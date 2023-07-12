 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Computing
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

This sleek 27-inch Dell QHD monitor is a steal at just $200

Jennifer Allen
By
A Dell XPS 15 Touch Laptop sits on an office desk next to an external monitor.

Prime Day deals aren’t just an Amazon-only kind of thing these days with other retailers also offering their own sales. One of the best is courtesy of Dell with some big discounts going on for the next few hours. One highlight is being able to buy a Dell 27-inch QHD Monitor for $200, saving you $60 off the regular price of $260. It’s one of the best Prime Day monitor deals around. A limited-time-only deal, let’s take a quick look at who it’s best for.

Why you should buy the Dell 27-inch QHD Monitor

Dell makes some of the best monitors for pretty much all purposes. The Dell 27-inch QHD Monitor is considered to be a lifestyle monitor as it offers great features but ones that are best suited for non-gaming purposes. It has a fantastic resolution of 2560 x 1440 with it capable of achieving a refresh rate of 75Hz to cut down on any motion blur issues. While it won’t exactly stand up to fast-moving games, it does mean a smoother scrolling experience while you work. The resolution being better than full HD is great too for a sharper image and more room.

The Dell 27-inch QHD Monitor also offers a response time as good as 4ms depending on the situation, while there’s a contrast ratio of 1,000:1 and support for 16.7 million colors. It also has 99% sRGB color coverage, along with AMD FreeSync technology. While working, you’ll also appreciate ComfortView Plus technology which cuts down on blue light emissions and helps your eye comfort.

Related

The monitor looks good on your desk too thanks to having a three-sided ultrathin bezel design, built-in dual HDMI ports, and plenty of tilt and other adjustment options. You can even tilt it to portrait mode if that suits your workspace needs better. It’s the ideal monitor to add to your home office setup, vastly expanding your potential to be productive.

The Dell 27-inch QHD Monitor is usually priced at $260. For a limited time only, you can buy it direct from Dell for $200 so you’re saving $60. This deal is only available for the next day as it’s part of Dell’s rival sale to the Prime Day deals going on at the moment. If it’s the right monitor for you, buy it now before you miss out on the great saving.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Jennifer Allen
Jennifer Allen
Deals Writer
Jennifer Allen is a technology writer with over 10 years of experience. She primarily writes about the best deals coverage…
Prime Day: Get this Asus laptop with a fingerprint reader for $210
Asus Vivobook S 14 Flip rear view showing lid and logo.

With Prime Day finally upon us, it's the perfect time to pick up a business laptop if you've been eyeing one for a while. Luckily, there's a great Prime Day deal on the Asus VivoBook 14, a lightweight yet versatile laptop for work and school. You can grab one from Amazon for just $210, rather than the usual $270 it goes for, which is a nice $60 discount.

Why you should buy the ASUS VivoBook 14
The ASUS VivoBook 14 has many great productivity chops while also being very budget oriented, mostly due to the Intel Core i3-1115G4 running under the hood. While it's an entry-level CPU, it's still relatively robust and should easily handle most productivity tasks without issue. That said, it may struggle with RAM-heavy tasks, like programming or opening lots of apps and tabs, since it only comes with 4GB of RAM, which isn't much nowadays. It also means that even though it comes with Windows 11, it's running in S-mode, a pared-down version missing a few features here and there, although nothing that would impact your productivity. There are 8GB and 12GB versions you can buy, but they're considerably more expensive.

Read more
Sound clearer: This blue Yeti microphone is $20 off for Prime Day
Blue Yeti Nano Premium on desk next to open laptop

 

If you've been watching Twitch and other streaming services, or are a streamer yourself, then you know that the Blue Yeti microphone line is highly recommended. Unfortunately, the pro versions cost a pretty penny, but luckily we've found a great Prime Day deal on the Blue Yeti Nano Premium, which has many great features of the Pro version while being considerably cheaper. In fact, this deal from Amazon will knock $20 off its price tag, bringing it down to $80 from $100.

Read more
Get this Dell gaming laptop (RTX 3060) while it’s $500 off
this dell gaming laptop with an rtx 3060 just got a big price cut deal g15 render

Prime Day is a great time to buy a new gaming laptop. Amazon has some great options, and other retailers are having their own Prime Day gaming laptop deals to compete. Dell is one of the retailers jumping in on the fun. For the next two days they have their most popular mid-budget gaming laptop, the Dell G15, on sale for just $1,100, down a cool $500 from what it usually costs. A 30% discount like that is nothing to snub your nose at. This deal will only be around until early morning Thursday, so grab it before Prime Day deals are over.

Why you should buy the Dell G15 gaming laptop
The two things that matter most in a gaming laptop are the display and the internal components. As far as display goes, this laptop checks the boxes. It has a 15.6-inch screen that gets up to 1080p resolution. You won't be playing 4K games on it, but everything short of that will look great. The refresh rate is 165Hz, so you can get pretty impressive frame rates. Even if you're just gaming at 60FPS, the motion will feel smooth. It gets up to 300 nits, so you'll be able to game before the sun goes down.

Read more