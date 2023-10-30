 Skip to main content
3 early Walmart Black Friday deals you can’t afford to miss today

Officially, Black Friday isn’t happening for another few weeks, and while Cyber Monday will follow, that, too, isn’t until later. But that hasn’t stopped retailers from offering some incredible deals early. How early? Well, to be clear, Walmart has a few ongoing early Black Friday deals that you definitely don’t want to miss. In fact, if you do wait, there’s a good chance you’ll never see these prices again on these particular items. By this point, you’re probably wondering what deals we’re talking about, so let’s not waste any more time and dive right in.

Straight Talk Apple iPhone SE (2022) — $149, was $379

The Apple iPhone SE (2022) being held in a mans hand.
Andy Boxall/Digital Trends / Digital Trends

Ready for a new phone but don’t want the hassle of contracts and term commitments? Check out this Apple iPhone SE deal from Walmart. In our Apple iPhone SE review, our hands-on team praised it for its compact and lightweight design, powerful hardware, wireless charging support, and durability — namely, the IP67 water-resistance rating. To keep it short and sweet, this phone is a stunner, made even more so with the current deal price.

Through Walmart, you’re getting the 3rd Gen Apple iPhone SE (2022) with 5G connectivity and 64GB of internal storage. Straight Talk gives you access to the nation’s most reliable 5G network with unlimited talk, text, and data options at an affordable price.

HP Stream 14-inch Windows 11 laptop — $199, was $229

A pink model of the HP Stream 14-inch laptop sets on a café table while people converse.
HP

Don’t want to spend an arm and a leg on a viable laptop that you can do some basic browsing and streaming on? We don’t blame you. Not everyone needs the maximum power and performance available, and that’s why this little HP is excellent for such a thing. It’s rocking an Intel Celeron N4020 processor, 4GB of RAM, and 64GB of eMMC storage, with Windows 11 and Office 365 access for an entire year included.

It’s also in pink, which is phenomenal. Don’t worry, if you hate pink, there’s also a blue option.

Onn 65-inch Class 4K UHD smart Roku TV — $298, was $348

Onn 4K UHD LED Smart 4K Roku TV 100012587
Onn

As far as TVs go, the size, resolution, and features of this TV are downright unmatched when compared to the price, and that’s the normal price. The deal price makes this thing even more enticing.

It has the Roku smart streaming platform built in, so you can take it out of the box, plug it in, connect to WiFi, and start streaming from your favorite apps and services like Netflix, Disney+, Hulu, and more. 65 inches is a fairly large size, with 4K (2160P) resolution support for a crystal clear, immersive picture. It’s smart home-ready, too, and works with Apple Home, Alexa, and Google Home. Don’t sleep on this one, especially if you’re a sports or football fan. With this panel, you can close out the season right.

