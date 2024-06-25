How to use ChatGPT to analyze PDFs

Thanks to its advanced vision capabilities, ChatGPT can provide you with in-depth analysis and summarization of images and documents alike. This can be especially handy when you have a research paper or legal documents spanning dozens of pdf pages. Why go through all that trouble to parse them yourself when you can simply have ChatGPT do it for you? In this guide, you'll see just how easy it is to upload PDFs to ChatGPT.

Upload a PDF to ChatGPT

Step 1: Log into ChatGPT. Open your web browser and navigate to ChatGPT.com and click the Sign In button in the lower-left corner. Enter your credentials as needed.

Step 2: Attach the PDF to the prompt window. Click the paperclip icon next to the text input field, select where you want the document sourced from — you can select from the local hard drive, Google Drive, or Microsoft OneDrive — and click the file you want to attach.

Step 3: Enter your query. Once the PDF is attached, type your query, question, directions, or what have you into the prompt field. In this case, I'm asking the system how much more pork I'd need if I wanted to triple the serving size of the recipe. Click the upward-facing arrow button on the right edge of the prompt window to upload everything to ChatGPT's servers, and give the system time to do its analysis.

