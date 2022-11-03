 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Computing
  3. News

Beware of fake Chrome updates delivered by news websites

Alan Truly
By

Some alarming news broke today that hundreds of U.S. news websites are unwittingly playing a big role in a new malware campaign that’s disguised as a Chrome browser update. This is quite a devious attack method since it’s considered an important security practice to update your browser as soon as possible.

The way hackers are delivering the malware is also clever. It’s coming via an advertising network that also supplies video content to newspaper websites across the nation. It’s difficult to identify and shut down this attack because it is applied intermittently. According to a tweet by the security research team Threat Insight, the JavaScript code is being changed back and forth from the normal harmless ad delivery script to the one that includes the hacker code that shows a false update alert.

Proofpoint Threat Research has observed intermittent injections on a media company that serves many major news outlets. This media company serves content via #Javascript to its partners. By modifying the codebase of this otherwise benign JS, it is now used to deploy #SocGholish.

&mdash; Threat Insight (@threatinsight) November 2, 2022

This is a serious problem since many people get their local news from these websites and trust them implicitly. Here’s what you need to know about this dangerous new malware campaign. When visiting a news site and after advertising loads, an alert might appear warning you that it’s time to update your browser.

A black fedora rests on top of newspapers infected with spreading green lines..

According to Bleeping Computer, the message is tailored to match your browser, appearing to be an update for Google Chrome, Mozilla Firefox, or Opera. If you proceed with the download, it will be a malware package rather than a security update.

Thankfully, it’s easy to double-check by navigating to browser settings and checking if there are any updates available within the browser controls. Hackers have not been able to insert their malware links into the browser code. Alerts, on the other hand, can be triggered by websites and website advertising, so use extra caution with pop-ups.

Editors' Recommendations

It’s not just you — Microsoft admits its patches broke OneDrive
Microsoft OneDrive files can sync between a PC and a phone.
YouTube brings pinch to zoom and video navigation changes to everyone
The red and white YouTube logo on a phone screen. The phone is on a white background.
Typos can get you hacked in latest cybersecurity threat
A faceless hooded hacker busily types on a laptop.
How your boss can spy on you with Slack, Zoom, and Teams
Good Morning GIF in Slack on a laptop.
Walmart has a 14-inch Windows laptop for $99 right now (seriously)
Gateway 14-inch Laptop in many color configurations.
Twitter Blue is losing Ad Free Articles and Musk’s latest tweets indicate further changes
Twitter Blue menu option on a white screen background which is on a black background.
It still isn’t cheap but this 3070 Ti gaming laptop just got cheaper
The Lenovo Legion 5i Pro sitting at an angle.
This Acer gaming laptop with an RTX 3060 is $699 at Walmart
A man playing on the Acer Nitro 5 gaming laptop.
Move over, 4K — Nvidia’s RTX 4090 introduces 13K gaming
overclocking msi rtx 4090 suprim x 8
I hate how much I love my MacBook Pro
Apple MacBook Pro 14 front view showing display and keyboard deck.
Hurry — this HP gaming PC is under $500 right now
HP Pavilion Gaming Desktop on a desk with two monitors nearby displaying games and a keyboard and headset to the side.
Lenovo’s powerhouse laptop got an incredible $2,370 discount today
Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Titanium Yoga sits open on a table.
Clear Mode on TikTok: Here’s what it is and how to use it
The TikTok app on a smartphone's screen. The smartphone is sitting on a white table.