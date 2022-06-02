The best portable gaming monitors 2022

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

The portable monitor category is often overlooked even though it has a lot of potential. Not only can they be carried with you when you are traveling, but they also don’t need a lot of desk space. Now there are a variety of portable gaming monitors to choose from, too, and we have a few favorites worth sharing.

Some of the best ones are offered by Asus, with the ROG Strix XG17AHPE being the only portable monitor on the market to offer a refresh rate of 240Hz. We have also managed to find a very unique portable monitor system if you own an Xbox Series X or Series S gaming console. Whatever kind of portable gaming monitor you're looking for, though, here are some of the best you can buy today.

Asus ROG Strix XG16AHPE

Best 15-inch portable gaming monitor

Pros G-Sync support

Low input lag

Built-in battery and speakers

Bunch of bundled accessories Cons Expensive for a 15-inch monitor

Kickstand isn't that stable

Why should you buy this: It is the best portable gaming monitor at the 15-inch size.

Who’s it for: Those who want a premium 15-inch portable gaming monitor with low input lag.

Why we picked the Asus ROG Strix XG16AHPE:

The Asus ROG Strix XG16AHPE features a 15.6-inch 1080p IPS panel with a 144Hz refresh rate with support for Nvidia G-Sync and a 3ms response time. The panel covers 100% of the sRGB color gamut with a peak brightness of 300 nits. Like the larger model, this one also comes with a 7800mAh built-in battery for about three hours of gaming at high refresh rates and dual 1W speakers. Instead of the folding origami-style cover, the ROG Strix XG16AHPE features a built-in adjustable kickstand to prop the monitor in portrait or landscape orientation. It's not the most stable stand in the world, but it works well enough.

This monitor also comes with a bunch of cables and accessories including a micro HDMI to HDMI cable, a USB Type-C to Type-C cable, a USB Type-C to Type-A adapter, a power brick, and a sleeve case. For I/O there are two USB Type-C ports (Display Port on one port), a micro HDMI port, and even a headphone jack. Available in black or white color options, the monitor also has a provision to be mounted on a tripod-style stand that is sold separately.

Asus ROG Strix XG16AHPE Best 15-inch portable gaming monitor

ViewSonic VX1755

Best 17-inch portable gaming monitor

Pros 144Hz refresh rate

Support for AMD FreeSync Premium

Good set of accessories

Well priced Cons Weak color support

Ghosting issues

Why should you buy this: It is a great 17-inch 144Hz portable gaming monitor at a fair price.

Who’s it for: Those who need a reliable 17-inch portable gaming monitor at a good value.

Why we picked the ViewSonic VX1755:

This 17-inch portable monitor is a great pick for gamers who don't want to spend a lot of money. The ViewSonic VX1755 features a 17.2-inch 1080p IPS panel that supports AMD FreeSync Premium technology for tear-free gameplay along with a 144Hz refresh rate. The monitor is well-built with high-quality plastic and is only 0.7 inches thick and weighs 2.2 pounds, for ease of transport. There is also a built-in metal kickstand, that ensures comfortable viewing angles. The response time is rated at 4.5ms, with overdrive. Connectivity options include two USB Type-C ports, a mini HDMI port, and a 3.5mm audio jack.

The monitor also comes with two built-in 0.8W speakers. It also comes with a two-way power mode where a connected laptop can power the monitor, or the monitor can power a connected laptop via a USB Type-C power bank or AC adapter. Like the Asus monitor above the ViewSonic VX1755 comes with a bunch of accessories in the box including a magnetic protective cover, a USB Type-C to Type-C cable, a USB Type-C to Type-A cable, and a power adapter.

ViewSonic VX1755 Best 17-inch portable gaming monitor

Asus ROG Strix XG17AHPE

Best portable monitor for eSports enthusiasts

Pros Low response time

240Hz refresh rate

Built-in battery and speakers

Bundled accessories Cons Expensive

Smart cover is not great for ergonomics

Why should you buy this: It's the fastest portable gaming monitor.

Who’s it for: Gamers looking for the fastest screen refresh rate for fast-paced competitive gaming.

Why we picked the Asus ROG Strix XG17AHPE:

Another brilliant option from Asus, the ROG Strix XG17AHPE is the world’s fastest portable gaming monitor. It features a 17.3-inch 1080p IPS panel with up to 240Hz refresh rate, 3ms response time, and support for Adaptive Sync. Currently, this is the only such monitor on the market that offers such a fast refresh rate and also features a premium slim design. Thus, the ROG Strix XG17AHPE is great for all sorts of gamers, especially if you love fast-paced competitive gaming titles like Apex Legends, Valorant, PUBG, and Call of Duty. The monitor also covers 100% of the sRGB color space and is capable of 300 nits brightness, meaning that you should get accurate color details and a good amount of brightness in both dark and well-lit rooms.

