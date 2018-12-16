Digital Trends
Computing

MacBook Pro battery replacement: Everything you need to know

Tyler Lacoma
By

Is the battery in your MacBook Pro disappointing? It may have been good when you first bought it, but it’s uncommon to run into serious problems with charge times, battery power, or malfunctions. Those are signs that it may be time to replace the battery in your MacBook Pro.

But swapping to a new battery isn’t always as simple as popping the old one out and snapping a new version in: It all depends on the type of MacBook Pro you have, and what’s going wrong. Here’s everything you need to know.

Built-in batteries (2009 and forward)

test surface book 2 15 inch vs macbook pro 2016 hero 1200x9999

If you have a MacBook Pro that’s the mid-2009 model or newer, then your battery is built-in. It’s very inadvisable to try and replace these glued-in batteries by yourself. There’s not even an easy way to reach the battery without taking your MacBook apart. Bottom line? This is a job best left to the professionals.

To replace these batteries, look for a nearby Apple Store, and call them to talk about replacing your battery. They have specialists that will be able to arrange an appointment and get the job done. Apple also has Authorized Service Providers that are trained to replace built-in batteries properly. If there’s no Apple Store nearby or you want to find the fastest return possible, take a look at the Authorized Providers in your area and see which offer battery replacement services.

Note the Apple One Year Limited Warranty does include coverage for a defective battery, which helps take care of costs. The AppleCare Protection Plan will also replace any battery that falls below 80 percent of its original capacity. Otherwise, you’ll have to pay a fee for the new battery and the replacement service.

Apple’s free replacement program

apple macbook pro battery replacement accessories header

There’s a special battery replacement offer available for the 13-inch MacBook Pro (without Touch Bar) model that was manufactured between October 2016 and October 2017. Some of these models were hit with a defect that made the battery expand. This doesn’t present much danger (they won’t explode or anything), but it can cause plenty of battery problems.

As a result, Apple will replace the batteries on any of these Pros for free. If you think your Pro model may qualify, check out your serial number here. Apple gives you valuable information about how to get the battery replaced if this option works for you.

Removable batteries (before 2009)

Around ten years ago, Apple started a switch from removable batteries to “built-in” batteries that are literally glued into the MacBook framework. Apple’s reasoning here was straightforward: Built-in batteries were more compact, safer from a consumer standpoint, and allowed them to keep making MacBooks slimmer and slimmer. However, you cannot replace a built-in battery yourself. Only older MacBook Pros with removable batteries are truly viable for DIY replacements.

So, how do you know for sure if your model has a removable battery? There are two easy qualifiers to note. Pros that have removable batteries are:

  • Models from before mid-2009, when the battery switch first happened to the 13 and 15-inch Pro computers
  • Models without Retina displays
Battery Macbook Pro

If your older Pro matches these qualifications, check out the frame and you’re likely to find a removable battery held in by a screwed-on or latched panel. Purchase a new battery for your model and you can quickly replace it yourself. You’ll find prices for a new battery around $50 to $80 depending on your model.

2018 and future MacBook battery replacement

apple macbook air 2018 battery replacement
Source: MacRumors

A note looking into the future: Apple is starting to change how easy it is to access built-in batteries. In the past, built-in models had glued batteries that were tricky to remove and required fully replacing the aluminum top case (another reason to not try it at home). With the latest models, Apple is trying a new approach, where batteries can be removed with specialized tools and replaced with new adhesive without having to replace the entire top case.

For now, this ability is only available for 2018 MacBook Air models. However, it’s no doubt coming to future new MacBook Pro models that Apple has planned. While we don’t know if Apple will change the fees it charges for battery replacements, the change should at least make the process faster and more widely available.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

The best portable chargers of 2018
Tablet And stylus stock photo
Computing

You’ll soon be able to scribble all over PDFs on your Chromebook

Chrome OS users may soon be able to doodle all over their PDF documents with the possible addition of a new feature in Chrome OS' PDF viewer. The annotation feature is expected to allow users to hand draw or write over their documents.
Posted By Anita George
apple announces macos mojave wwdc screen 2
Computing

Which Macs are compatible with MacOS Mojave?

