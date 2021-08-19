  1. Computing

The Deployable Key Mouse may be Apple’s craziest MacBook idea yet

By

What if your laptop didn’t have a trackpad, but instead a removable key that could work as a mouse? That’s exactly what Apple is trying to do according to a recently spotted patent application.

The feature is called “Deployable Key Mouse” in the patent application and was first spotted by Patently Apple. The diagrams on the application show a regular MacBook keyboard with a hidden removable key. This key would have a “position sensor” that allows it to function as a pointing device. While docked on the keyboard, the key would still provide typing input like any of the other keys.

In the application, Apple outlines a brief history of the mouse and the many applications of its precision input. However, Apple also suggests that users are “burdened” with having to carry both a computer and a mouse. Therefore, Apple developed this solution for combining the mouse with the keyboard itself. It’s all very efficient and convenient by Apple’s reasoning.

Apple showed various “embodiments” that this built-in mouse could take. In one, the key is a single item that can be inserted vertically into the keyboard chassis. Oher drawings show removing the key sideways from the chassis. Still, other embodiments show a set of keys being removed instead of just one key. This may be better from an ergonomic perspective since a single MacBook key is pretty small.

One obvious question may be about mouse buttons. Apple has that covered as well. One of the diagrams show a retractable button that could also act as a joystick. Another picture shows an optical or touch sensor on top of the key that would allow users to provide sliding input for scrolling, similar to Apple’s existing Magic Mouse.

Interestingly, this isn’t even the most outlandish patent application we’ve seen from Apple. Last year, Apple was granted a patent for AirPods that could be controlled through gestures. Oh, and these gestures don’t involve touching the AirPods themselves, so theoretically, one could use their teeth or tongue to control aspects of the wireless earbuds.

Patent applications are hardly a predictor of the future, but can provide insight into ideas that a company may want to try out one day. One could imagine Apple implementing this idea into compact keyboards such as for the iPad. While the Magic Keyboard for the iPad contains a trackpad, some people may prefer the precision of an actual external mouse. This may well end up being either a feature that nobody asked for or one that many can’t live without.

Editors' Recommendations

The best fantasy movies on Hulu

Kirsten Dunst in Melancholia.

Best cheap grill deals for August 2021

people grilling outside

Best cheap office chair deals for August 2021

staples offering best deals on select printers office chairs plus free shipping chair

The best LGBTQ movies on Netflix

Duck Butter on Netflix.

Best cheap Dyson vaccum and fan deals for August 2021

dyson v11 torque vacuum deal drive 2 resized

Best cheap Nest Thermostat deals for August 2021

amazon slashes prices on google nest smart thermostats for black friday thermostat e 1

Skyrim celebrates its 10th anniversary with yet another re-release

Main character of Skyrim.

Best cheap Ninja Foodi deals for August 2021

amazon drops ninja op302 foodi price cooker4

Best cheap Instant Pot deals for August 2021

instant pot duo crisp duo80 duo60 bestbuy walmart deals 60 7 in 1

Best cheap tablet deals for August 2021

apple ipad air pro deals best buy macmall work from home sale 10 5 review screen angle 1 3 768x768

The best anime on Hulu right now

Vanitas and Noé Archiviste in The Case Study of Vanitas.

Best cheap iPhone deals and sales for August 2021

best iphone deals 2019

Best cheap Peloton alternatives for August 2021

L Now Indoor Exercise Bike