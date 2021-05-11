  1. Computing
We can’t believe how cheap Dell gaming laptops are this week

By

There’s no shortage of laptop deals from online retailers, but if you’re a gamer who needs a new machine, you should be looking for gaming laptop deals. While your favorite games may run on a regular laptop, the experience is different if you play on a gaming laptop because of the gamer-friendly features and powerful specifications.

Dell, one of the most trusted brands in the computer industry, is currently selling a pair of gaming laptops with unbelievable discounts. The Dell G7 15 is on sale at $430, lowering its price to $1,800 from its original price of $2,300, while the Alienware m15 R3 is cheaper by $960, bringing its price down to $2,350 from its original price of $3,310.

Dell G7 15 – $1,800, was $2,300

The Dell G7 15, Digital Trends’ choice for gaming among the best Dell laptops, is powered by the 10th-generation Intel Core i9 processor, 16GB of RAM, and the Nvidia GeForce RTX 2070, so it won’t have any trouble running even the most graphically demanding games. It’s equipped with a 1TB SSD for storage, for ample space to install your favorite titles, and a 15.6-inch Ultra HD OLED display, for a detailed look at your games’ graphics.

The Dell G7 15 features a dual-fan cooling system to keep it running at peak performance even after hours of playing, so you don’t have to worry about overheating. The laptop also comes with the Alienware Command Center, which improves the gaming experience by allowing you to fine tune the settings for each game that you play. There’s also the Game Shift mode, which may be activated with a press of a button to launch a dynamic performance mode through the Alienware Command Center.

If you think the Dell G7 15 is the perfect gaming laptop for you, you can purchase it with a discount from Dell at $430 off, lowering its price to $1,800 from its original price of $2,230. It’s unclear how long stocks of the machine will last, given its rave reviews, so if you’re already looking forward to playing your favorite games on the Dell G7 15, you should click that Buy Now button as soon as you can.

Alienware m15 R3 – $2,350, was $3,310

If the Dell G7 15 isn’t powerful enough for you, then you should consider stepping up to the Alienware m15 R3. Alienware, a gaming-focused brand owned by Dell, pulls out all the stops for gamers, and this laptop is no exception. It’s also powered by the 10th-generation Intel Core i9 processor, same as the Dell G7 15, with a similarly sized 15.6-inch Full HD display, but it packs double the RAM at 32GB and upgrades the graphics card to the Nvidia GeForce RTX 2080 SUPER. The laptop’s hard drive consists of a 1TB SSD for booting and a 512GB SSD for storage.

For its cooling system, the Alienware m15 R3 places a dedicated vapor chamber between the CPU and copper heat pipes, engineered to transfer heat more effectively than solid pieces of metal. In addition to a dual-fan design that pulls in cool air from two vents, the gaming laptop also has two exhausts through its rear and side vents, for optimal cooling of its components. The Alienware Command Center is also at your fingertips with this gaming laptop.

The Alienware m15 R3 is a top-of-the-line gaming laptop that won’t disappoint even the most hardcore gamers. If you want the machine in your hands but you don’t want to pay full price, you should take advantage of Dell’s $960 discount that brings the gaming laptop’s price down to $2,350 from its original price of $3,310. Its availability is limited though, so if you don’t want to miss this amazing offer from Dell for the Alienware m15 R3, you shouldn’t think twice about clicking that Buy Now button.

