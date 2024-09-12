 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Computing
  3. Guides

How to wrap text in Microsoft Excel

By
Oleg Magni/Pexels

Microsoft Excel may be a productivity app that emphasizes numbers, but it has useful tools for text as well. For instance, that handy spreadsheet app will let you wrap text. And getting it done is a breeze. In this guide, we'll show you two ways to wrap text using Microsoft Excel: Manually and automatically.

Recommended Videos

Difficulty

Easy

Duration

5 minutes

What You Need

  • A PC

  • Microsoft Excel

How to wrap text in Excel using line breaks

Step 1: Go to the cell where you want to add the line break and double-click on it.

how to wrap text in excel insert line break screenshot 1
screenshot

Step 2: Within that same cell, go to where you want to insert the line break, then click on that area.

Step 3: Then press Alt + Enter on your keyboard. A new line in that cell should immediately appear.

how to wrap text in excel wrapped using an inserted line break
screenshot

How to wrap text in Excel using the Wrap Text formatting button

Step 1: Select the cells where you'd like the text to be wrapped. Then navigate to the Home tab of the ribbon menu at the top of the screen.

how to wrap text in excel automatically screenshot
screenshot

Step 2: Look at the Alignment section of the Home tab and select the Wrap Text button. (The button has the "ab" on the top row and the letter "c" on the bottom row with a blue arrow between them that points toward the "c".)

This should automatically wrap the text in your selected cells.

Step 3: Alternatively: You can use an Excel keyboard shortcut to automatically wrap text in Excel. To do so: Select your desired cells and then press Alt + H + W on your keyboard.

Don't forget to adjust your cell sizes

You may need to adjust the size of these cells to see the newly wrapped text better.

To do so: Mouse over their respective column and row borders until you see a black double arrow symbol. Then click and drag those borders until you've reached your desired cell sizes.

Any changes you make to specific cells in Microsoft Excel can be retained by locking them. Our guide to locking cells in Excel will explain that.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Anita George
Anita George
Computing Writer
Anita has been a technology reporter since 2013 and currently writes for the Computing section at Digital Trends. She began…
How to lock cells in Excel
A person using a laptop that displays various Microsoft Office apps.

Locking cells in a Microsoft Excel spreadsheet is a super useful thing to know how to do. It’s used to protect a certain segment or an entire worksheet from being modified by anyone other than the spreadsheet’s creator.

For example, if you’re an employer and you use Microsoft Excel to create a spreadsheet with multiple drop-down lists for applicants, locking cells will prevent recipients of that form from tampering with any of the data.

Read more
How to merge and unmerge cells in Microsoft Excel
Excel app

If you use Microsoft Excel, you'll recognize that it is a powerful application, capable of acting as a full-featured spreadsheet and data analysis tool.

While Excel is fully capable of some powerful data manipulation tasks, sometimes you need to do something simple like merge and unmerge cells. That essentially means placing the value of one into multiple cells or two cells into a single cell. That's exactly what we're going to cover in this how-to.

Read more
How to join a Microsoft Teams meeting
Three women in a Microsoft Teams meeting.

Virtual meetings have grown more and more common in the last few years. These calls, often consisting of both voice and video, aid communication at a time when many organizations have both on-site and remote employees. If your organization is using it, you need to know how to use Microsoft Teams.

Read more