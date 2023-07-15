If you’ve always liked the look of the Apple MacBook Pro 16 but don’t necessarily want to get into the Apple ecosystem, the Dell XPS lineup is Dell’s answer and a great alternative. Of course, the XPS laptops also cost quite a bit, but luckily, Dell has a great deal on the XPS 17 for its Black Friday in July sale, bringing it down to $2,999 from $3,549, which is rather substantial.

Why you should buy the Dell XPS 17 Laptop

For a laptop that costs just under $3,000, the Dell XPS 17 is powerful and surprisingly versatile, allowing you to game, work, edit, program, and do anything you want. For example, if you’re going to game, this version of the Dell XPS 17 has an impressive RTX 4070, which performs similarly to the RTX 3080 with similar pricing and is great for playing games at 2k at 100+ frames. Luckily, the 17-inch screen has a UHD+ resolution so that you can push graphical quality with most games, such as Elden Ring and Diablo 4. The monitor can also hit 500 nits of peak brightness, which means you can use it everywhere except where direct sunlight is hitting the screen.

Besides the great GPU, you get one of the best CPUs on the market, the 13th Gen Intel Core i9-13900H, which will not only let you play whatever games you want, it will let you use multi-core apps with more ease, such as music production apps, photo and video editing, and so forth. In fact, it will easily handle streaming to Twitch or Youtube while playing games if you ever want to go that route. Dell also throws in 32GB of DDR5 RAM, which is the fastest on the market, and a 1TB SSD for storage, which will be more than enough for most folks.

Overall, this version of the Dell XPS 17 is truly powerful and easily competes against the Apple Macbook Pro 16 and the Razer Blade 17, especially with the $2,999 price tag from Dell. Of course, if that’s still too pricey for you, or you’re looking for something slightly different, be sure to check out these other laptop deals.

