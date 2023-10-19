 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Computing
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

This is the cheapest RTX 3070 gaming laptop worth buying today

Aaron Mamiit
By
The Dell G16 gaming laptop with Genshin Impact on the screen.
Dell

The Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070 is dependable but relatively affordable, and the Dell G16 is the cheapest option right now if you want a gaming laptop that’s powered by this graphics card. It’s currently available from Dell with a $500 discount that pulls its price down to $1,300 from $1,800, but since this is a clearance sale, we expect stocks to be extremely limited. This is among the most attractive gaming laptop deals we’ve recently seen, so you’re going to have to make your purchase quickly if you don’t want to miss out.

Why you should buy the Dell G16 gaming laptop

The Dell G16 is a budget gaming laptop, so you shouldn’t expect it to match the performance of the top-of-the-line best gaming laptops. However, it’s more than enough to properly run the best PC games with its Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070 graphics card, which is paired with the 12th-generation Intel Core i9 processor and 16GB of RAM, which is the best place to start for gaming. For more info, see our guide on how much RAM do you need. You may not be able to choose the highest graphics settings for the more demanding titles, but that’s an acceptable trade-off for a relatively affordable gaming laptop.

The 16-inch screen of the Dell G16 gaming laptop offers QHD+ resolution and a 165Hz refresh rate, which will allow you to enjoy sharp details and smooth gameplay. The device also comes with Windows 11 Home pre-loaded in its 1TB SSD, which is large enough to provide space for the installation of several AAA titles, their important updates, and your save data.

Related

The Dell G16 gaming laptop with the Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070 graphics card is on sale from Dell at $500 off, which brings its price down from $1,800 to a more affordable $1,300. While it’s more expensive than some laptop deals, it’s still considered a budget machine for gamers, so we think this offer will attract a lot of attention. If you want to buy the Dell G16 gaming laptop for a much cheaper price than usual, you’ll need to complete the transaction immediately. If you delay, you may lose this chance at huge savings.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Aaron Mamiit
Aaron Mamiit
Contributor
Aaron received a NES and a copy of Super Mario Bros. for Christmas when he was 4 years old, and he has been fascinated with…
Dell just hit this student laptop with a hefty discount
Dell Inspiron 15 Laptop sits open with the display showing two women leaning against a wall, looking at each other and laughing.

Dell is a reliable source of student laptop deals, so if that's what you need, you're in for a treat. The Dell Inspiron 15, usually sold at $530, is currently even more affordable at just $330 following a $200 discount. It's not going to stay this cheap forever though, as there's a chance that the offer expires as soon as tomorrow because stocks are selling quickly. If you want to buy this laptop for its reduced price, there's no time to hesitate -- add it to your cart and check out immediately.

Why you should buy the Dell Inspiron 15 laptop
It's not going to challenge the performance of the best laptops, but for school activities such as doing online research, building reports, and creating presentations, the Dell Inspiron 15 will be more than enough. Inside the device are the 11th-generation Intel Core i5 processor, Intel UHD Graphics, and 8GB of RAM that's the sweet spot for most people, according to our laptop buying guide. You won't be able to play demanding video games on the Dell Inspiron 15 during break times, but watching streaming shows and browsing social media won't be a problem.

Read more
The Samsung ultrawide OLED gaming monitor is $350 off
The Samsung Odyssey OLED G9 on a grey background.

If you've finally made the upgrade to a big screen OLED TV over the past few years, you may have started wondering about what you can get for your computer. The resulting search possibly led you to some of the finest ultrawide monitors, upon which you were put off by a common limiting factor: the price. Don't worry, we understand, it's why we want to highlight this deal on a 49-inch Samsung Odyssey OLED G9. Usually, this monitor runs at a price of $1,800, but now it can be yours for only $1,350. That is a total savings of $450, or 25% off the usual price. We don't know exactly when this deal will end, so go ahead and tap the button below to claim yours now. Alternatively, keep reading about one of best new curved monitors to come out this year.

Why you should buy the Samsung Odyssey OLED G9
If you're really current on the state of monitors and don't mind to oversimplify a bit, the 2023 Samsung Odyssey OLED G9 is essentially the Odyssey Neo G9 (at least in terms of form factor) but with an OLED screen. More detailed comparisons of the OLED G9 vs Neo G9 reveal the minutiae, but you get the idea — ultrawide gaming monitors with an 1800R curve. If you like the look and feel of one, you'll likely feel comfortable with the other.

Read more
This Dell gaming laptop just had its price slashed by $200
The Dell G15 gaming laptop with a colorful creature on the screen.

You don't need to spend more than $1,000 on gaming laptop deals if you want a dependable machine because there are offers like Dell's $200 discount for the Dell G15. Instead of $1,000, the device will be yours for just $800, but you'll need to hurry with your purchase if you want to take advantage of this limited-time deal. We're not sure when it will expire, but to make sure that you get the gaming laptop for this bargain price, we're recommending that you complete the transaction within the day.

Why you should buy the Dell G15 gaming laptop
The Dell G15 may not be as powerful as top-of-the-line models, but it's included in our roundup of the best gaming laptops as a great budget option. With the AMD Ryzen 5 7640HS processor and Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 graphics card, combined with 16GB of RAM that our guide on how much RAM do you need recommends as the best place to start for gaming, the Dell G15 packs quite a punch for a relatively affordable price. It will have no trouble running the best PC games, and with a 1TB SSD, you'll have enough space to install several titles with all the updates that they need.

Read more