Dell bets big on AMD at Computex with new gaming desktop, two all-in-ones

Dell is embracing AMD's latest processors and graphics cards for affordable, high-performance desktop and all-in-one PC solutions.
At the Computex technology convention in Taipei, Dell introduced three desktop-bound PCs sporting the latest processors and mainstream graphics cards from AMD. On the CPU front, these span from the recently released Ryzen 7 1700X chip to the Ryzen 5 1400. Graphics-wise, Dell injected these three products with options for the Radeon RX 580 to the RX 560. There’s even Nvidia’s GeForce GTX 1060 thrown into the mix.
Inspiron Gaming Desktop
For starters, we have Dell’s new Inspiron-branded gaming desktop. Customers will have a choice of five processors from AMD: Three full-blown Ryzen chips and two “all-in-one” APUs. It’s here where the lone GeForce GTX 1060 comes into play, serving as one choice in a list of four graphics card options. Backing both are options for standard fan-based and liquid cooling to keep all those AMD processors cool under PC gaming pressure.
The list of hardware shown below is quite extensive. The types and amounts of ports depends on whether customers chose a Ryzen processor or an A-Series APU chip. Outside of that, some of the notable features offered in the desktop include up to 32GB of system memory clocked at 2,400MHz (DDR4), dual storage options (SSD + HDD), and Polar Blue LED illumination set against a metal-like silver casing. It’s an ideal setup for customers wanting to delve into high-end virtual reality without having to take out a loan at the bank.
Check out our hands-on for first impressions.
|Operating systems:
|Windows 10 Home 64-bit
Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
Ubuntu
|Processors:
|AMD Ryzen 7 1700X
AMD Ryzen 5 1600X
AMD Ryzen 5 1400
AMD A12-9800 APU (with Radeon R7 graphics)
AMD A10-9700 APU (with Radeon R7 graphics)
|Processor cooling:
|Air Cooling — Smart cooling thermal solution
Liquid Cooling
|Discrete graphics:
|AMD Radeon RX 580 (8GB GDDR5)
AMD Radeon RX 570 (4GB GDDR5)
AMD Radeon RX 560 (2GB GDDR5)
Nvidia GeForce GTX 1060 (6GB GDDR5)
|System memory:
(DDR4, 2x slots)
|4GB @ 2,400MHz (4GB x 1)
8GB @ 2,400MHz (8GB x 1) (4GB x 2)
16GB @ 2,400MHz (16GB x 1) (8GB x 2)
24GB @ 2,400MHz DDR4 (8GB x 1 + 16GB x 1)
32GB @ 2,400MHz (16GB x 2)
|Storage (HDD):
|500GB 7,200RPM (3.5-inch, 2.5-inch)
1TB 7,200RPM (3.5-inch, 2.5-inch)
2TB 7,200RPM (3.5-inch, 2.5-inch)
|Storage (M.2 SSD):
|128GB
256GB
|Storage (mixed):
|128GB M.2 SSD (boot) + 500GB HDD
128GB M.2 SSD (boot) + 1TB HDD
256GB M.2 SSD (boot) + 2TB HDD
|Storage (optical):
|Tray load Slim ODD DVD-RW
|Audio:
|Built-in High Definition 7.1 Performance Audio
Waves MaxxAudio Pro
|Expansion slots:
(A10/A12)
|3x PCIe x1
1x PCIe x16
|Expansion slots:
(Ryzen 5/7)
|2x PCIe x1
2x PCIe x16
|Ports – front:
(A10/A12)
|2x USB 2.0 Type-A
2x USB 3.1 Gen1 Type-A
1x Audio combo jack
1x SD card reader
|Ports – back:
(A10/A12)
|2x USB 2.0 Type-A
2x USB 3.1 Gen1 Type-A
1x P/S 2 port
1x 7.1-channel and Microphone Port
1x HDMI
1x Gigabit Ethernet
|Ports – front:
(Ryzen 5/7)
|2x USB 2.0 Type-A
2x USB 3.1 Gen1 Type-A
1x USB 3.1 Gen1 Type-C
1x Audio Combo Jack
1x SD card reader
|Ports – back:
(Ryzen 5/7)
|2x USB 2.0 Type-A
4x USB 3.1 Gen1 Type-A
1x P/S 2 port
1x 7.1-channel and Microphone Port
1x HDMI
1x Gigabit Ethernet
|Connectivity:
|Wireless AC (2×2) (Up to 867Mbps)
Wireless AC (1×1) (Up to 433Mbps)
Bluetooth 4.1
|Power supply:
|300 watts
460 watts
|Dimensions:
|18.07 (H) x 8.50 (W) x 17.23 (D) inches
|Starting weight:
|30.27 pounds
|Color:
|Polar Blue with a solid panel
|Pre-installed
software:
|My Dell
Dell Digital Delivery
Dell Backup & Recovery
Dropbox
Microsoft Office 2016 trial
McAfee LiveSafe (30-day)
|Availability:
|May 30, 2017
|Starting price:
|$600