Dell bets big on AMD at Computex with new gaming desktop, two all-in-ones

At the Computex technology convention in Taipei, Dell introduced three desktop-bound PCs sporting the latest processors and mainstream graphics cards from AMD. On the CPU front, these span from the recently released Ryzen 7 1700X chip to the Ryzen 5 1400. Graphics-wise, Dell injected these three products with options for the Radeon RX 580 to the RX 560. There’s even Nvidia’s GeForce GTX 1060 thrown into the mix.

Inspiron Gaming Desktop

For starters, we have Dell’s new Inspiron-branded gaming desktop. Customers will have a choice of five processors from AMD: Three full-blown Ryzen chips and two “all-in-one” APUs. It’s here where the lone GeForce GTX 1060 comes into play, serving as one choice in a list of four graphics card options. Backing both are options for standard fan-based and liquid cooling to keep all those AMD processors cool under PC gaming pressure.

The list of hardware shown below is quite extensive. The types and amounts of ports depends on whether customers chose a Ryzen processor or an A-Series APU chip. Outside of that, some of the notable features offered in the desktop include up to 32GB of system memory clocked at 2,400MHz (DDR4), dual storage options (SSD + HDD), and Polar Blue LED illumination set against a metal-like silver casing. It’s an ideal setup for customers wanting to delve into high-end virtual reality without having to take out a loan at the bank.

