Best Black Friday printer deals on laser, inkjet and photo printers

If you’ve been thinking about getting a printer for your home office or small business, don’t let this year’s Black Friday deals end without taking advantage of the discounts from retailers like Best Buy, Amazon, and Walmart. You’ll have to figure out what type you need between laser, inkjet, and photo printers, and you’ll need to do so quickly if you want to get one of the best printers delivered to your home for much cheaper than usual. So that you won’t have to browse through the thousands of offers that are available online, we’ve gathered our favorite picks below — if one of them catches your eye, proceed with the purchase immediately as stocks may already be running low.

Best laser printer Black Friday deals

The HP Color LaserJet Pro MFP M283FDW against a white background.
HP

Between laser and inkjet, laser printers are the recommended purchase for people who need to print multiple documents quickly. They are more expensive compared to inkjet printers, but laser printers make up for that higher upfront cost through the better yield of their toners for a lower printing cost. For Black Friday, you’ll be able to save with the laser printer deals that are available, whether for monochrome laser printers or color laser printers, but since they’re popular choices, you need to complete the transaction as soon as possible to make sure that you don’t miss out on the discounts.

  • HP LaserJet MFP M235dwe wireless black-and-white all-in-one —
  • Canon imageCLASS D570 wireless black-and-white all-in-one —
  • HP LaserJet Tank 2604sdw wireless black-and-white all-in-one —
  • HP LaserJet Pro MFP 4101fdw wireless black-and-white all-in-one —
  • HP Color LaserJet Pro M283fdw wireless all-in-one —

Best inkjet printer Black Friday deals

The HP DeskJet 2734e wireless all-in-one inkjet printer, printing a colored page.
HP

Inkjet printers can print just about anything — reports, glossy photos, graphs, and many more types of documents — and they’re generally cheaper than laser printers, according to our printer buying guide. They’re even more versatile if you go for an all-in-one inkjet printer, which adds functions such as scanning and copying. There are a lot of affordable options for inkjet printers, and their price is even lower for Black Friday if you’re able to buy one before stocks get sold out.

  • HP DeskJet 2734e wireless all-in-one —
  • Epson Expression Home XP-4200 wireless color all-in-one —
  • HP Envy 6065e wireless all-in-one —
  • Canon PIXMA TR8622a all-in-one wireless —
  • HP Smart Tank 6001 wireless all-in-one supertank —

Best photo printer Black Friday deals

Product image of the Kodak Step Instant Mobile photo printer in white.
Kodak

If your primary reason for buying a printer is to print pictures, then you should be looking at photo printers. They range from simple devices for personal use to premium machines that will rival the quality of print shops, so there’s definitely one out there that will match your needs and budget. You need to stick to the most trusted brands to make sure that the pictures that you’ll print will be amazing though, because the last thing you want is to get a cheap photo printer that won’t be able to meet your expectations.

  • Kodak Step wireless —
  • Canon Selphy CP1500 wireless —
  • Kodak Mini 2 Retro bundle —
  • HP Envy Inspire 7955e wireless all-in-one —
  • Epson PictureMate PM-400 wireless —

