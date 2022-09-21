Here are all of the games that will support Nvidia DLSS 3

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Nvidia has unveiled its next-generation RTX 4080 and RTX 4090. With that announcement came a new version of Nvidia’s Deep Learning Super Sampling (DLSS) upscaling technology.

The company announced More than 35 games (some of them being Nvidia demos or game engines) that will support DLSS 3, with more sure to come.

Here’s the complete list:

A Plague Tale: Requiem

Atomic Heart

Black Myth: Wukong

Bright Memory: Infinite

Chernobylite

Conqueror’s Blade

Cyberpunk 2077

Dakar Rally

Deliver Us Mars

Destroy All Humans! 2-Reprobed

Dying Light 2 Stay Human

F1 22

F.I.S.T.: Forged In Shadow Torch

Frostbite Engine

Hitman 3

Hogwarts Legacy

Icarus

Jurassic World Evolution 2

Justice

Loopmancer

Marauders

Microsoft Flight Simulator

Midnight Ghost Hunt

Mount & Blade II: Bannerlord

Naraka: Bladepoint

Nvidia Omniverse

Nvidia Racer RTX

Perish

Portal with RTX

Ripout

S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chornobyl

Scathe

Sword and Fairy 7

Synced

The Lord of the Rings: Gollum

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt

Throne and Liberty

Tower of Fantasy

Unity

Unreal Engineer 4 & 5

Warhammer 40,000: Darktide

Nvidia’s new DLSS 3 differs from previous iterations by implementing a new algorithm called Optical Multi Frame Generation that predicts whole frames instead of regular pixels. It’s supposed to be up to four times faster and is bundled with other Nvidia technology like Super Resolution, Frame Generation, and Reflex.

The company showed off a demo of Microsoft Flight Simulator, a CPU-intensive game, boosted to up to 135 frames per second (FPS) using DLSS 3. This was while ray tracing was enabled. Flight Simulator was already known to be a resource-intensive game, so it’s impressive that Nvidia was able to achieve such high frame rates. However, this isn’t a fast-paced first person shooter, so 135 frames isn’t actually crucial.

Fan-favorite Portal was also upgraded with ray tracing. Despite the game’s age, the video showed off impressive shadows, global illumination, and lighting effects.

Cyberpunk 2077, a game that already looked impressive with ray tracing, was also shown off with DLSS 3. Developer CD Projekt Red enabled a new Ray Tracing: Overdrive Mode that ups the level of detail with RTX Direct Illumination, boosting the fidelity of lighting and reflections to full resolution.

The Overdrive Mode also showcases other technology exclusive to the new RTX 40-series cards like Shader Execution Reordering (SER), Opacity Micromaps, and Real Time Denoisers (NRD).

A number of other announcements were unveiled at at Nvidia’s Geforce Beyond keynote at the GPU Technology Conference (GTC). Check out all of Digital Trends’ coverage.

