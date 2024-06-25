 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Computing
  3. Guides

How to use ChatGPT to analyze PDFs

By

Thanks to its advanced vision capabilities, ChatGPT can provide you with in-depth analysis and summarization of images and documents alike. This can be especially handy when you have a research paper or legal documents spanning dozens of pdf pages. Why go through all that trouble to parse them yourself when you can simply have ChatGPT do it for you? In this guide, you'll see just how easy it is to upload PDFs to ChatGPT.

Recommended Videos

Difficulty

Easy

Duration

5 minutes

Upload a PDF to ChatGPT

Step 1: Log into ChatGPT. Open your web browser and navigate to ChatGPT.com and click the Sign In button in the lower-left corner. Enter your credentials as needed.

the chatgpt homescreen
Digital Trends

Step 2: Attach the PDF to the prompt window. Click the paperclip icon next to the text input field, select where you want the document sourced from — you can select from the local hard drive, Google Drive, or Microsoft OneDrive — and click the file you want to attach.

ChatGPT upload source
Digital Trends

Step 3: Enter your query. Once the PDF is attached, type your query, question, directions, or what have you into the prompt field. In this case, I'm asking the system how much more pork I'd need if I wanted to triple the serving size of the recipe. Click the upward-facing arrow button on the right edge of the prompt window to upload everything to ChatGPT's servers, and give the system time to do its analysis.

Chatgpt home screen with a PDF attached to the prompt field
Digital Trends

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Andrew Tarantola
Andrew Tarantola
Computing Writer
Andrew has spent more than a decade reporting on emerging technologies ranging from robotics and machine learning to space…
4 video editors you should use instead of Adobe Premiere Pro
Someone using the Surface Laptop Studio 2 with Adobe Premiere Pro.

Adobe Premiere Pro is the go-to video editor for many, and it's no wonder. It's an extremely powerful utility with a massive community of users and developers that works both on Windows and Mac. Not only do you get an extensive list of features and tools within the app itself but also the backing of hundreds of third-party plugins and tutorials. There's just one problem: It's expensive.

You'll spend $23 per month just for Premiere Pro. If you need any other Adobe App -- be it Adobe Media Encoder, Photoshop, or After Effects -- you'll spend $60 month, and that's if you commit to subscribing for a year. Adobe's Creative Cloud suite, including Premiere Pro, is powerful, but there are some alternatives that let you get your foot in the door for much less. Here are four Premiere Pro alternatives you should consider.
DaVinci Resolve

Read more
The new Surface Laptop whips the MacBook in this important test
The keyboard and trackpad on the new Surface Laptop.

With the release of the new Surface Pro 11 and Surface Laptop 7, iFixit has begun its usual investigation into just how easy it is for customers to repair the devices. And, in an unexpected, but welcome turn of events, the two Copilot+ PCs both scored a repairability rating of 8 out of 10, which represents a huge win over the 5/10 score given to the M3 MacBook Air.

Microsoft has long been a thorn in iFixit's side, with the original Surface Laptop receiving a rock-bottom rating of 0 out of 10 in 2017.

Read more
Apple Intelligence goes against the entire Apple ethos — in a good way
Summarization of notification and emails on iPhone with Apple Intelligence.

ChatGPT isn't the only third-party large language model Apple hopes to incorporate into its upcoming Apple Intelligence system, the Wall Street Journal reports. Apple and Facebook's parent company, Meta -- as well as Anthropic, developers of the Claude AI -- are reportedly in talks to reach a similar deal. What's more, Reuters reports that Apple and Google have also been discussing potentially working together to bring the Gemini AI to Apple devices, as well as AI developers in China, where Google's products are banned. Granted, no official agreement has yet been reached with any of these potential partners, and talks could very well fall through before a bargain is struck.

Apple is taking an interesting approach to structuring these partnerships, in that it is not offering to pay for the integration of any of these AI models. Instead, Apple wants to leverage its massive market share and the reach of its broad portfolio of digital devices to serve as a distribution platform for its partners. Apple would be able to integrate a wide swath of models into its offerings, reducing its reliance on a single partner, while the AI developers will reportedly be able to sell premium subscriptions for their models through Apple Intelligence.

Read more