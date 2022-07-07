The best Mac webcams in 2022

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

When looking for a new webcam for a Mac computer in 2022 or a better webcam than Apple includes in a MacBook or iMac, there are several options available. One of the leading names in webcams is Logitech, with two products making it into the list of best Mac webcams. Another top pick is from Obsbot, with advanced AI face-tracking that's built right into the hardware.

Whatever kind of camera you're after, though, here are the best Mac webcams you can buy in 2022.

Obsbot Tiny 4K

On-device motor-driven face tracking

Read our in-depth review Pros Subject tracking works well

AI-driven pan, tilt, and zoom

Noise-cancelling microphones

Innovative gimbal design Cons More expensive than most

Few programs capture in 4K

The Obsbot Tiny 4K is quite an interesting alternative to the popular Logitech Brio. Matching the leading brand's 4K resolution and offering AI-guided motors that can pan and tilt the camera to frame your face, it always makes use of the full quality of the camera sensor. The range of movement is unmatched, with a horizontal range of up to 160 degrees and a vertical angle adjustment of 90 degrees.

The face-tracking feature is built into the hardware and works with gesture controls right out of the box, with no need to install the software first. There is a Tinycam app for fine-tuning, and it works with MacOS, offering various options and manual control of the picture quality.

While it's a bit more of an expensive option than some 4K webcams, its unique, physical-following capability is worth the extra expense for long meetings and video presentations where movement is inevitable. Obsbot Tiny 4K can zoom in up to four times to get a tighter shot, and that is where the 4K resolution really helps so that the video stream doesn't become pixelated and blurry.

The Obsbot Tiny 4K is the best Mac webcam for high-quality recording, and like any 4K webcam, it can also handle streaming.

Logitech Brio 4K Pro

Logitech's best is crisp and clear

Read our in-depth review Pros Sharp images

Infrared depth-sensing

Background replacement

Plug and play support Cons Barebones internal software

Tinny microphone

Few programs capture in 4K

Logitech's Brio 4K costs significantly more than a 1080p webcam but its ability to record sharp, high-resolution video as well as serve as a standard webcam earns it top marks. It comes with software that's compatible with a Mac computer, however, the facial recognition feature requires Windows Hello software and is not compatible with MacOS.

The Logitech Brio is easy to attach to any monitor with a built-in clip, and there is also a standard tripod mount, which is nice for laptops. Logitech also includes a privacy shield to ensure video can't be seen if the webcam is accidentally enabled.

Naturally, a 4K webcam will cost more than a 720p or 1080p model but has the capability to deliver much better results, particularly when used for recording video. This is one of the best webcams on the market, trailing only the lesser-known brand Obsbot with its new 4K webcam.

Logitech C920 HD Pro

It just works

Pros 1080p resolution is better than built-in 720p

Solid performance

Works with everything

Affordable Cons Microphone is a bit muted and tinny

Limited to 720p for 60 fps

Logitech's C920 regularly shows up in top picks for webcams because it is a very solid and low-cost option. This is a 1080p webcam that lacks the advanced features of the top two picks but has a robust feature set and a quality picture.

For owners of the 2021 or 2022 MacBook laptops or the 2021 iMac, the 1080p camera that's built into these computers will offer better quality, so don't bother getting the Logitech C920. For any other Mac, this is a worthy option. It's better than the 720p cameras of older models and a nice solution for desktop Mac computers that don't include a webcam.

Razer Kiyo

Includes its own ring light

Pros Built-in ring light helps eliminate face shadows

1080p resolution is better than built-in 720p

Excellent image quality

Works well in dark environments by itself Cons Color balance is a bit weak

Not the best for video recording

Razer's Kiyo webcam is another 1080p option that offers a built-in ring light. This could be a nice option when traveling with a MacBook since there might not be an option to control the angle of the lighting. The light also makes it possible to use a webcam with no other lights on at all. That means this can be taken camping or even on a ghost hunt while still providing an option to use the webcam.