The monitor also features a built-in 7,800mAh battery that can be used for 3 to 3.5 hours of gaming at a 240Hz refresh rate. In terms of ports, there are two USB Type-C ports (one for power and the supports Display Port), a micro HDMI port, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. Asus also throws in a protective smart case for the monitor, USB Type-C and micro HDMI adapters, and a power brick. For an extra $100 Asus is also offering a tripod-style stand and a carrying bag.

Asus ROG Strix XG17AHPE Best portable monitor for eSports enthusiasts More

G-Story Portable Monitor for Xbox Series X

Best portable gaming monitor for Xbox Series X

Pros Unique design

4K panel with Freesync support

Dedicated remote control Cons Costs as much as the console

Limited to 60Hz

Why should you buy this: One-of-a-kind portable monitor for the Xbox Series X

Who’s it for: Those who want to use their Xbox gaming console on the go.

Why we picked the G-Story Portable Monitor for Xbox Series X:

This is one of the most unique products that we’ve come across as it can fully integrate with an Xbox Series X providing the ultimate portable console gaming experience. G-Story has made a special portable monitor for the Xbox Series X (and even the smaller Series S), that can accommodate the console at the bottom using special mounts, while the display sits on the top, just like a laptop. The concept sounds and looks awkward, but gets the job done. The IPS display measures at 12.5 inches with a 4K resolution (1080p for the Series S model), 99% sRGB coverage, AMD FreeSync, and support for basic HDR. The monitor also features multiple screen modes, power and navigation controls, dual 2.5W stereo speakers, a 3.5mm audio input, and a bundled remote control.

While all the existing ports on the console are accessible, there are additional HDMI ports on the monitor set as well. The company also suggests that the monitor can also be used with other devices including laptops, desktops, tablets, and the Nintendo Switch. Apart from being quite expensive, the panels are limited to 60Hz which might be a deal-breaker for certain gamers. Also, considering the fact the Series X isn’t really compact, the concept works way better for the Series S.

G-Story Portable Monitor for Xbox Series X Best portable gaming monitor for Xbox Series X

LG Gram +View 16MQ70

Best 2K portable monitor for gaming

Pros Lightweight minimalistic design

Sharp WQXGA panel

16:10 aspect ratio

99% DCI-P3 with 350-nits brightness Cons 60Hz refresh rate

Limited I/O

Why should you buy this: It is a premium, lightweight portable monitor offering a sharp and bright visual experience.

Who’s it for: Gamers focused on atmospheric experiences, rather than high-FPS play.

Why we picked the LG Gram +View 16MQ70:

LG makes some of the world's best TVs, but it has a range of portable monitors too. Take the Gram +View 16MQ70 portable monitor. It isn’t marketed as a gaming monitor but offers impressive specs for an immersive viewing experience. Basically, LG ripped out the panel that it uses for its Gram laptop lineup. The monitor features a minimalistic design that is sleek and lightweight at just 990g with the folio cover. It measures 16 inches with a 16:10 aspect ratio and the IPS panel comes with a WQXGA (2560 x 1600-pixels) resolution with 99% DCI-P3 and up to 350 nits brightness. You don’t get a high refresh rate and it has a fairly slow response time, but you get high pixel density and a bright panel for a visually appealing gaming experience.

In terms of I/O, there are only two USB Type-C ports that support power and Display Port. There are also buttons to control the screen brightness, while the bundled protective folio cover can fold to prop up the monitor on a desk.

LG Gram +View 16MQ70 Best 2K portable monitor for gaming More

SideTrak Swivel 14

Best laptop attachable portable monitor

Pros Versatile laptop mounting system

Optional kickstand

Crisp and clear 1080p screen

Multiple port options Cons Panel is not very bright

Stiff mounting mechanism

Why should you buy this: It is the best portable monitor that can be attached right to your laptop.

Who’s it for: Gaming laptop owners who need a secondary screen for monitoring their live stream broadcasts.

**Why we picked the SideTrak Swivel 14: **

Most gaming laptops today come with displays offering a high refresh rate and great picture quality. But what if you want a secondary screen to monitor and manage your game live streams? This is where the Sider Trak Swivel comes in. It is a standard 14-inch 1080p monitor that can securely attach to the lid of your laptop thus delivering an on-the-go dual-screen experience without taking up too much space. It comes with a kickstand to support itself and a mounting frame with magnets. In case the lid of your laptop is not made out of metal, the monitor also comes with a metal plate that can be attached using the bundled adhesive stickers. The mounting hardware allows for up to 270-degrees of screen rotation and up to 360-degree swivel.

As for the monitor itself, it comes with a TFT LCD panel with a standard 60Hz refresh rate which should serve well as a secondary display. There is a mini-HDMI port, alongside a USB Type-C port with Display Port support and dedicated keys for display brightness.

SideTrak Swivel 14 Best laptop attachable portable monitor More