Is your computer ready for Apple's big Mojave update? Here's what you need to know about MacOS Mojave compatibility, what Macs can successful download Mojave, and the requirements you need to know about.
Posted By Tyler Lacoma
apple airpods siri
Computing

How to connect AirPods to your MacBook

If you have new AirPods, you may be looking forward to pairing them with your MacBook. Our guide will show you exactly how to connect AirPods to MacBook, what to do if they are already paired with a device, and more.
Posted By Tyler Lacoma
best cheap macbook deals 3
Deals

The best MacBook deals for December 2018

If you’re in the market for a new Apple laptop, let us make your work a little easier: We hunted down the best up-to-date MacBook deals available online right now from various retailers.
Posted By Lucas Coll
Apple Macbook
Computing

Looking for an Apple MacBook below $900? Woot has you covered

If you're looking for a great deal on an Apple MacBook, then Amazon's Woot may just have what you have been seeking. It has Macbooks available for only $810 with Intel M3 CPUs, 8GB of RAM, and 256GB SSDs.
Posted By Michael Archambault
BenQ EX3200R logo
Computing

HDR monitors are beginning to have an impact. Here are the best you can buy

HDR isn't the most common of PC monitor features and is often charged at a premium, but the list of available options is growing. These are the best HDR monitors you can buy right now.
Posted By Matthew S. Smith
heatmine cryptomining heaters heater 6473a
Computing

Canada’s winters inspired a startup to warm homes with cryptomining heat waste

Cryptomining may be the key to untold riches and the future of currency, but it’s also an environmental nightmare. Heatmine, thinks it has the answer, but it could mean bolting a mining rig onto every home and business in the country.
Posted By Simon Cohen
msi oculus vr rift collaboration backpack pc on matt back2
Virtual Reality

Oculus Rift vs. HTC Vive: Prices drop, but our favorite stays the same

The Oculus Rift and HTC Vive are the two big names in the virtual reality arena, but most people can only afford one. Our comparison tells you which is best when you pit the Oculus Rift vs. HTC Vive.
Posted By Jon Martindale
Windows 95 Tweet Screenshot
Computing

Microsoft’s Windows 95 throwback was just an ugly sweater giveaway

Microsoft's "softwear" announcement wasn't what we had hoped for. Thursday's announcement was not the new line of wearable tech or SkiFree monster sweater we wished for. But it did deliver the 90s nostalgia we wanted.
Posted By Anita George
Home Theater

Confused about LED vs. LCD TVs? Here's everything you need to know

Our LED vs. LCD TV buying guide explains why these two common types of displays are fundamentally connected, how they differ, what to look for in buying an LED TV, and what's on the horizon for TVs.
Posted By Ryan Waniata, Kris Wouk
windows10 check for updates windows
Computing

Hitting ‘Check for updates’ in Windows 10 opts you into beta releases

Users who are careful about keeping their system updated should watch out -- Microsoft revealed this week that clicking the Check for updates button in Windows can opt you in to testing beta code.
Posted By Georgina Torbet
Asus ZenBook 14 UX433FN
Product Review

The Asus ZenBook 14 is a tiny notebook that gets lost in the crowd

The ZenBook 14 aims to be the smallest 14-inch notebook around, and it succeeds thanks to some tiny bezels. Performance and battery life are good, but the notebook lacks a standout feature other than size.
Posted By Mark Coppock
802.11ax laptop
Computing

Secure your Excel documents with a password by following these quick steps

Excel documents are used by people and businesses all over the world. Given how often they contain sensitive information, it makes sense to keep them from the wrong eyes. Thankfully, it's easy to secure them with a password.
Posted By Jon Martindale
awesome tech you cant buy yet whiskipoles feat
Emerging Tech

Awesome Tech You Can’t Buy Yet: Booze-filled ski poles and crypto piggy banks

Check out our roundup of the best new crowdfunding projects and product announcements that hit the web this week. You may not be able to buy this stuff yet, but it sure is fun to gawk!
Posted By Drew Prindle