This great Canon all-in-one printer is $40 for Amazon Prime Day

The Canon PIXMA TS3520 all-in-one printer already provides amazing value at its original price of $80, but it’s an even more tempting purchase with Amazon’s Prime Day deals as it’s available for half-price at $40, which eclipses the printer’s previous low this year of $60. There’s no guarantee that the offer will remain available until the end of Prime Day though, because we’re not sure how much stock is left, so you’re going to have to complete the purchase now if you want to take advantage of this bargain.

Why you should buy the Canon PIXMA TS3520 all-in-one printer

If you want your computer peripherals to offer multiple functions so that you can save on desk space, then you can’t go wrong with the Canon PIXMA TS3520 all-in-one printer. In addition to printing, the device is also capable of copying and scanning documents, so there’s no need to purchase a standalone copier or scanner. Like the best printers, it’s easy to operate using the simple button panel and its 1.5-inch LCD screen. The Canon PIXMA TS3520 is also a wireless printer, so you can use a Wi-Fi connection to print from your computer or mobile devices, though you also have the option of using a USB connection if you’re fine with cables.

The Canon PIXMA TS3520 is an inkjet printer, and according to our comparison of laser versus inkjet printers, the advantages of the latter over the former include better photo printing, more compact designs, and extra versatility. Our printer buying guide also recommends inkjet printers, particularly all-in-one printers like the Canon PIXMA TS3520, because they can print just about anything.

Amazon’s $40 discount for the Canon PIXMA TS3520 all-in-one printer is one of the most interesting Prime Day printer deals that you can shop right now. Not only does the offer reduce the printer’s price from $80 to $40, but it also beats its previously lowest price this year of $60. We expect this bargain to draw the interest of a lot of shoppers, so if you want to get the Canon PIXMA TS3520 all-in-one printer for half its sticker price, you’re going to have to add it to your cart and check out quickly.

