Digital Trends
Computing

Google Chrome will get a Reader Mode for distraction-free desktop browsing

Chuong Nguyen
By
chrome 69 user issues google update

Google will soon allow users of its Chrome browser to read the content of webpages without distractions. Google had started testing a new Reader Mode on its experimental Chrome Canary browser and, if successful, the feature could make its way to a future public release of Chrome.

Reader Mode works by removing unnecessary content on a webpage that may distract users from the main content that they are trying to focus on, and the feature has been found on competing browsers like Firefox, Edge, and Apple’s Safari. Though Google’s Chrome browser for Android devices does support Reader Mode — it is actually called Simplified view — the feature has not been active on Google’s desktop offering until now.

If you are running Google’s Chrome Canary browser, you can enable Reader Mode and test out this feature. Provided you’re on the most recent Canary build, you can enable the feature by navigating to chrome://flags/#enable-reader-mode on your browser to toggle Reader Mode on. Chrome Canary will prompt you to restart the browser after Reader Mode has been enabled.

After you complete the setup of Reader Mode, you can begin to activate its functionality by navigating to any webpage. Once you navigate to a webpage, you can hit the menu button at the top right-hand corner on the Chrome Canary browser window, designated by three vertically stacked dots, and select “Distill page,” which will enable Reader Mode for the page. Once Reader Mode is enabled, distracting ads, photos, and other content that is deemed irrelevant will be removed.

At this time, Google does not have plans to enhance Reader Mode beyond this view, ZDNet reported. Reader Mode, as it is implemented on Chrome Canary at this time, is just a port of the Chrome for Android’s Simplified view feature. Other browsers, like Firefox, offer more robust features for Reader mode, including the option to customize how text is displayed.

Though Google may be late to the game with its support for a Reader Mode for the desktop — Apple’s Safari browser introduced the feature as early as 2010 — it’s still a nice addition for those who don’t want to be distracted with promoted content, ads, comments, and other elements on a webpage.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

Here's how to uninstall Steam games and reinstall them later
microsoft surface hub 2s review surfacehub2 handson feat
Product Review

You won't buy Microsoft's Surface Hub 2S, but it could still change your life

The Microsoft Surface Hub 2S wants to change the way you collaborate at work. That’s a lofty goal most devices fail to achieve, but the unique Hub 2S could be an exception. And trust us – you’re going to want it.
Posted By Matthew S. Smith
razer core x chroma gpu corexchroma01
Computing

Light up your external GPU with Razer’s new Core X Chroma enclosure

The Razer Core X Chroma external graphics card enclosure is big enough for three-slot graphics cards, with enough space for a 700w PSU and it brings back the RGB lighting of the Core V2 — all for the same price as its predecessor.
Posted By Jon Martindale
Microsoft Surface Studio 2
Computing

Microsoft accelerates carbon reduction plans in new sustainability push

Microsoft wants to accelerate its sustainability goal of becoming a zero-carbon company. To reach those goals, Microsoft is doubling its self-imposed carbon tax to incentivize business divisions in making sustainable choices.
Posted By Chuong Nguyen
A stock photo of group of Apple products sitting on a table
Computing

MacOS update may include external display support for iPads

Apple's upcoming MacOS is rumored to include a new native external display support feature. Code-named "Sidecar" the new feature is expected to allow MacOS computers to send app windows to external displays like iPads.
Posted By Anita George
Apple MacBook-review-USBC-port
Deals

Apple’s MacBook laptop is on sale for just $800 for a limited time

If you have your heart set on a MacOS-powered laptop, B&H has a sale on Apple's MacBook that takes the price down to $800. Only select models are on sale right now, but you can score up to a $600 savings if you act quickly.
Posted By Chuong Nguyen
AMD Radeon RX Vega 56 and 64 review
Computing

AMD could offer ray tracing with next-gen Navi graphics cards

Navi is the next-generation graphics card line from AMD and it's coming in just a couple of months time. When it does arrive, one of its major features may be ray tracing, which has to date been an Nvidia-exclusive feature.
Posted By Jon Martindale
the making of microsoft surface hub 2 hub2 feature feat
Features

Exclusive: The Surface Hub 2S will revolutionize work. Here’s how it was made

Exclusive interviews with the designers, futurists, and visionaries behind the Surface Hub 2 paint a dramatic picture of how Microsoft thinks collaboration will change your office.
Posted By Jeremy Kaplan
microsofts panos panay on the surface hub 2s interview jeremy kaplan juan garcia
Computing

Meet the mastermind behind Microsoft's massive new Surface Hub

Microsoft Chief Product Officer Panos Panay gives us an exclusive peek at the 85-inch Surface Hub 2, and explains how innovation and collaboration will transform your workplace.
Posted By Jeremy Kaplan
Microsoft Surface Hub 2
Computing

Microsoft reveals details of Surface Hub 2S, coming in June at $9,000

The Surface Hub 2 could be the most expensive whiteboard ever made, but it should be a powerful and capable one. With the ability to connect several of the 50-inch displays together, the picture at least, should be gorgeous.
Posted By Matthew S. Smith, Jeremy Kaplan
Stock photo of computers on a desk with a toy robot
Computing

Report says 20% of all 2018 web traffic came from bad bots

Distil Networks published its annual Bad Bot Report this week and announced that 20% of all web traffic in 2018 came from bad bots. The report had other similarly surprising findings regarding the state of bots as well.
Posted By Anita George
How to uninstall Steam games
Gaming

Learn to uninstall a Steam game and clear some space on your PC

Looking to learn how to uninstall Steam games? You've come to the right place. In this guide, we walk you through the process step by step, whether you want Steam to do it for you or handle the process manually.
Posted By Jon Martindale
microsoft surface go
Deals

Amazon strikes $100 off the price of Microsoft Surface Go tablets

If you've been eyeing Microsoft's Surface Go for its compact size and portability, now may be a great time to buy the tablet. Amazon has a $100 discount on the Surface Go, bringing the price of this slate down to just under $400.
Posted By Chuong Nguyen
Affectiva A.I. Emotion Tracking
Emerging Tech

How emotion-tracking A.I. will change computing as we know it

Affectiva is just one of the startups working to create emotion-tracking A.I. that can work out how you're feeling. Here's why this could change the face of computing as we know it.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
wacom cintiq 16 first impressions review 7 1
Photography

Sweet 16: Wacom’s Cintiq 16 pen display makes retouching photos a breeze

Wacom’s Cintiq pen displays are usually reserved for the pros (or wealthy enthusiasts), but the new Cintiq 16 brings screen and stylus editing to an approachable price. Does it cut too much to get there?
Posted By Hillary Grigonis