This Dell gaming laptop with an RTX 3050 just got a major price cut

While there are gaming laptop deals that reach thousands of dollars even after huge discounts, you can get a decent gaming machine for cheap if you know where to look. Here’s a good example — the Dell G15 gaming laptop for just $800 from Dell, for savings of $150 on its sticker price of $950. There’s no guarantee that the offer will remain available if you decide to get back to it later, so if you want to get this affordable gaming laptop for even cheaper, you’re going to have to complete the purchase right now.

Why you should buy the Dell G15 gaming laptop

The Dell G15 gaming laptop is powered by the 13th-generation Intel Core i5 processor, the Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 graphics card, and 8GB of RAM. With these specifications, it’s not going to challenge the performance of the best gaming laptops, but you’ll be able to play the best PC games without any issues. You may have to downgrade the graphics settings for some of the more demanding titles, but for a gaming laptop this affordable, that’s a small sacrifice to make.

The 15.6-inch display of the Dell G15 gaming laptop offers Full HD resolution for sharp details, a 165Hz refresh rate for smooth gameplay, and support for Nvidia’s G-Sync to prevent screen tearing. There’s also ComfortView Plus technology, which will keep your eyes strain-free by reducing harmful blue light emissions. The gaming laptop is equipped with a 256GB SSD, which should be enough for a few games and all their important updates, and with Windows 11 Home pre-loaded, you can start installing titles as soon as you unbox the machine.

It’s not hard to find laptop deals online, but it’s tough to get a decent gaming laptop for an affordable price. That’s why you’re not supposed to miss this chance to get the Dell G15 gaming laptop, which is originally priced at $950, for just $800 following a $150 discount. We’re not sure how much time is left for you to take advantage of the offer though, so you’ll have to proceed with the transaction to buy your own Dell G15 gaming laptop as soon as possible if you want to enjoy the savings.

Aaron Mamiit
Aaron Mamiit
