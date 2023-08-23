 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Computing
  3. News

Corsair’s new standing desk might finally tempt me to buy one

Monica J. White
By
A woman stands at the Corsair Platform:6 desk as she participates in a video call.
Corsair

Corsair has just unveiled a pretty exciting desk during Gamescom 2023. That’s saying a lot, considering that desks aren’t the most thrilling part of owning a computer — but this one defies the odds and has definitely piqued my interest. Made to suit both hardcore gamers and creatives, the Corsair Platform:6 is a modular desk that offers adjustable height, plenty of space, and accessories to help you customize it even further.

The Platform:6 desk can be a standing desk thanks to the motorized adjustable height (which you can set up to remember several presets), but that’s not unlike most of the standing desks that we already know and love. What makes it stand out is the modular rail system that promises to help every user, from remote workers to streamers, build a desk that fits their particular needs. Customers will be able to use an online configurator to pick the accessories they want, but Corsair is also readying up some bundles, such as a “Creator Edition” of the desk.

Recommended Videos

It’s currently hard to tell what comes with the desk and what’s an accessory that’ll cost you extra. The desk itself appears to come with a cable management tray to keep things tidy, USB Type-A and Type-C charging ports, and dual monitor arms. You can make the desk even wider than it is by adding dual extensions on each side, but it’s 6-feet-wide to begin with, so there seems to be plenty of room already.

Related
The Corsair Platform:6 desk over a white background.
Corsair

As far as accessories go, we know that there’ll be several optional hanging pegboards for things like game controllers, headphones, or streaming gear. Corsair will also support multi-mount accessories that are, again, helpful to streamers, including attachments for cameras, microphones, or ring lights.

With plenty of options for storage and extensions, this desk sounds pretty great if you’re like me and tend to have a messy workspace (despite your best efforts). To make the most of Platform:6, you might need to spend a pretty penny on Corsair’s own accessories, but the modular rail system and the top-mounted pegboard imply that you’ll also be able to pick and choose between Corsair gear and aftermarket options. Those who are into 3D printing can customize it even further.

How much will the Corsair Platform:6 cost? No idea yet, but it likely won’t be cheap. However, it won’t be long until we know for sure, as Corsair promises to launch this product in the fourth quarter of 2023.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Monica J. White
Monica J. White
Computing Writer
Monica is a UK-based freelance writer and self-proclaimed geek. A firm believer in the "PC building is just like expensive…
This new gaming laptop might have water cooling and an RTX 4090
Infographic showing the triple fan setup on the Lenovo Legion 9i gaming laptop.

We haven’t seen any promising gaming laptops with liquid cooling, but Lenovo might make that happen very soon. According to a report, the company has plans to launch the Legion 9i, its newest flagship gaming notebook that will feature a water-cooling solution.

The upcoming laptop is expected to feature the 13th generation Intel Core i9-13980HX, the highest-rated mobile processor offered by team blue. It is expected to be paired with the top-of-the-line Nvidia RTX 4090 mobile with 16GB of GDDR6 VRAM. This, in itself, makes it the most powerful gaming notebook on the market. However, Lenovo is taking things to the next level by incorporating a unique water-cooling solution that will additionally help in maintaining a slim profile of just 18.9mm. Thus, not only will it feature the most high-end processing chips, but it will also be the slimmest one in its category.

Read more
How to build a mini-ITX PC
Official product image of the Cooler Master NR200P mini-ITX case placed on top of a desk.

Venturing into the realm of PC building can be tricky as you're confronted with a wide range of choices when selecting the right CPU, RAM, motherboard, graphics card, and other components. It's important to settle on your form factor first, though. For space-saving fanatics, we're going to guide you through the process of building your own mini-ITX PC.

Read more
The best PC cases in 2023

The case you put your PC parts in is just as important as the parts themselves. The best computer cases allow plenty of air through, keeping your components cool, while keeping things as quiet as possible. RGB illumination, tempered glass, and crazy designs? Just the cherry on top.

We picked six cases that excel in terms of design and performance, ensuring your rig stays cool and quiet while looking the best that it can. Although we didn't set any strict limits, we have options at various prices, so you should be able to find a case regardless of your budget.

Read more