Turning the ring adjusts the brightness of the light, giving you intuitive and hands-on controls. It's a decent overall webcam but won't hold up in a comparison with Apple's 1080p FaceTime camera.

GoHZQ W8A

Pros Inexpensive

Accurate color even in low light

4K resolution sensor Cons No face-tracking or zoom software

In a bit of a surprise, the lowest-cost webcam on this list is actually 4K resolution. Chosen as one of the best webcams in our roundup of five popular webcams on Amazon, this sleeper beat out four other sub-$70 webcams with its color accuracy and sharpness.

Since no software is required for Mac compatibility, it makes a great choice for desktop Mac computers that lack a webcam or even for MacBook models that use a 720p webcam. It would be unfair to compare the GoHZQ W8A to webcams that cost much more, but at the low end, it punches above its weight.

Frequently Asked Questions

How to choose a Mac webcam When choosing a webcam for a Mac, the most expensive model isn't always the best. Everyone wants nice, sharp video, but the quality is often limited by software rather than the hardware since streaming video calls are compressed to work over lower bandwidth internet connections and to allow for multiple streams at once. Will the webcam be used for recording video or for conference calls and livestreaming? If recording video is the primary use, it might be worthwhile to pay a bit more and get a better-quality webcam. For streaming and video calls, many 1080p webcams can perform as well as the models with 4K resolution. Which is the best webcam for Macs? If using a MacBook or iMac, there's already a webcam built-in, and some of Apple's latest models have 1080p resolution FaceTime cameras that include Center Stage software to zoom in and follow your face as you move around. While this is a nice feature, quality does suffer when compared to the higher-resolution 4K webcams that are available from Obsbot and Logitech. When looking for the very best quality with advanced face-tracking, it might make sense to use one of these top-notch, third-party 4K webcams. Do MacBooks have good webcams? MacBook webcams are generally good enough for basic video calling, but most models can't compete with the sharpness of third-party 1080p webcams. Even the latest M2 MacBook Air and MacBook Pro released in 2022 feature outdated 720p webcams. The 2021 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro models are exceptions. Both feature an ultrawide 1080p webcam that uses Center Stage to allow digital tracking of faces with automatic pan and zoom. Digital zoom reduces video quality, and that means 4K webcams with face-tracking will beat the 1080p webcam of the 2021 MacBook Pro. Do all webcams work on Macs? While not every webcam works with a Mac, most newer models will, and every webcam mentioned above is compatible with a Mac. MacOS now supports USB webcams without needing a driver from the manufacturer. That could mean that some special features won't work unless the manufacturer specifically mentions that it is compatible with a Mac. In some cases, an adapter might be needed to allow a USB-A cable to plug into a USB-C port. Is the iMac's webcam any good? Apple's latest iMac includes Center Stage, which uses artificial intelligence to detect faces. This allows MacOS to automatically zoom and pan, following a person as they move around within the view of the ultrawide camera. While it's nice to have a bit more freedom when on a video call, there is a trade-off in quality. This feature can be switched off, resulting in a nice 1080p webcam. Similar AI-enhanced features are included in many 4K webcams, and the extra resolution maintains quality better than when trying this trick with the built-in iMac webcam. Older iMac computers come with 720p webcams, which tend to have good color but look soft when compared to inexpensive third-party 1080p webcams.

Many Mac owners also own an iPhone, which can be used as a premium webcam when paired with a third-party app such as the Camo app, which is free to use and offers more options at a low cost. Apple "Sherlocked" this developer by building a similar feature into iOS 16 and MacOS Ventura, which releases in the fall of 2022. For occasional use, this might be a nice choice and somewhat eliminates the need for a third-party product.

A dedicated webcam, however, provides a faster option since webcams are easy to clip on and can even be left attached to a monitor or tripod. Any of the 4K webcams mentioned above will provide a noticeable upgrade to the webcam built into a MacBook, iMac, or even the new Studio Display, which still only has a 1080p webcam.

