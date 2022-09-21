 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Computing
  3. Guides

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Here are all of the games that will support Nvidia DLSS 3

David Matthews
By

Nvidia has unveiled its next-generation RTX 4080 and RTX 4090. With that announcement came a new version of Nvidia’s Deep Learning Super Sampling (DLSS) upscaling technology.

The company announced More than 35 games (some of them being Nvidia demos or game engines) that will support DLSS 3, with more sure to come.

Games that support DLSS 3.

Here’s the complete list:

  • A Plague Tale: Requiem
  • Atomic Heart
  • Black Myth: Wukong
  • Bright Memory: Infinite
  • Chernobylite
  • Conqueror’s Blade
  • Cyberpunk 2077
  • Dakar Rally
  • Deliver Us Mars
  • Destroy All Humans! 2-Reprobed
  • Dying Light 2 Stay Human
  • F1 22
  • F.I.S.T.: Forged In Shadow Torch
  • Frostbite Engine
  • Hitman 3
  • Hogwarts Legacy
  • Icarus
  • Jurassic World Evolution 2
  • Justice
  • Loopmancer
  • Marauders
  • Microsoft Flight Simulator
  • Midnight Ghost Hunt
  • Mount & Blade II: Bannerlord
  • Naraka: Bladepoint
  • Nvidia Omniverse
  • Nvidia Racer RTX
  • Perish
  • Portal with RTX
  • Ripout
  • S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chornobyl
  • Scathe
  • Sword and Fairy 7
  • Synced
  • The Lord of the Rings: Gollum
  • The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt
  • Throne and Liberty
  • Tower of Fantasy
  • Unity
  • Unreal Engineer 4 & 5
  • Warhammer 40,000: Darktide

Nvidia’s new DLSS 3 differs from previous iterations by implementing a new algorithm called Optical Multi Frame Generation that predicts whole frames instead of regular pixels. It’s supposed to be up to four times faster and is bundled with other Nvidia technology like Super Resolution, Frame Generation, and Reflex.

The company showed off a demo of Microsoft Flight Simulator, a CPU-intensive game, boosted to up to 135 frames per second (FPS) using DLSS 3. This was while ray tracing was enabled. Flight Simulator was already known to be a resource-intensive game, so it’s impressive that Nvidia was able to achieve such high frame rates. However, this isn’t a fast-paced first person shooter, so 135 frames isn’t actually crucial.

Fan-favorite Portal was also upgraded with ray tracing. Despite the game’s age, the video showed off impressive shadows, global illumination, and lighting effects.

Cyberpunk 2077, a game that already looked impressive with ray tracing, was also shown off with DLSS 3. Developer CD Projekt Red enabled a new Ray Tracing: Overdrive Mode that ups the level of detail with RTX Direct Illumination, boosting the fidelity of lighting and reflections to full resolution.

The Overdrive Mode also showcases other technology exclusive to the new RTX 40-series cards like Shader Execution Reordering (SER), Opacity Micromaps, and Real Time Denoisers (NRD).

A number of other announcements were unveiled at at Nvidia’s Geforce Beyond keynote at the GPU Technology Conference (GTC). Check out all of Digital Trends’ coverage.

Editors' Recommendations

Nvidia GeForce RTX 4090 vs. AMD Radeon RX 6950 XT: Battle of the flagships
Nvidia and AMD's CEOs side-by-side.
Nvidia’s Drive Concierge will fill your car with screens
An interior view of Nvidia's Drive Concierge in-car infotainment system, showing various in-car displays in use.
Nvidia DLSS 3 predicts frames to deliver next-level gaming performance
Screenshot of Nvidia DLSS 3.
How GeForce Now is powering Nvidia’s metaverse
Omniverse Replicator applications.
Best wireless keyboard deals for September 2022
keychron k2 review experience mechanical keyboard
The best webcams for 2022
The best monitors for the Mac Mini
Mac Mini sitting on desk.
The best AIO coolers for your PC in 2022
Corsair H100i AIO installed on a CPU.
Best iPad Deals: Latest models on sale from $280
iPad Pro 2020 Screen
Don’t worry – the RTX 4090 won’t cause another GPU shortage
Render of an Nvidia GeForce RTX 4090 graphics card.
Spellcheckers in Google Chrome could expose your passwords
Office computer with login asking for password and username.
Best MacBook deals and sales for September 2022
Macbook Air (2018) Review
Google’s Nest Wifi Pro leaks weeks ahead of Pixel event
Google Nest Wifi sits on a black stand.