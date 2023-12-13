 Skip to main content
I found all the best holiday gaming laptop deals available now

The holiday season is the perfect time for a gaming laptop upgrade, whether it’s for yourself or another gamer. With so many offers to choose from, it’s going to take a while if you want to browse through all of them yourself. Fortunately, we’ve done the hard work for you — we’ve collected the best holiday gaming laptop deals that you can shop, so it’s now all just a matter of selecting the device that fits your budget. You still need to hurry though, because we’re not sure how long these discounts will remain online.

Our favorite holiday gaming laptop deal

The Lenovo Legion 5 Pro is our top pick among the best gaming laptops, so it’s not a surprise that Best Buy’s offer for the machine is our favorite holiday gaming laptop deal. You’ll be getting fantastic value from this gaming laptop as it’s powered by the AMD Ryzen 7 6800H processor, the Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 Ti graphics card, and 16GB of RAM, which are more than enough to play the best PC games. The Lenovo Legion 5 Pro also features a 16-inch screen with WQXGA resolution and a 165Hz refresh rate, and a 512GB SSD that will fit multiple AAA titles. From its original price of $1,400, it’s down to $1,092 for savings of $308.

More holiday gaming laptop deals we love

There are many more holiday gaming laptop deals out there, but the best ones are right here. If you want to give a relatively affordable device that can run today’s games, or a premium machine that will be ready for the upcoming PC games for the next few years, there’s an offer that’s waiting for you. There’s a chance that time is already running out on some of these bargains as stocks may be close to selling out, so you should hurry with your purchase to make sure that you pocket the savings.

  • Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3 (AMD Ryzen 5 7535HS, Nvidia GeForce RTX 2050, 8GB RAM) —
  • HP Victus 15 (AMD Ryzen 5 7535HS, Nvidia GeForce RTX 2050, 16GB RAM) —
  • Acer Nitro 5 (12th-gen Intel Core i5, Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060, 8GB RAM) —
  • Lenovo LOQ (AMD Ryzen 7 7840HS, Nvidia GeForce RTX 4050, 8GB RAM) —
  • Asus TUF Gaming A16 (AMD Ryzen 7 7735HS, AMD Radeon RX7600S, 16GB RAM) —
  • MSI Sword 15 (12th-gen Intel Core i7, Nvidia GeForce RTX 4050, 16GB RAM) —
  • Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 (AMD Ryzen 7 7735HS, Nvidia GeForce RTX 4050, 16GB RAM) —
  • Asus ROG Strix G17 (AMD Ryzen 9 7845HX, Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060, 16GB RAM) —
  • Asus ROG Zephyrus M16 (13th-gen Intel Core i9, Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070, 16GB RAM) —
  • Asus ROG Strix G16 (13th-gen Intel Cire i7, Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060, 64GB RAM) —

