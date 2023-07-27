 Skip to main content
Dell XPS 13 laptop with 32GB of RAM is $300 off right now

Aaron Mamiit
By
The Dell XPS 13 is always a popular choice when there are Dell XPS deals, so we won’t be surprised if this offer from Dell gets sold out quickly — a $300 discount on the machine’s original price of $1,349, pulling its price down to just $1,049. There’s no telling how long this bargain will last, so if you don’t want to miss out, it’s highly recommended that you add the laptop to your cart and check out as quickly as you can.

Why you should buy the Dell XPS 13

Dell’s XPS laptops have helped elevate it into one of the best laptop brands because they do everything to a high standard. The Dell XPS 13 exemplifies this as the top choice in our roundup of the best laptops. It’s powered by the 12th-generation Intel Core i7 processor and Intel Iris Xe Graphics, plus 32GB of RAM that’s necessary if you’ll be performing demanding tasks like editing multimedia content, according to our guide on how much RAM do you need. With these specifications, you won’t have any trouble multitasking between several apps, which should help you get your work done quicker and more efficiently.

The Dell XPS 13 simply looks gorgeous, beginning with the 13.4-inch Full HD+ screen that’s bright and colorful, in addition to the InfinityEdge design that virtually eliminates the bezels surrounding the display. The laptop also comes with a 1TB SSD, which should provide more than enough space for your software and documents, and Windows 11 Home out of the box, so that you can start using the Dell XPS 13 as soon as you power it on. In terms of battery life, the laptop can go long with up to 12 hours before requiring a recharge.

Not all laptop deals are worth your hard-earned money, but Dell’s offer for the Dell XPS 13 certainly is. Instead of the device’s sticker price of $1,349, you’ll only have to pay $1,049, for savings of $300. As one of the most popular laptops in the market, we’re pretty sure that stocks will sell out quickly, so if you want to get the powerful and dependable Dell XPS 13 for much cheaper than usual, don’t waste time — buy it right now.

