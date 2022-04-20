Best Laptop Deals: Get a portable workhorse from $245 today

If you use a computer every day, chances are it’s a laptop. If so, then you already know how important it is to have a good, reliable, and portable PC in the age of mobile technology and remote work (even if you only use yours for relatively simple stuff like sending emails, writing up documents, streaming entertainment, and surfing the web). Laptops aren’t small purchases, but if you need a new one and are looking to save some cash, you’ve come to the right place. We’ve got the best laptop deals of the week right here. Looking for a laptop that you can use for playing video games on the go? We’ve rounded up the best gaming laptop deals as well.

Best laptop deals

Dell Inspiron 15 3000 — $245, was $305

Lenovo Chromebook 3 — $260, was $380

HP Laptop 17z — $500, was $820

HP Pavilion x360 Convertible — $520, was $690

Dell G15 Ryzen Edition — $686, was $985

Dell XPS 13 Touch Laptop — $833, was $1,050

Apple MacBook Air — $929, was $999

Dell Inspiron 15 3000 — $245, was $305

Why Buy:

Cheap but efficient

Great display for price

Comfortable keyboard

Sustainable design

The Dell Inspiron 15 3000 is easily one of the best Dell laptops out there, ensuring it’s low on price without compromising on quality. It has an Intel Celeron processor along with 4GB of memory. While that might not be anything impressive for powerhouse users, it’s exactly what you need when writing up documents or creating presentations while on the move. Alongside that, you also get 128GB of SSD storage so there’s plenty of room for you to store all your most valuable files without having to rely on cloud storage instead.

One of the standout features of the Dell Inspiron 15 3000 is its display. It has a 15.6-inch HD display with anti-glare properties and it’s LED-backlit, too. That means it can cope with plenty of different scenarios so you can use it just as well outdoors as indoors. Alongside that, it utilizes narrow borders so it takes up less space, plus it has Dell’s ComfortView software to help reduce blue light emissions. That means less eyestrain for you which is hugely helpful. That’s often the best thing about the Dell Inspiron 15 3000 — it’s intelligently thought out.

Elsewhere, it has an expansive keyboard that offers a numeric keypad unlike many other laptops. It also has 6.4% larger keycaps plus a spacious touchpad making it easier to get things done. It also has a lift hinge so you can easily raise the device to an ergonomic angle so you have a more comfortable typing stance while you work. It also has tiny rubber feet and bumpers on the hinge so you can avoid skidding and you get extra stability when it’s placed on a hard surface. Thoughtfully designed right down to using environmentally friendly and sustainable materials, the Dell Inspiron 15 3000 offers a lot for its low price.

Lenovo Chromebook 3 — $260, was $380

Why Buy:

Lightweight

Fast boot-up times

Very secure

Touchscreen

Offering what you would expect from the best Chromebooks in this price range, the Lenovo Chromebook 3 keeps things simple yet highly effective. At its heart is a MediaTek processor along with 4GB of memory. As is customary for Chromebooks, storage is limited to just 32GB of eMMC but that’s because you’re meant to use cloud apps and storage instead of the hard drive space you have physically. 32GB is still more than some competitors so there’s a bit of room here for saving files locally.

Alongside that, you get a 14-inch full HD display with a resolution of 1920 x 1080 and easily beating much of the competition when it comes to screen quality. It has anti-glare properties and 300 nits of brightness. Even better, it works as a touchscreen so you can easily get more hands-on with any work you’re conducting rather than rely on the trackpad and keyboard. Additionally, there’s also a 720p HD camera for taking video calls while out and about.

While none of that might sound particularly exceptional, the Lenovo Chromebook 3 is keenly designed to be practical. It boots up quickly and has a battery that lasts all day, meaning it’s always ready for action. A slim build is useful for carrying around but that’s not at the expense of features. Instead, you still get USB-A and USB-C ports along with Bluetooth functionality and Wi-Fi, too. Other features include dual 2W user-facing speakers, wider viewing angles than most thanks to the IPS panel of the display, and some stylish looks. Throw in the security that comes from using ChromeOS instead of Windows, and the Lenovo Chromebook 3 is an ideal starter system for kids, or yourself if you prefer to keep things simple yet safe.

HP Laptop 17z — $500, was $820

Why Buy:

Speedy performance for price

Stylish appearance

Large display

Fast charging

Originating from one of the best laptop brands is always a good start and there are a number of reasons to appreciate the HP Laptop 17z. Unusually for this price range, you get the benefits of a 17-inch display while also enjoying some good hardware elsewhere. The 17-inch display offers an HD+ resolution of 1,600 x 900 with 250 nits of brightness and BrightView technology. In conjunction with that, you get an AMD Ryzen 5 5625U processor and 8GB of memory. That’s just what you need to be able to multitask reasonably well while on the move without suffering any slowdown issues along the way.

