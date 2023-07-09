 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Computing
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

A new HP sale just started, and this is our favorite laptop deal

Andrew Morrisey
By
A woman video chats with her friends on an HP Envy laptop.

HP is almost always regarded as one of the best laptop brands, and today it’s having a laptop sale. An HP 17-inch laptop model is currently going for just $330 as part of it, which is a savings of $170 from its regular price of $500. This is a good laptop option if you’re searching the best laptops for college or if you’re hoping to land something comparable to the best budget laptops. HP is including free shipping with a purchase as well, and Windows 11 comes preinstalled as well.

Why you should buy the HP 17t-cn300

This HP 17-inch laptop is a really good general use laptop that could easily fit into the work or school day of almost anyone. This build isn’t going to get it ranked among the best laptops — it has modest specs that keep it closer to an entry-level laptop in terms of performance — but it still offers enough to get most users through their day. It has an Intel processor and Intel graphics, and the solid state drive comes in at 256GB, which will likely be enough to house all of your favorite software and apps. If you have a lot of media such as music or photo libraries, you may need to consider an external hard drive or one of the best cloud storage services with this laptop.

And whatever this laptop may be missing in terms of power it makes up for with its 17.3-inch display. It comes in at HD resolution and makes a good companion if you’re looking for a way to watch the best new movies to stream on Netflix, Hulu, Prime, Max, and more. Comfort is another perk of this laptop. It’s larger than most laptops these days with that 17-inch display, but HP does a good job of keeping its footprint manageable. This also makes more room for a larger battery, so you can count on this laptop getting you through a full work day in most cases without needing to recharge.

Related

This HP 17-inch laptop is going for just $330 at HP right now, a rare low price for a fully capable laptop. This is a savings of $170 from its regular price of $500, and free shipping is included with your purchase.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Andrew Morrisey
Andrew Morrisey
Andrew Morrisey is an independent writer and filmmaker. His interest in storytelling and its many mediums led to an interest…
This 14-inch HP laptop is on sale for $179, and selling fast
HP Stream 13

Many people don't need to pick up the best laptop with the best GPU or CPU or a big screen, but instead, just need something basic to get online and do a bit of work or access their entertainment content. That's where the HP Stream comes in; it's a small, budget laptop without much power under the hood but perfect for the basics. There's even a great discount from Walmart that brings it down to $179 from $209, making it all that more affordable.

Why you should buy the HP Stream
The first thing you'll notice about the HP Stream is the 14-inch screen, which runs at a 1366 x 768 resolution, which isn't very high, but at least with a 14-inch screen, the pixel density is higher, so it's not too bad. Similarly, the 220nits of peak brightness won't let you watch anything in sunlight, but it's good enough for indoor use anytime. Luckily, it's also relatively lightweight at 3.2 pounds, and combined with the smaller size, it's easy to carry around with you, making this a great portable entertainment device. As for the battery life, you'll get about 8 hours out of it, which is impressive for a budget laptop of this size.

Read more
2-in-1 laptop deal: HP Pavilion x360 is discounted from $800 to $500
hp pavilion family refreshed intel amd cpu x360 2018

If you want a thin and light productivity laptop without paying much, you can't go wrong with the HP Pavilion x360 Convertible, especially since it's also a convertible. Luckily, HP has a great deal running right now that discounts the X360 to $ 500 from $800, so it's well worth checking out if you're interested.

Why you should buy the HP Pavilion x360 Convertible
while The Pavilion x360 Convertible doesn't quite make our list of best laptops, it comes with an Intel Core i5-1235U, a mid-range CPU that will likely be more than enough for most consumers who need to get work or schoolwork done. While it won't be able to handle more complex things like video editing, the Intel Iris XE graphics means you can do some basic graphical editing if needed. You can also upgrade to an Intel Core i7-1255U for $150, but it's likely not worth it if you want a basic laptop for work or school. What we would upgrade is the 8GB of DDR4 RAM, either to the 12GB option for $40 or the 16GB for $80, probably the latter since it will provide you with the best quality of life upgrade, but the 12GB would still be good if you don't want to pay the extra $80.

Read more
Usually $500, this HP 17-inch laptop had its price slashed to $300
A woman video chats with her friends on an HP Envy laptop.

17-inch laptops tend to be rare, especially the budget ones, since most folks like the portability and lightweight of smaller laptops like the Dell XPS 13. For everybody else, though, there are very few options out there, but luckily HP has a great deal on one of their budget 17-inch laptops, discounting it down to $500 from $300. While you might need to add a few upgrades to make it run smoothly, at least you can put the discount HP gives you towards that, making this a great deal.

Why you should buy the HP Laptop 17z-cp200
While the HP Laptop 17z-cp200 won't quite make our list of best 17-inch laptops, it's still a great base laptop, especially given the customizations. For example, the base model comes with an AMD Athlon Gold 7220U, an entry-level CPU, and is not that powerful, but you can upgrade it to the much better AMD Ryzen 3 7320U for $80, which we strongly encourage. With a better CPU, you can get more productivity and general day-to-day tasks without worrying about the computer slowing down. Similarly, while the 8GB of RAM isn't much, with the smart app and tab management, you can have a reasonably smooth experience without constantly hitting the laptop's limits.

Read more