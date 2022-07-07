 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Computing
  3. Mobile
  4. News

Chrome OS will help reduce battery drain — eventually

Nathan Drescher
By

Google’s Chrome OS will eventually help Chromebook batteries last longer, but not yet. Chrome OS 105, which includes the new feature, is still two versions away.

The feature works by throttling inactive tab CPU load after 10 seconds of inactivity. Current versions of Chrome only idle a tab after five minutes of inactivity. By reducing that time to 10 seconds, open tabs will put less demand on the CPU, which equals less battery drain.

A red Samsung Galaxy Chromebook 2 sits open on a table.

This is especially useful for people who operate their Chromebooks with dozens of tabs open across multiple windows. Students and professionals who use Chromebooks will begin to see longer battery life between charges.

But they’ll need to wait.

About Chromebooks noticed a new flag in a test version of Chrome OS 105. The flag dealt with JavaScript processes.

“The change has to do with throttling down and waking up JavaScript on web pages.” About Chromebooks wrote on its site. “These are tabs you might have open, for example, but aren’t actively looking at or interacting with.”

However, version 105 won’t be available for the average user for some time.

Chrome OS 103 is the current version of the operating system and the one most people are using. It can be a year or more before Google releases Chrome OS 105.

Until then, Chromebook users can take some steps to save battery on their own. They can lower the display brightness and the turn down the keyboard backlight. They can unplug USB accessories when they’re not using them, and make sure there are no unused apps running in the background.

Finally, it could simply be time for a new Chromebook, and if that’s the case, check out our list of the best Chromebooks of 2022.

Editors' Recommendations

Video-editing app LumaFusion to get a Galaxy Tab S8 launch

A tablet featuring the LumaFusion video editing app.

The best romantic comedies on Netflix (July 2022)

Mark Ruffalo and Keira Knightly sitting together on a subway in a scene from the movie Begin Again.

The best anime on Hulu right now (July 2022)

Loid, Yor, and Anya Forger in action poses in Spy x Family anime key art.

‘Make a move, and the bunny gets it’: The lost art of campy action movies

"Make a move, and the bunny gets it" scene from Con Air (1997).

Stealthy malware shows why you shouldn’t open unknown emails

Hands on a laptop.

You don’t need a Facebook account to use your Oculus Quest 2 anymore

Oculus Quest VR Headset

The best romance movies on Netflix right now (July 2022)

A young woman and man sit across from one another at a table in a scene from Wake Up Sid on Netflix.

Best Apple desktop: Mac Studio vs. iMac vs. Mac Mini

24-inch iMac and Mac Studio lifestyle

A Terminator survival game set after Judgment Day is in the works

A terminator stares menacingly in a teaser trailer for a survival game.

How to play with your Buddy in Pokémon Go

Togepi, Pikachu and Eevee in a field

The best anime on Netflix right now (July 2022)

A collage of the main cast of Vinland Saga season 1.

The best rom-coms on Amazon Prime right now (July 2022)

Diane Keaton and Harrison Ford before the morning show desk in a scene from Morning Glory.

How to pre-order NBA 2K23: retailers, editions, and bonuses

michael jordan crowned cover athlete for nba 2k23 edition