In addition, the HP Laptop 17z has 128GB of SSD storage which is more than sufficient for storing all your files. Windows 11 Home is already installed so you’re good to go with the latest operating system. Elsewhere, there’s an HP True Vision 720p HD camera with temporal noise reduction for taking video calls. Also, you have integrated dual array digital microphones at your disposal so others can hear you clearly.

Looking sleek and stylish thanks to its natural silver color, the HP Laptop 17z is an ideal system for working with. It even has a fingerprint reader for added security. Battery life is long with a 45-minute recharge giving you back an impressive 50% of battery life, proving useful for anyone who is impatient. Other useful features include a lift-hinge that means you can enjoy a more natural typing position, plus the knowledge that the laptop has been made in a more sustainable manner. It’s an ideal device for taking on your daily commute or to work without worrying about it being too heavy, awkward, or simply looking out of place.

HP Pavilion x360 Convertible — $520, was $690

Why Buy:

Two-in-one design

Large hard drive

Classy look

Great sound

The HP Pavilion x360 convertible is ideal if you simply can’t decide if you need a laptop or tablet. That’s because it’s a 2-in-1 laptop so you can easily switch between using it as a laptop or as a tablet, all depending on what you need from it. It has a 14-inch HD display that is multitouch-enabled so you can get very tactile with it. It looks good, too, with 250 nits of brightness plus edge-to-edge glass so it takes up very little room in terms of bezels. An HD resolution of 1,366 x 768 is more than sufficient at this price.

Elsewhere, you get an Intel Core i3 processor along with 8GB of memory. Combined, that’s sufficient processing power to ensure you can multitask with work reasonably well, switching between windows in Windows 11 as needed. Best of all here is that you also get 512GB of SSD storage which is plenty of space to ensure there’s room to store all your most valuable files and a bunch more too. It’s possible to view the HP Pavilion x360 from four different angles so you can get just the right view for your needs. Additionally, when watching fun content, the laptop also has Dual Speakers with Audio by B&O so it sounds great, too.

Well designed, the HP Pavilion x360 offers fast charging support so you can get back to moving around more easily. It’s also designed with the environment in mind as it’s made using sustainable, post-consumer recycled, and ocean-bound plastics. Looking super smart while offering a bunch of features for everyone to love, the HP Pavilion x360 is a great all-rounder for anyone keen to be more productive while on the move. The convenience of being able to use it as both a tablet or laptop is one you’ll wonder how you lived without.

Dell G15 Ryzen Edition — $686, was $985

Why Buy:

Cheap gaming on the move

Includes dedicated graphics card

Great display

Reliable performance

While not quite one of the best gaming laptops, the Dell G15 Ryzen Edition still offers plenty of reasons to love it if you’re keen to game on the move but don’t want to spend a fortune. It offers all the core components you need for gaming, providing you don’t mind tweaking some settings to lower quality levels on newer games.

At its heart is an AMD Ryzen 5 5600H processor along with 8GB of memory. Ideal for multitasking if a little low for gaming at high detail levels, it’ll still keep you on track to play games on the move. In addition, you get 256GB of SSD storage which — again — is a little low for storing multiple games but you’ll be fine for installing a few favorites at a time. After all, you can only play one game at a time, right? The highlight here is the Dell G15’s Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 graphics card which combined with its 15.6-inch full HD display is capable of ensuring that games look great. You also get a refresh rate of 120Hz so it’s able to keep up with fast moving games without the risk of motion blur or anything that detracts from the quality of the game you’re playing. With 250 nits of brightness, it can cope with being used in bright outdoor areas, too.

Elsewhere, one of the key advantages of the Dell G15 is it uses some of the technology you’d see on Alienware laptops without the high price tag. It has a great thermal system that utilizes copper pipping to dissipate heat so your hardware stays cool even during the longest gaming sessions. There’s also Game Shift technology that means at the touch of a button, you can trigger a dynamic performance mode to improve performance while keeping your system cool. It’s a great feature for a relatively cheap gaming laptop.

Dell XPS 13 Touch Laptop — $833, was $1,050

Why Buy:

Gorgeous design

Powerful performance for size

Touchscreen

Lightweight

The Dell XPS 13 is easily one of the best laptops around and this version offers a touchscreen to make it even more appealing. At its core, it has an 11th-generation Intel Core i5 processor along with 8GB of memory plus 256GB of SSD storage. That’s all you need for being able to work productively on the move without having to rely on cloud storage or without suffering from poor multitasking. Best of all, though, is its 13.3-inch full HD display. It uses InfinityEdge technology to be incredibly slender and lightweight so you can see the screen without being distracted by bezels. And, of course, it’s a touchscreen display so you can get more tactile with your work rather than solely rely on the keyboard or trackpad.

Impressively, the Dell XPS 13 crams all that into an 11-inch form factor. That means you get all the benefits of a 13-inch screen while also enjoying a smaller laptop to carry around. The display doesn’t miss out on quality because of this either with 100% sRGB color and a 1500:1 contrast ratio so the picture always looks great. 400 nits of brightness means you can even use it outdoors without a problem while a wide viewing angle means you’ll never miss a thing.

