 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Computing
  3. Guides

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

How to charge Meta Quest 3 controllers

Billy Givens
By
A hand holding a controller for the Meta Quest 3.
Fionna Agomuoh / Digital Trends

VR has come a long way, and the Meta Quest 3 continues to move the needle in the right direction for the platform. But while using the Meta Quest 3 is a wireless affair, you’ll still need wires to keep the headset charged up.

As such, you may be wondering why you don’t have an option to plug in your controllers. Here’s what you need to know about keeping your Meta Quest 3 controllers powered up.

Recommended Videos

How to charge Meta Quest 3 controllers

Meta Quest 3 Charging Dock
Meta / Meta

The Meta Quest 3 controllers come out of the box using AA batteries for power, which means that you won’t be able to charge them in their original state. If they run out of power, you’ll simply need to swap out the old AA batteries for some new ones to continue playing games. Of course, you can opt for rechargeable batteries, which is the most sustainable and affordable method.

Related

But if you’re absolutely positive you’d like to charge your Meta Quest 3 controllers rather than swap out AA batteries, you can invest in a charging station from Meta. This official Meta Quest 3 Charging Dock provides a tidy place to dock the headset itself, as well as the controllers.

The charging dock doesn’t get you around batteries themselves, of course — it simply provides a way to swap the original AA batteries with the rechargeable batteries included with the Charging Dock. These batteries are “genuine Meta batteries” that the company claims will last “hundreds of charging cycles” and even allow you to view the battery level of the controller.

If you don’t want to shell out the $130 required to purchase the official Meta Quest 3 Charging Dock, you can find off-brand charging docks for much less money.

So, while there’s no way to directly charge the controllers, there are a few different options for keeping your Quest 3 controllers powered up when you need them.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Billy Givens
Billy Givens
Gaming Writer
Billy Givens is a freelance writer with over a decade of experience writing gaming, film, and tech content. His work can be…
Yet another serious competitor to the Vision Pro takes shape
A divided image shows an Apple Vision Pro and Meta Quest 3.

Profile views of the Apple Vision Pro (top) and Meta Quest Pro Digital Trends

Following rumors of a new extended reality (XR) headset, LG CEO Cho Joo-wan made the news official, confirming it could arrive as early as 2025.

Read more
These are all the must-try apps for your Meta Quest 3
Alan Truly works out with the Quest 3 in Les Mills Body Combat.

The Meta Quest 3 is amazing for gaming, and seeing your actual surroundings adds a new twist to many Quest 3 mixed-reality games. This versatile VR headset can also run apps, so you can use it almost like a Chromebook or a phone.

From browsing the internet, watching movies (2D and 3D), virtual travel, and immersing yourself in 3D worlds to working on spreadsheets, writing documents, and creating 3D models, Meta's Quest 3 provides an early look at what's possible with a spatial computer.
Web browsing in 3D

Read more
Meta Quest 2 is back at its Black Friday price, permanently
A woman dives into action with the Meta Quest 2.

If you weren't able to buy the Meta Quest 2 with a discount during Black Friday, don't worry because the standalone virtual reality headset's price has been permanently lowered. The 128GB model was $249 during the shopping holiday instead of $300, and that $51 discount is here to stay. If you want to see what VR is all about, this is the device that you'll want to buy. However, even though the lowered price isn't temporary, it's still highly recommended that you proceed with the purchase as soon as possible as the influx of interest may cause stocks to run out.

Why you should buy the Meta Quest 2
The price drop for the Meta Quest 2 follows the launch of its successor, the Meta Quest 3, in October 2023, but it remains one of the best ways to enjoy virtual reality. While our Meta Quest 3 versus Meta Quest 2 comparison understandably highlights the upgrades in the newer version of the VR headset, those come with the drawback of a higher price. The Meta Quest 2, however, will let you play the same games and run the same apps at a lower price -- if you check out our roundup of the best Meta Quest 2 games, you'll surely find something that you'll like.

Read more