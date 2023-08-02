Best Buy is practically giving away this HP Chromebook today

If you’re looking at laptop deals for affordable Windows-based machines but nothing has caught your attention, it may be time to switch your search towards Chromebooks. Here’s an offer that may be too good for you to refuse — the HP Chromebook 14a for just $149, which is half its sticker price of $299 following a $150 discount from Best Buy. We’re not sure how long this bargain will last, but since there’s a chance that stocks sell out quickly, you’re going to have to hurry up with your purchase if you don’t want to miss out.

Why you should buy the HP Chromebook 14a

The HP Chromebook 14a doesn’t look like much on paper, as it’s equipped with the Intel Celeron N4120 processor, integrated Intel UHD Graphics 600, and 4GB of RAM. However, according to our Chromebook versus laptop comparison, it’s still going to run smoothly because of Google’s Chrome OS, which rely on online apps and Android apps instead of traditional software that you need to install. The HP Chromebook 14a will never challenge the best laptops as it won’t be able to handle demanding tasks, but for basic functions like typing reports, making presentations, and doing online research, it’s more than enough.

Even the best Chromebooks don’t have much onboard storage, so it’s not’s a surprise that the HP Chromebook 14a only comes with a 64GB eMMC. This isn’t a limitation though, because with the device’s support for cloud storage through Google Drive, you’ll have ample space for your documents. The HP Chromebook 14a also offers a 14.0-inch screen with HD resolution for a clear look at both your projects and streaming shows, a battery that can run up to 14 hours, and the HP True Vision 720p HD camera with dual-array digital microphones for joining video calls.

While Chromebook deals are generally cheap, there are chances to get one of these machines for an even more affordable price. For example, the HP Chromebook 14a, originally priced at $299, could be yours for just $149. Best Buy’s $150 discount probably won’t last long as there’s a lot of demand for basic laptops that simply get the job done, so if you want the HP Chromebook 14a to be your next device, it’s highly recommended that you add it to your cart and check out as soon as you can.

