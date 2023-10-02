 Skip to main content
This weird sneaker PC is on sale for less than you might think

Alex Blake
By

If you’re feeling like your PC is a little boring, you’re in luck, as Cooler Master’s experimental brand CMODX has started selling its utterly weird Sneaker X shoe-shaped computer to all and sundry. The price? A hefty $3,499.

For that, you get an Intel Core i7-13700K CPU, an Nvidia RTX 4070 GPU, 32GB of memory, 2TB of storage, and a liquid cooling system. It’s all wrapped up in a bright, garish case shaped like a chunky sneaker, of all things.

The Cooler Master CMODX Sneaker X PC against a red background.
Cooler Master

That’s the entry-level option, but CMODX also offers up a higher-spec version if you’ve got more cash to throw around. That edition swaps out the RTX 4070 for a more powerful RTX 4070 Ti graphics card for a bit more oomph in games and video rendering.

There are even beefier options, but they’re sadly only available in Europe. If you’re located there, you can grab a Sneaker X with an Intel Core i9-13900K, an Nvidia RTX 4080, and 64GB of memory for €4,499 (about $4,250).

And if you prefer Team Red, you can go for an AMD Ryzen 9 7950X3D CPU, an Nvidia RTX 4080 GPU, and 64GB of memory for a cool €4,699 (about $4,439). Again, that’s only available in Europe.

Ridiculous PC, slightly less ridiculous price

Cooler Master's Sneaker X custom PC, a computer shaped like a sneaker, shown here in blue and white.
Cooler Master, Digital Trends

There has been a slow, occasional drip feed of news about the Sneaker X over the past few months. The device was first revealed back in early 2022 as part of Cooler Master’s 30th birthday celebrations, and it was certainly an unusual way of marking the date.

Then May 2023, news circulated that an official price had been revealed, with the custom computer setting you back an eye-watering $5,999. A press release (via TechPowerUp) noted that the product would be available in early July, which didn’t come to pass.

As the $5,999 price tag was the only one quoted in the press release, it would appear that was just the starting price. Since we now know there are several models available, the cost could have climbed even higher.

Thankfully, Cooler Master seems to have seen sense and has lowered the asking price. It’s still nowhere near what we would call a budget gaming PC, but it’ll blast a slightly smaller hole in your finances.

So, if you’re in the market for a completely wild PC and are hyped by the apparent price cut, now’s the time to start looking. The Sneaker X is available at CMODX’s official store.

Alex Blake
Alex Blake
Computing Writer
In ancient times, people like Alex would have been shunned for their nerdy ways and strange opinions on cheese. Today, he…
