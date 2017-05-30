6 awesome laptop deals for dads and grads that can save you up to $350

Graduation season is upon us and Father’s Day is just around the corner, so now is a great time to score an awesome deal on a name-brand laptop as a gift for a loved one — or even for yourself.

Shopping for a new computer can be a time-consuming hassle, so we’ve handpicked some of the best current discounts to spare you some work. Along with offering a selection of discounted computers from name-brand makers like Apple and HP, our laptop deal roundup highlights a variety of models suited for different needs — from general use to hardcore gaming — to help you find the PC that best fits your lifestyle.

The budget option: Acer Aspire ES 15 ES1-572-31KW First on our laptop deal roundup is the budget-friendly Acer Aspire ES 15 ES1-572-31KW, which is available for just $300 on Amazon after a $20 discount. This PC features a 15.6-inch 1920 x 1080 LED display which utilizes CineCrystal technology for a crisp and color-rich HD picture. The sixth-generation Intel Core i3-6100U 2.3GHz processor, 4GB of RAM, and Intel HD Graphics 520 GPU work together to provide sufficient power for work, light gaming, and general use, making the Aspire E5-575-33BM a great choice for an affordable everyday laptop. The computer comes with a 1TB hard drive for plenty of internal storage, and the battery can last more than six hours on a single charge so you have enough power for a day’s work on the go. $300 from Amazon

The workhorse: Asus P-Series P2540UA-AB51 Asus manufactures a wide lineup of affordable laptop computers, and if you’re in need of a reliable work companion, consider the Asus P-Series P2540UA-AB51. A step up specs-wise from the Acer Aspire, the Asus P-Series comes equipped with a sixth-generation Intel Core i5-7200U processor, 8GB of RAM, and a 1TB hard drive. The 15.6-inch widescreen display offers a 1080p resolution to let you enjoy your games, videos, and pictures in full HD, while the embedded TPM Security chip and fingerprint scanner keep your important work files safe. Asus Business Manager software makes it easy to set up and customize your system as well. The Asus P-Series P2540UA-AB51 normally goes for $599, but Amazon has it on sale for $100 off, bringing this workhorse laptop down to just $499. $499 from Amazon

The slimline option: HP Envy 13-ab016nr Notebook For those wanting something a bit smaller, the HP Envy 13-ab016nr Notebook is a solid option. This slim laptop features a 13-inch display, a 2.5GHz Intel Core i5-7200U CPU, and 8GB of RAM, while the 256GB SSD gives you improved disk speeds over traditional hard drives. The Envy’s metal construction and scratch-resistant glass screen increase its durability for when you’re on the move. The lid hinge has a built-in riser that slightly raises the laptop when it’s open, allowing for a more natural typing posture, as well as extra air flow underneath the unit. The full-size keyboard is backlit as well. The HP Envy 13-ab016nr comes in at just $620 on Amazon, which is a nice $180 discount off of its usual price. $620 from Amazon

The 2-in-1 option: HP Pavilion x360 Convertible Laptop Tablets are great for their portability and touchscreen functionality, but the lack of a mouse and keyboard makes them less suitable for work and extended use. Enter the 2-in-1 HP Pavilion x360 convertible laptop. This PC functions as a normal 15-inch notebook complete with keyboard and touchpad, but features a Full HD touchscreen display that can be flipped around and folded down for use as a tablet. An Intel Core i5-7200U CPU, 8GB of RAM, and 1TB hard drive also deliver more than enough power and storage for most needs. The HP Pavilion x360 convertible laptop is currently on sale for $550 on Amazon, giving you a whopping 39 percent discount of $350 for a limited time. Also included with the computer is a Woov laptop sleeve, a $60 value that is yours for free. $550 from Amazon

For the Gamer: Acer Aspire VX 15 New on the scene for 2017, the Acer Aspire VX 15 is a laptop built for gamers that – unlike many portable gaming machines – won’t cost you a fortune. With its Nvidia GeForce GTX 1050 Ti GPU, the VX 15 is the only laptop on our list equipped with a dedicated graphics card. The seventh-generation Core i7-7700HQ processor can be clocked up to 3.8GHz with Intel Turbo technology, which, when paired with a mighty 16GB of RAM, should give you lots of power for demanding games. The 15.6-inch IPS display lets you enjoy your gaming in full HD, and makes the laptop a good desktop replacement without being too bulky to carry around. The distinctive angular lines and red-and-black color scheme are accented by a red backlit keyboard. Still new on the market, the Acer Aspire VX 15 can be difficult to find, but Amazon now has it available for $1,000 after a $50 discount. $1,000 from Amazon