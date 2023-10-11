If you’re still missing a screen for your gaming PC setup, you should check out the 34-inch Acer Nitro XZ342CU curved gaming monitor. From its original price of $370, it’s down to only $307 after a $63 discount from Amazon’s Prime Big Deal Days 2023. This display can give justice to the capabilities of the best gaming PCs, and with the return of Prime Day deals, you can get it for much cheaper the usual. You’ll need to hurry with your purchase if you don’t want to miss out on the bargain, though, as stocks may not last long.

Why you should buy the Acer Nitro XZ342CU curved gaming monitor

To maximize the power of your gaming desktop, you’ll want a screen like the Acer Nitro XZ342CU curved gaming monitor. Its 34-inch screen offers Quad HD resolution, which will allow you to better appreciate the graphics of the best PC games through sharp details and lifelike colors. The monitor also offers an up to 165Hz refresh rate, which is explained by our computer monitor buying guide as to how often the images on the display are updated, and a 1ms response time, which is how fast image transitions are shown.

Just like the best monitors, the Acer Nitro XZ342CU curved gaming monitor supports AMD’s FreeSync Premium, which will allow AMD’s graphics cards and APUs to control its refresh rate. This will eliminate screen-tearing, which destroys the immersive gaming experience. Speaking of immersion, the 1500R curvature of its 34-inch display will place you in the middle of your game, which is effective when you’re playing a story-driven adventure or a racing title.

You’ll come out as a winner if you walk away with the Acer Nitro XZ342CU curved gaming monitor before the ongoing Prime Day monitor deals end. You can get the 34-inch display for just $307, which will allow you to pocket savings of $63 on its original price of $370. We’re not sure if this offer will remain available until the final hours of the sale, though, so you’re going to want to proceed with your purchase as soon as possible if you want to get the Acer Nitro XZ342CU curved gaming monitor for this cheap.

