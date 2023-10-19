One of the best color laser printers just got a bit cheaper

Any home office or small business will benefit from the addition of the Brother HL-L3230CDW color laser printer. It provides amazing value at its sticker price of $280, so it’s a steal for its discounted price of $250 from Amazon. The $30 in savings may not look like much, but it’s a nice bonus for this helpful device. We’re not sure how long the offer will remain online though, so if you’re interested, it’s highly recommended that you push through with the transaction as soon as you can.

Why you should buy the Brother HL-L3230CDW color laser printer

The Brother HL-L3230CDW color laser printer is featured in our roundup of the best color laser printers as the top option for small businesses. If you’re regularly dealing with large print volumes or if you need quick colored prints, this is the device that you want because it has a reliable printing speed of up to 25 pages per minute, and it comes with a 250-sheet paper tray that will minimize the times that you’ll need to spend on refills. Speed has always been one of the advantages of laser printers versus inkjet printers, and the Brother HL-L3230CDW color laser printer won’t disappoint in this aspect.

Most printers now offer several connectivity options, according to our printer buying guide, and the Brother HL-L3230CDW color laser printer gives you the choice between wireless, Ethernet, and USB connections. You can operate it using its onboard controls, and if you connect the printer to Amazon’s Alexa, you can choose to receive notifications when its toner is running low so you have ample time to order a new one.

If you’ve been on the fence on whether to take advantage of laser printer deals, this may be the offer that will get you to proceed with a purchase — the Brother HL-L3230CDW color laser printer, originally $280, with a $30 discount from Amazon to pull its price down to $250. There’s a chance that the savings will no longer be available if you check back tomorrow though, so if you think the Brother HL-L3230CDW color laser printer will be the perfect addition to your home office or small business, don’t hesitate — buy it immediately.

