The best mini-ITX PC cases for 2022

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

The most significant advantage of having a mini-ITX PC case is that it takes up less space than traditional mid-tower or full-tower cases. That gives you more desk space for other peripherals and accessories and makes it more portable for taking to LAN parties or a friend's house.

If you want to build a great ITX PC, then you really need one of the best mini-ITX cases. Here are our favorites.

Cooler Master Masterbox NR200

Great value for novice PC builders

Pros Easy to build in

Good drive support

Excellent value

Great cooling support Cons No USB Type-C header

Why you should buy this: Value-for-money mini-ITX case offering the best performance.

Who's it for: First-time PC builders looking for an affordable and performance-oriented mini-ITX case.

Why we chose the Cooler Master Masterbox NR200:

The Cooler Master Masterbox NR200 is one of the highest-rated mini-ITX cases on the market. With a starting price of just under $100, the NR200 is an 18.25-liter case that is available in standard black or white color options. It is also available in cyan blue, orange, pink, and purple colors for a slightly higher cost. Then there is the NR200P, which comes with a tempered glass side panel along with the standard mesh panel.

The case can accommodate a mini-ITX or mini-DTX motherboard with an SFX or SFX-L power supply and up to a triple-slot GPU. The GPU can also be mounted vertically, but that limits the overall size. Fan support includes two 120mm fans on the top and bottom, a 92mm on the rear, and two 120mm or 140mm on the side panel bracket. It can fit air coolers up to 155mm tall, and it supports watercooling radiators up to 280mm on the side or 240mm on the bottom.

Storage mounting is actually pretty decent for a mini-ITX case as you can install a total of three 2.5-inch drives or two 2.5-inch and one 3.5-inch drive. The case also comes bundled with two 120mm fans to mount on top and a rear 92mm fan depending on the model you purchase. If you can push your budget, there is also the NR200P Max that comes with a pre-installed 280mm AIO cooler, an 850W SFX Gold PSU, and a PCIe Gen 4 riser cable.

Cooler Master Masterbox NR200 Great value for novice PC builders

SSUPD Meshlicious

A premium full-mesh mini-ITX case

Pros Premium steel build

Full-mesh panels

Support for up to 280mm radiator

Support for SFX and ATX PSU Cons Down-facing GPU I/O

Can accumulate dust

Why you should buy this: An excellent tower-style mini-ITX case with robust expandability options.

Who's it for: Mini-ITX PC enthusiasts looking for the best thermal performance.

Why we chose the SSUPD Meshlicious:

The Meshlicious comes from SSUPD (Sunny Side Up Designs), a sub-brand of popular case maker Lian Li. It features high-quality powder-coated steel mesh panels all around, including the sides, front, and top. Available in white or black color options, you can purchase the case in full mesh or a single tempered glass side panel to show off your components. Featuring a sandwich-style layout, the motherboard and power supply are mounted on one side and the GPU on the other. The most unique feature of this case is that it can accommodate up to a 280mm AIO liquid cooler on the front, which is impressive for a sub-15-liter case.

It also offers a special bracket to mount three 2.5-inch drives or two 3.5-inch drives, provided you are using a small-form-factor GPU. Available with a PCIe Gen 3 or Gen 4 riser cable (for an extra cost), the Meshlicious can accommodate up to a 336mm four-slot GPU in a standing orientation and up to 211mm in a vertical orientation (without a radiator). The case supports SFX or SFX-L power supplies and, if you are brave enough, an ATX PSU with very little wiggle room for cable management.

Offering excellent thermal performance, the Meshlicious is one of the top mini-ITX cases that can surprisingly accommodate a lot of components. However, the build process can be tricky, and the fact that the GPU I/O is at the bottom may be an issue for some users.

SSUPD Meshlicious A premium full-mesh mini-ITX case

Lian Li A4-H2O

Mini-ITX case

Pros High-quality construction

Compact footprint

Supports triple-slot GPU Cons Limited storage mounting

Why you should buy this: A highly compact yet functional premium mini-ITX case.

Who's it for: Those who are looking for a small-form-factor mini-ITX case with liquid cooling capabilities.

Why we chose the Lian Li A4-H2O:

This case is an update for the DAN A4-SFX and can accommodate a 240mm AIO liquid cooler and a triple-slot GPU despite its 11-liter capacity. Featuring a minimalistic design, the case has an aluminum exterior and stainless steel interior available in matte black or silver color options.

All the panels are easy to remove, while the top, sides, and back are well-ventilated for fresh air intake. The case can accommodate mini-ITX motherboards with SFX or SFX-L power supplies and triple-slot graphics cards of up to 322mm. The case can be purchased with either a PCIe Gen 3 or Gen 4 riser cable, allowing you to mount the GPU behind the motherboard. There is also space up top for a 240mm radiator, although it can get tricky to install one, especially if the tubes are rigid. In our opinion, the Lian Li A4-H2O is an excellent choice if you are particularly looking for a case that is very well made and is as small as a gaming console.

