lots of different brands, but we went with those that were made by reputable names and that have received favorable reviews from other shoppers. We don’t want you to spend your hard-earned cash on a dual monitor arm that will not meet your standards, or one that will have durability issues. The worst case scenario is that your monitors will get damaged when a faulty dual monitor arm breaks, so dependability is a major factor for our selections.

Compatibility

You wouldn’t want to buy a dual monitor arm that will only work with the monitors that you have right now, as there’s a good chance that you will eventually make replacements or upgrades. That’s why we went with dual monitor arms that are compatible with a wide range of monitor sizes. You may also change desks every once in a while, so we also chose dual monitor arms with different installation options, which will allow you to choose the one that will work best for you.

Value for money

Last but not least — and perhaps most important of all — we selected dual monitor arms that offer the best value for money. Whether you’re going for an affordable one or you’re thinking about getting a premium dual monitor arm, we made sure that you’ll be getting more than your money’s worth. If it’s a cheap dual monitor arm, you shouldn’t be settling for a lack of features or suspect durability, and if it’s one of the more expensive choices, you shouldn’t be paying high prices if you could be getting the same features for a lower price on a dual monitor arm from another brand.

This article is managed and created separately from the Digital Trends Editorial team.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Aaron Mamiit
Aaron Mamiit
Contributor
Aaron received a NES and a copy of Super Mario Bros. for Christmas when he was 4 years old, and he has been fascinated with…
The 6 best monitor arms for a stand-free desk in 2024
Man using dual monitor arms on his desk.

You’ve bought at least one of the best monitors around and you’ve realized you’re running out of room on your desk. The most elegant solution is to use a monitor arm, raising your monitor above the desktop surface by connecting the mount to the edge of your desk. It’s a great decluttering method, saving you from having monitor stands taking up valuable room on your desktop.

There are a lot of different monitor arms around so it’s important to find one from a reputable brand and one that has great reviews. After all, it’s holding up your monitor and monitors aren’t cheap. We’ve picked out the best monitor arms currently available while also focusing on different scenarios and needs, such as if you need one to hold up just a single monitor or you’re juggling a multiple monitor setup. Below, we’ve picked out the very best as well as laid out how we came to our decision.
The best monitor arms in 2024

Read more
The 5 best portable monitors for laptops and gaming in 2024
best portable monitors monitor

While your average laptop has a reasonably good screen, a portable monitor can either give you a better alternative or act as an extra screen for you to work with. Of course, you could take a more traditional monitor with you, but then you'll have to deal with stands and more complex power needs, so they aren't an option if you're constantly on the road. That's what's great about portable monitors; plus, there's a ton of variety that you can pick from, whether it's something small and basic like a 15.6-inch screen or a large 18-inch one that runs at 144op and is perfect for gaming. That's why we've gone out and found a nice selection of portable monitors for you to check out; so that you can pick something that fits your needs without spending a ton of extra cash.
The Best Portable Monitors in 2024

Buy the 

Read more
The best subreddits you should subscribe to in 2024
A person using Reddit on a Macbook.

Chances are, if you're interested in it, Reddit likely has a dedicated community for discussing it.  These communities are known as "subreddits" and they can be a great place to talk about your interests with other like-minded people, find support, or get answers to your questions, whether they're about your favorite shows or a new recipe you're trying out.

And we're not kidding. Reddit's vast collection of subreddits covers pretty much everything from the usual communities centered around sports and television shows to some pretty obscure ones like a subreddit created to share animal rescue videos played in reverse. So don't worry: You'll find a subreddit you'll enjoy following. But it can take some time to find your favorite communities. Most of the time, you can just find subreddits by searching your favorite topics on Reddit's website or app. But if you feel like you need more help finding subreddits to join, you can use our guide to give yourself a head start. Below, you'll find our picks for the best subreddits Reddit currently has to offer.
r/Futurology
Artist's rendition of the Ga­ia ob­ser­va­to­ry in space ESA/ATG medialab Background: ESO/S. Brunier

Read more