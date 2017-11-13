Turn your PC into a work of art with the Cryorig Taku ITX case

The Cryorig Taku is not your average desktop chassis. It combines a functional internal layout with a unique aesthetic design which lets you place it front and center on your desk without it dominating the tabletop. Its clean silver paint job and furniture-like legs make it a fashionable addition to your study, while supporting your monitor at a natural reading height.

Long gone are the days where desktop users had to set aside a sizeable footprint for a full ATX chassis on, or under, their desk. Today, smaller standards are readily available and the Cryorig Taku is an extension of that small form-factor movement. What it does a little differently than most though, is blend in well with contemporary furniture and serve a dual purpose. The Taku is equal parts PC and monitor stand in one.

It’s not an all-in-one, but the Taku is about as close as you can get with a dedicated desktop system that isn’t built into the back of your monitor. It supports itself on four short wooden legs and, in turn, supports the display above it.

Co-developed by Cryorig and Lian Li, the ITX chassis comes in silver with handcrafted wooden legs. Its layout is clean and features just a single power button on the front, with a pair of USB 3.0 ports on the right-hand side, alongside headphone and microphone jacks — everything else is reserved for the rear. The top and back feature perforated grilles to aid airflow in the compact interior, but that doesn’t mean you can’t pack in some typical desktop hardware.

You’ll be restricted to a mini-ITX motherboard, but this case can still pack a full-sized graphics card, according to Anandtech. Don’t expect to fit the ones with the biggest coolers, nor pack in a secondary card, but even fitting a full-size graphics processor in there is no mean feat. It can also take a single 3.5-inch storage drive and a pair of 2.5-inch drives. System cooling is handled by a single 92mm fan at the rear.

Made entirely of anodized aluminum, the Cryorig Taku weighs in at just 5.2 kilograms (12 pounds) and can support a monitor weighing up to 15kg (33 pounds).

The Cryorig Taku is slated to go on sale in the U.S. at the start of December, though those who pre-order or were part of the original Kickstarter campaign will have priority. The price tag is set at $300.

