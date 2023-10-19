This is the cheapest RTX 3070 gaming laptop worth buying today

The Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070 is dependable but relatively affordable, and the Dell G16 is the cheapest option right now if you want a gaming laptop that’s powered by this graphics card. It’s currently available from Dell with a $500 discount that pulls its price down to $1,300 from $1,800, but since this is a clearance sale, we expect stocks to be extremely limited. This is among the most attractive gaming laptop deals we’ve recently seen, so you’re going to have to make your purchase quickly if you don’t want to miss out.

Why you should buy the Dell G16 gaming laptop

The Dell G16 is a budget gaming laptop, so you shouldn’t expect it to match the performance of the top-of-the-line best gaming laptops. However, it’s more than enough to properly run the best PC games with its Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070 graphics card, which is paired with the 12th-generation Intel Core i9 processor and 16GB of RAM, which is the best place to start for gaming. For more info, see our guide on how much RAM do you need. You may not be able to choose the highest graphics settings for the more demanding titles, but that’s an acceptable trade-off for a relatively affordable gaming laptop.

The 16-inch screen of the Dell G16 gaming laptop offers QHD+ resolution and a 165Hz refresh rate, which will allow you to enjoy sharp details and smooth gameplay. The device also comes with Windows 11 Home pre-loaded in its 1TB SSD, which is large enough to provide space for the installation of several AAA titles, their important updates, and your save data.

The Dell G16 gaming laptop with the Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070 graphics card is on sale from Dell at $500 off, which brings its price down from $1,800 to a more affordable $1,300. While it’s more expensive than some laptop deals, it’s still considered a budget machine for gamers, so we think this offer will attract a lot of attention. If you want to buy the Dell G16 gaming laptop for a much cheaper price than usual, you’ll need to complete the transaction immediately. If you delay, you may lose this chance at huge savings.