Lian Li A4-H2O Mini-ITX case

Fractal Torrent Nano

Best mini-ITX case for air cooling

Pros Excellent airflow performance

Large air-cooler clearance

Easy to build in

Good build quality Cons Not the smallest ITX case

Why you should buy this: A simple tower-style mini-ITX case offering the best and unrestricted airflow.

Who's it for: Those who want a mini tower case that is optimized for airflow.

Why we chose the Fractal Torrent Nano:

The Torrent series of cases from Fractal is pretty impressive, and the smallest of the lot is the Torrent Nano. Having the same design and structure as the Torrent and Torrent Compact, the Nano is basically a squeezed-down version. It isn't the smallest ITX case, but thanks to its traditional tower-style design, it can fit an air cooler with a clearance of up to 165mm. Thus, the Fractal Torrent Nano is the best mini-ITX case if you are looking for an air-cooled build.

The case comes with a bunch of dust filters and a large 180mm fan at the front. There are also additional brackets that allow you to remove that large fan to install two 120mm or 140mm fans or even a 240mm radiator. One can also install two additional 120mm or 140mm fans or up to a 240mm or 280 mm radiator at the bottom. Lastly, there is a mounting option for a 120mm fan at the rear. Apart from mini-ITX, you can also install a mini-DTX motherboard, and for storage mounting, there is a bracket on the top for either a 3.5-inch or 2.5-inch drive and two additional mounting locations behind the motherboard for 2.5-inch drives.

Fractal Torrent Nano Best mini-ITX case for air cooling

Phanteks Evolv Shift XT

A unique extendable mini-ITX case

Pros Innovative extendable design

Good range of cooling options

Solid metal and tempered glass construction

Mesh filtration

ARGB lighting Cons Bulky PCIe Gen 4 riser cable

Why you should buy this: It is one of the most versatile mini-ITX cases that can expand for improved cooling.

Who's it for: Enthusiasts looking for a premium mini-ITX case.

Why we chose the Phanteks Evolv Shift XT:

The most innovative mini-ITX case in recent years, the Phanteks Evolv Shift XT is an attempt to solve some of the issues faced while building a mini-ITX PC. Thanks to its unique top section, the case can literally evolve to accommodate better cooling solutions. Thus, you can go for a single air cooler with up to 72mm clearance, add two additional 120mm fans on top, or even add a full-size 240mm AIO radiator and fans for the best thermal performance.

The case comes with a premium aluminum exterior with two removable panels on the front and two large pieces on the top and bottom holding the inner chassis in place. Featuring a traditional sandwich-style layout, you can install a mini-ITX motherboard, an SFX/SFX-L power supply, and up to a triple-slot 342mm GPU. As mentioned above, you can transform the case according to your needs with its three-level mounting options. There is also a single storage mounting option to install a 2.5mm SSD, and for RGB lovers, there is an infinity mirror at the front of the case with ARGB lighting.

Phanteks Evolv Shift XT A unique extendable mini-ITX case

NZXT H1 V2

Best vertical mini-ITX case

Pros Elegant design

Included AIO and power supply

Lesser steps to build

Pre-routed cabling Cons Limited RAM clearance

Expensive

Why you should buy this: A good-looking mini-ITX case that takes very little desk space.

Who's it for: Those who have limited desk space or want an easy-to-build mini-ITX case.

Why we chose the NZXT H1 V2:

The NZXT H1 V2 is a gorgeous-looking vertical tower mini-ITX case that takes up very little space on your desk. The V2 specifies that it is the revised version, as the original NZXT H1 came with a faulty PCIe riser cable that was prone to fire hazards. Nonetheless, the new version is much improved with an updated PCIe gen 4 riser cable, a larger volume of 15.6-liter (opposed to 13.6-liter), tinted tempered glass on the front, a built-in 140mm liquid cooler, a 750W 80+ Gold rated power supply unit, and an additional 92mm PWM fan. In this case, building is actually quite simple, as you only need to drop in the motherboard and the graphics card. Speaking of which, this case can accommodate a graphics card with up to 324mm in length and 58mm in thickness.

Performance-wise, it is actually better than the original H1, as there is more room on the inside and an exhaust fan near the GPU chamber. There are certain things to consider, though, especially when it comes to the memory and motherboard clearance. It is also quite expensive, but the case comes with a liquid cooler and a power supply, so it evens out if you don't already have those components.

NZXT H1 V2 Best vertical mini-ITX case

Editors' Recommendations