The useful features keep on coming with the XPS 13 webcam offering a 4-element lens so you get sharper video along with temporal noise reduction that uses advanced noise reduction to improve video quality. That even goes for viewing in dim lighting conditions. Made by cutting a block of aluminum into two pieces, it’s even a highly durable laptop so it’s sure to last you a long time in every way. It’s a really delightful laptop to own for working hard on the move.

Apple MacBook Air — $929, was $999

Why Buy:

MacOS works well

Lightweight design

Fast performance

Ideal for Apple users

The Apple MacBook Air is a delight to use, particularly if you’re already used to other Apple devices. Connecting up well with your iPhone, iPad, Apple TV and other Apple devices, the Apple MacBook Air might seem expensive on the surface but it’s impressively powerful. That’s thanks to it using Apple’s M1 chip which offers phenomenal performance alongside exceptional battery life. The processor has an 8-core CPU which delivers up to 3.5 times faster performance than the previous generation. Despite so much power, it also has a battery life of up to 18 hours so you can have an incredibly busy day, and it’ll still keep going.

In addition, 8GB of memory means it’s capable of multitasking at speed with everything designed to work well with MacOS. It also has a gorgeous looking 13.3-inch Retina display that means that text is sharp and clear, while colors are super vibrant. A fanless design means that you don’t even have to worry about a noisy experience as the MacBook Air stays cool and silent at all times.

Additional features keep on coming. These include 256GB of SSD storage so there’s plenty of room to store your most important files. It also has a FaceTime HD camera for taking video calls or Face Time calls. Touch ID support means you can use your finger to log in or enter passwords rather than constantly needing to type entries in. A backlit keyboard also looks great, particularly when working in a dark room. Simply put, the MacBook Air is a true delight to use and is very easy to learn. With many apps to use right out of the box, it’s ideal for students or Apple fans alike, being intuitive and simple to figure out. If you already own some Apple devices, it’s worth investing in the ultimate one.

How to choose a laptop

The first step of choosing a laptop, after setting your budget, is determining what you need it for. Most people just need a standard laptop that will perform well and won’t feel outdated within one or two years, and for that, you’ve got plenty of very affordable options available to you. Those with more specific needs — artists, graphic designers, video editors, and gamers, to name some examples — may need extra features like touchscreens, fold-flat displays, and dedicated graphics cards. Keep size in mind as well. Laptops commonly range from 13 to 17 inches (which refers to screen size measured diagonally), and also pay attention to overall dimensions and weight if you’re going to be moving and carrying yours around fairly often.

As far as hardware goes, the three basic components to consider are CPU, RAM, and storage. The CPU, or central processing unit, is the “brain” of any PC. It’s what actually does the computing: Reading data, running programs (and other processes), and so on. The two biggest CPU makers are Intel and AMD, and unless you’re on the tightest of budgets, we typically recommend sticking with 11th or 12th-generation Intel Core i5 processors, AMD Ryzen 5 processors, and above (Core i7, Ryzen 7, etc.). If the specific generation of Intel CPU isn’t stated explicitly, it will be indicated in the first two digits of the processor’s model number. For example, a Core i5-11400 is an 11th-gen model, while the Core i5-12400 is 12th-gen.

RAM, or random access memory, is a bit more straightforward. In simple terms, if the CPU is your PC’s brain, then RAM could be described as its short-term memory. It supports your CPU’s performance by storing data and tasks for quick recall when needed. The more the better. We suggest a minimum of 8GB for good performance by modern standards, and like Core i5 and Ryzen 5 CPUs, you can find this even on affordable laptops — you really aren’t saving much money by skimping on RAM, but you will definitely feel your computer stumbling when under load.

Storage needs are personal to the user, but today, solid-state drives (SSDs) have largely replaced older platter-based hard disk drives (HDDs) owing to their superior read/write speeds and reliability due to the lack of moving parts. However, SSDs are typically smaller (or at least cheaper per gigabyte) than traditional HDDs, which is something to bear in mind if you do need a lot of storage space for things like games or large project files. We recommend sticking with SSDs as a rule, but some laptops come with a smaller solid-state system drive paired with a larger HDD for overflow, so you’ve got options.

Finally, depending on your needs, a discrete video card may be worth the extra money. A GPU, or graphics processing unit, is essentially a second processor dedicated solely to demanding graphical tasks like rendering videos and playing 3D video games. Mobile laptop GPUs are a bit different than their desktop counterparts and Nvidia GeForce cards are by far the most common. The current-gen models are the 16-series and 30-series cards. AMD has also rolled out its own line of laptop graphics cards, the 5000M series, as mobile counterparts to its desktop GPUs. These are a fine option as well, especially if you prefer AMD hardware.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.



Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations