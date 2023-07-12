This sleek 27-inch Dell QHD monitor is a steal at just $200

Prime Day deals aren’t just an Amazon-only kind of thing these days with other retailers also offering their own sales. One of the best is courtesy of Dell with some big discounts going on for the next few hours. One highlight is being able to buy a Dell 27-inch QHD Monitor for $200, saving you $60 off the regular price of $260. It’s one of the best Prime Day monitor deals around. A limited-time-only deal, let’s take a quick look at who it’s best for.

Why you should buy the Dell 27-inch QHD Monitor

Dell makes some of the best monitors for pretty much all purposes. The Dell 27-inch QHD Monitor is considered to be a lifestyle monitor as it offers great features but ones that are best suited for non-gaming purposes. It has a fantastic resolution of 2560 x 1440 with it capable of achieving a refresh rate of 75Hz to cut down on any motion blur issues. While it won’t exactly stand up to fast-moving games, it does mean a smoother scrolling experience while you work. The resolution being better than full HD is great too for a sharper image and more room.

The Dell 27-inch QHD Monitor also offers a response time as good as 4ms depending on the situation, while there’s a contrast ratio of 1,000:1 and support for 16.7 million colors. It also has 99% sRGB color coverage, along with AMD FreeSync technology. While working, you’ll also appreciate ComfortView Plus technology which cuts down on blue light emissions and helps your eye comfort.

The monitor looks good on your desk too thanks to having a three-sided ultrathin bezel design, built-in dual HDMI ports, and plenty of tilt and other adjustment options. You can even tilt it to portrait mode if that suits your workspace needs better. It’s the ideal monitor to add to your home office setup, vastly expanding your potential to be productive.

The Dell 27-inch QHD Monitor is usually priced at $260. For a limited time only, you can buy it direct from Dell for $200 so you’re saving $60. This deal is only available for the next day as it’s part of Dell’s rival sale to the Prime Day deals going on at the moment. If it’s the right monitor for you, buy it now before you miss out on the great saving.

