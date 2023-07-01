Save $970 on this Alienware gaming PC with an RTX 3060

While Alienware isn’t the same company it used to be for high-end gaming PCs, it still produces some great stuff, especially if you want something very aesthetic and cool looking. For example, take this Alienware Aurora R13, which comes packed with great specs and has a great deal from Dell that discounts it to $1,300 from $2,270. If you’ve been looking for a great-looking desktop, this is the deal to grab.

Why you should buy the Alienware Aurora R13

The first thing to look at when it comes to gaming PCs is the GPU, and we’re happy to report that the Aurora R13 comes with an RTX 3060, which, while not incredibly powerful, is strong enough to handle most modern AAA games with good graphical settings and refresh rates. The RTX 3060 also has 12GB of VRAM, which gives you some room to run RTX DLSS, which will also help with a higher refresh rate or resolution. Suffice it to say; there are quite a few great gaming monitors that can take advantage of the power behind the RTX 3060.

Besides the great GPU, you also get an excellent CPU in the form of the 12th Gen Intel i9-12900F, easily one of the most powerful CPUs on the market, and more than enough to handle both productivity and editing work if needed. We’re also relatively impressed with the 16GB of DDR5 RAM that Alienware throws in, making the Aurora R13 even more versatile for things like programming or CAD work. That said, we aren’t as impressed with the 512GB SSD, which is not much for a laptop, let alone a desktop. Luckily, you can opt for one of these external hard drive deals, or if you’re a little bit tech-savvy, you can open the case up and add an internal SSD.

All in all, the Aurora R13 is an excellent gaming PC, especially if you want something that looks impressive. While Alienware PCs tend to lose a lot of love because they are overpriced, this massive deal from Dell bringing it down to $1,200 returns a lot of that value and makes this an excellent PC to grab. On the other hand, we always encourage folks to check out other gaming PC deals to make the best-informed decision.

Editors' Recommendations