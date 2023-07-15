 Skip to main content
Dell Black Friday in July sale: save $550 on the Dell XPS 17 laptop

Albert Bassili
By
Dell XPS 17 9720 front angled view showing display and keyboard deck.
Mark Coppock/Digital Trends

If you’ve always liked the look of the Apple MacBook Pro 16 but don’t necessarily want to get into the Apple ecosystem, the Dell XPS lineup is Dell’s answer and a great alternative. Of course, the XPS laptops also cost quite a bit, but luckily, Dell has a great deal on the XPS 17 for its Black Friday in July sale, bringing it down to $2,999 from $3,549, which is rather substantial.

Why you should buy the Dell XPS 17 Laptop

For a laptop that costs just under $3,000, the Dell XPS 17 is powerful and surprisingly versatile, allowing you to game, work, edit, program, and do anything you want. For example, if you’re going to game, this version of the Dell XPS 17 has an impressive RTX 4070, which performs similarly to the RTX 3080 with similar pricing and is great for playing games at 2k at 100+ frames. Luckily, the 17-inch screen has a UHD+ resolution so that you can push graphical quality with most games, such as Elden Ring and Diablo 4. The monitor can also hit 500 nits of peak brightness, which means you can use it everywhere except where direct sunlight is hitting the screen.

Besides the great GPU, you get one of the best CPUs on the market, the 13th Gen Intel Core i9-13900H, which will not only let you play whatever games you want, it will let you use multi-core apps with more ease, such as music production apps, photo and video editing, and so forth. In fact, it will easily handle streaming to Twitch or Youtube while playing games if you ever want to go that route. Dell also throws in 32GB of DDR5 RAM, which is the fastest on the market, and a 1TB SSD for storage, which will be more than enough for most folks.

Overall, this version of the Dell XPS 17 is truly powerful and easily competes against the Apple Macbook Pro 16 and the Razer Blade 17, especially with the $2,999 price tag from Dell. Of course, if that’s still too pricey for you, or you’re looking for something slightly different, be sure to check out these other laptop deals.

Albert Bassili
Albert Bassili
Deals Writer
Albert’s been a tech and gaming writer for almost a decade now, writing across websites such as GameGavel, How-To-Geek, and…
All the best gaming PC Prime Day deals you can shop today
Digital Trends Best Prime Tablet Deals

If you don't know how to build a PC from scratch, then going for a pre-built one from one of the big manufacturers is a relatively safe bet. Luckily, we're seeing several deals this Prime Day across several retailers, not just Amazon, so you have lots of options to pick from.
Our Favorite Prime Day Gaming PC Deal

While there are a lot of great Prime Day PC deals to take advantage of; this may very well be one of our favorites. That's not necessarily because the specs are amazing, but because the deal from Walmart bringing it down to $399 gives it surprisingly good value. Under the hood, you'll find an AMD RX6400 graphics card, which is roughly equivalent to a GTX 1650 Super, admittedly not one of the best GPUs and was originally intended for laptops, but it will still let you do some indie and casual gaming. It might also let you play some of the more popular free-to-play games optimized for low-end machines, such as League of Legends and Counter-Strike: Global Offensive.

Play Diablo 4 and more for $490 with this HP gaming PC (save $340)
The HP Victus 15L gaming PC on a desk.

If you've been enticed by games like Diablo 4 and Fortnite but are too scared off by the idea of spending hundreds of dollars on one of the best graphics cards, don't worry, HP has your back. While the Victus 15L usually goes for $830, this Prime Day deal from HP has been discounted to just $490 and will let you play the games above, although with a couple of caveats.

Why you should buy the HP Victus 15L
So how does the HP Victus 15L run Diablo 4 while being so cheap? It does it simply by using the Intel Arc A380, one of the first GPUs that Intel has made and is very entry-level. Since it's not the best graphics card out there, you'll have to make compromises in graphics if you want to maintain 60fps, which mostly means running at 1080p with low settings. You could also potentially bump that up to medium settings if you're ok with roughly 55 or so fps. That may seem bleak, but those frames aren't too bad, and the Arc A380 is great for budget gaming and doesn't mean you'll have to spend a ton on a gaming monitor since even cheap monitor deals will be able to utilize the Arc A380 fully. That said, if you're willing to pay a bit extra to get a more powerful GPU, the RTX 3050 upgrade for $160 will let you run Diablo 4 at ultra performance with around 65 frames per second, which is great. The ideal upgrade would be the RTX 3060 for $220, which will let you get some 2k gaming done, but it's not a must if you want a budget-oriented build.

You’ll be surprised how cheap this HP 17-inch laptop is right now
A woman video chats with her friends on an HP Envy laptop.

Laptops with 17-inch screens are usually expensive, but that's not the case with the HP Laptop 17t following a $170 discount from HP. From its original price of $500, you can get the laptop for just $330, but only if you hurry with your purchase because we're not sure how long this offer will remain available. Since there's a lot of demand for 17-inch laptops, we expect stocks to run out quickly, so buy the machine now if you don't want to miss out.

Why you should buy the HP Laptop 17t
The standout feature of the HP Laptop 17t is its 17.3-inch screen with HD+ resolution, which you'll rarely get for a device this cheap. The large display is perfect for managing spreadsheets and making presentations, as well as for watching streaming content whenever you're taking a break from your workload. The laptop is also equipped with the HP True Vision 720p HD camera with dual-array digital microphones, which will help you look and sound clear whenever you make video calls or join online meetings.

