Digital Trends
Computing

Close your tabs: Chrome for Android may launch a new sneak peek feature

Anita George
By
Android Smartphone with Google Chrome installed
Lum3n.com/Pexels

Having a ton of tabs open while browsing the internet may soon be a thing of the past. At least for users of Chrome for Android. According to Android Police, a new “Sneak peek” feature may allow users to view another webpage as an overlay within the tab they’re currently viewing.

When users are viewing a page and notice another link they might be interested in viewing, the “Sneak peek” feature would let them click and hold the link to select an overlay that shows them the link’s content. With the use of the Sneak peek option, opening separate tabs could be best reserved for webpages users are certain they want to come back to. Getting to peek at another page can help users decide if certain content is worth opening a new tab.

Sneak peek is not currently available for the stable version of Chrome for Android, but interested users can still check it out if they have either Chrome Canary or Chrome Dev downloaded on their mobile devices.

To test the new feature, launch either Chrome Canary or Dev and enter the following into the search bar: chrome://flags/#enable-ephemeral-tab. Once the corresponding flag page loads, the feature will be listed as An Ephemeral Tab in an Overlay Panel. There is a drop-down menu beneath its name, just tap it and select Enabled. Once enabled, the app must be relaunched before the Sneak peek feature will appear.

The feature can be tested by opening a webpage, selecting a link on it, and holding it until a menu appears. The Sneak peek option should appear within the menu as New sneak peek. Once the option is selected, the link should load as an overlay that rises from the bottom of the screen.

The Sneak peek overlay, when allowed to rise to its maximum height only covers about 90 percent of the screen, but it does allow users to view and scroll through the entirety of the content within the link that is being previewed. Once users are done with their peek, the overlay can disappear with a swift downward swipe or by tapping the gray X in the top-right corner of the overlay.

There does not seem to be a way to convert the overlay into a tab of its own at this time. Users may need to open a new tab as they normally would, once they exit the overlay.

Don't Miss

Google's Gboard keyboard app reaches 500 languages in just two years
MSI Radeon RX 580 Gaming X+ 8G
Computing

The best 1080p gaming card is on sale for just $180 right now

AMD's best mid-range graphics card, the RX 580, is even more value for money right now, as Newegg has a special promotion that brings its already great price down to just $180.
Posted By Jon Martindale
How to zoom in on a Mac
Computing

Sending SMS messages from your PC is easier than you might think

Texting is a fact of life, but what to do when you're in the middle of something on your laptop or just don't have your phone handy? Here's how to send a text message from a computer, whether you prefer to use an email client or Windows 10.
Posted By Mark Coppock
Asus ZenBook 14 UX433FN
Computing

Asus ZenBook 14 UX433 vs. Apple MacBook Air: Has the trend-setter been topped?

Asus has built some tiny bezels into its latest ZenBooks, and the ZenBook 14 is a 14-inch notebook that's as small as many 13-inch models. We compared it to Apple's refreshed MacBook Air to see which is better.
Posted By Mark Coppock
what is wordpress wordpress03
Computing

What is Wordpress? It's the CMS that powers your favorite tech website

Whether you're an experienced web user or a techy in training, you've probably come across Wordpress, even if you didn't realize it. What is Wordpress? It's the platform that powers tens of millions of websites. This one included.
Posted By Jon Martindale
free online tool remove background from photos sample2
Computing

Free online tool helps you automatically remove backgrounds from photos

Who needs Photoshop? Appropriately named remove.bg, one web developer's new website will help you automatically remove backgrounds from photos and bring out your inner graphic designer. 
Posted By Arif Bacchus
google pixelbook review full offset
Computing

You’ll soon be able to run Windows and Chrome OS on your Chromebook

Chromebooks may soon have an option for what operating system they run thanks to Google's "dual boot" feature. New Chromium repository commits suggest its development could be further along than we thought.
Posted By Jon Martindale
Macbook Air (2018) Review
Computing

B&H takes up to $150 off 2018 MacBook Air models for a limited time

Looking for last-minute sales on MacBooks? In the latest deal, B&H is taking up to $150 off certain configurations of new MacBook Air 2018 for a limited time, up until December 22. 
Posted By Arif Bacchus
windows 10 october update
Computing

Can Windows Lite take on Chrome OS in the streamlined notebook space?

Microsoft's next version of Windows might not actually be called Windows. The currently codenamed, "Windows Lite," is said to be a Chrome OS competitor that's lightweight and streamlined.
Posted By Jon Martindale
Apple MacBook-review-hero1
Computing

Lost without Print Screen? Here's how to take a screenshot on your Mac

Whether you prefer to use keyboard shortcuts or applications such as Grab and Preview, this guide will teach you how to take a screenshot on a Mac. Once you know how, you'll be able to capture images within seconds.
Posted By Jon Martindale
has laptop battery life really improved improvment macro
Computing

How to care for your laptop’s battery and extend its life

Learn how to care for your laptop's battery, how it works, and what you can do to make sure yours last for years and retains its charge. Check out our handy guide for valuable tips, no matter what type of laptop you have.
Posted By Tyler Lacoma
Macbook Air (2018) Review
Apple

MacBook won’t boot up? Here’s how to fix the problem

Learn how to fix problems with Apple MacBook not starting up. If your MacBook can no longer start properly, it's important to find the cause. We'll go through the common issues that cause this problem and how to address them.
Posted By Tyler Lacoma
How to get Microsoft Office for free
Computing

Microsoft’s new Office app for Windows 10 aims to simplify your workflow

Microsoft's new Office app will soon replace the existing My Office app that comes pre-installed on Windows 10 systems. The new Office experience aims to simplify your workflow, making it easier to multitask and stay productive.
Posted By Chuong Nguyen
iPad Pro (2018) review
Mobile

Here are the 15 best iPad keyboard cases, from the Mini to the Pro

Whether you're looking to replace your laptop with a tablet or merely want to increase your typing speed, a physical iPad keyboard is the perfect companion to the iPad. Check out our top picks for every available iPad model.
Posted By Simon Hill
what is prime now amazon day packages
Computing

Amazon gifts an extra day for deliveries to arrive in time for Christmas

If you're still doing your last-minute Christmas shopping online, Amazon has extended its cutoff to December 19 for non-Prime customers to get their orders in for deliveries by Christmas. Prime members have a little longer.
Posted By Chuong Nguyen