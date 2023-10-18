 Skip to main content
Hurry! The Dell G16 just got a $450 discount — down to $800

A right-side view of a Dell G16
Dell

Gaming laptops are one of those categories that always feel like a “want” instead of a “need.” As a result, we tend to look at each and every one of the gaming laptop deals we come across with scrutiny. They’re a great way to let us give in to a guilty pleasure while deemphasizing the guilt. For example, take this deal we found on a Dell G16 Gaming Laptop, this version including 16GB of RAM and an RTX 3050 Ti. Normally, this laptop would cost $1,250, but while it is on clearance, you can find it for $800. That is a savings of $450, a substantial amount. If you’ve been putting off buying a gaming laptop due to price, now is the time to give in. Tap the button below to check out this laptop while it is still on clearance.

Why you should buy a Dell G16 Gaming Laptop

The Dell G16 Gaming Laptop comes ready to play your favorite games and give a great picture. At 16 inches, 2560 x 1600p resolution, and 165Hz refresh speed, this gaming laptop will keep you happy whether you’re playing beautiful open-world games or trying out a twitch shooter. It is powered by an RTX 3050 Ti, has an Alienware-inspired design, and one-tap adjustable fan speeds. Get even more enmeshed into your game with your favorite wired headphones by utilizing the included jack.

Another thing to know is that this laptop is super customizable. It’s just one of the reasons Dell is one of the best laptop brands. The base laptop’s hardware and stats (12th Gen i7 processor, RTX 3050 Ti, 16GB RAM, 512GB storage) are all upgradeable and we found comparable clearance deals for all combinations we tested. As you poke around in the buy menu, accessible by tapping the button below, you might notice that some upgrades happen automatically due to availability and compatibility. For example, going for the RTX 3070 automatically upgrades the processor as well. It’s overall a good thing, but you should be aware of it as you play around.

All of that being said, most will be happy with the base model as presented. To really hit home how great of a deal this is on the Dell G16 Gaming Laptop, take a look at our listing of the best gaming laptops for college. The great budget pick there is the G15, with lesser gear and the same price as the Dell G16 Gaming Laptop while on clearance. To get this laptop for $800, a savings of $450 off of the original $1,250, just tap the button below.

