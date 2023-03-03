You aren’t going to want to miss this $150 Chromebook deal

Chromebook deals don’t get much cheaper than this offer at HP right now. Ordinarily priced at $260, this HP 11-inch Chromebook is down to $150 for a limited time only. A saving of $110 makes this ideal for anyone looking for the lowest laptop deals but you’re going to have to be fast. The flash sale price only lasts for the rest of the day so when the day ends, so does the sale price. While there are many other HP laptop deals around, this is ideal for those keeping costs down. Let’s take a quick look at why it’s worth it.

Why you should buy the HP 11-inch Chromebook

If you’ve been weighing up the differences between a Chromebook vs laptop and you’ve mostly found you’re fine to go with the cheapest, you’ll like this HP 11-inch Chromebook. It doesn’t rival the best Chromebooks by any means but it does the job well enough. It uses a MediaTek processor along with 4GB of memory and 32GB of eMMC storage. Basic, yup, but it’ll get you online so you can use Google apps and save your files to the cloud.

There’s an 11.6-inch HD screen for you to look at and while it’s basic, it does have anti-glare properties to help you out a little. Crucially, because the system is so simple, it has a long battery life of nearly 16 hours, so it’s fine to use on the move throughout the day and beyond. It’s easy to use too with a full-sized keyboard (but no numeric pad) and 1.5mm key travel to make sure it’s comfortable as well. There’s also a microSD card reader and there’s an HP True Vision 720p HD camera for taking video calls. As one of the best laptop brands, HP knows to include the most important features even when the price is low.

Normally priced at $260, this HP 11-inch Chromebook is down to $150 for today only at HP. The saving of $110 will vanish when the day ends and we think this is a good deal for someone who needs a cheap system to work with on the move or take to class. Buy it now before you miss out.

