Best Buy is practically giving away this HP Chromebook today

If you’re looking at laptop deals for affordable Windows-based machines but nothing has caught your attention, it may be time to switch your search towards Chromebooks. Here’s an offer that may be too good for you to refuse — the HP Chromebook 14a for just $149, which is half its sticker price of $299 following a $150 discount from Best Buy. We’re not sure how long this bargain will last, but since there’s a chance that stocks sell out quickly, you’re going to have to hurry up with your purchase if you don’t want to miss out.

Why you should buy the HP Chromebook 14a

The HP Chromebook 14a doesn’t look like much on paper, as it’s equipped with the Intel Celeron N4120 processor, integrated Intel UHD Graphics 600, and 4GB of RAM. However, according to our Chromebook versus laptop comparison, it’s still going to run smoothly because of Google’s Chrome OS, which rely on online apps and Android apps instead of traditional software that you need to install. The HP Chromebook 14a will never challenge the best laptops as it won’t be able to handle demanding tasks, but for basic functions like typing reports, making presentations, and doing online research, it’s more than enough.

Even the best Chromebooks don’t have much onboard storage, so it’s not’s a surprise that the HP Chromebook 14a only comes with a 64GB eMMC. This isn’t a limitation though, because with the device’s support for cloud storage through Google Drive, you’ll have ample space for your documents. The HP Chromebook 14a also offers a 14.0-inch screen with HD resolution for a clear look at both your projects and streaming shows, a battery that can run up to 14 hours, and the HP True Vision 720p HD camera with dual-array digital microphones for joining video calls.

While Chromebook deals are generally cheap, there are chances to get one of these machines for an even more affordable price. For example, the HP Chromebook 14a, originally priced at $299, could be yours for just $149. Best Buy’s $150 discount probably won’t last long as there’s a lot of demand for basic laptops that simply get the job done, so if you want the HP Chromebook 14a to be your next device, it’s highly recommended that you add it to your cart and check out as soon as you can.

This 15-inch Windows laptop is $280 in the HP back-to-school sale
The HP 15 laptop on a table.

HP has one of the best laptop deals for students on a budget. Right now, you can buy an HP 15-inch laptop with Windows 11 Home for $280 instead of $460. A sizeable saving of $180, it's a fair bit more affordable than most other options around right now. While it's fairly basic, it should suffice for all your school needs. Here's what else you need to know.

Why you should buy the HP 15z Laptop
With an AMD Athlon Silver processor, 8GB of memory and 128GB of SSD storage, the HP 15z Laptop is pretty basic but it's fine for web browsing, typing up documents, and other general tasks. You can even stream your favorite shows with the 15.6-inch HD screen offering a resolution of 1366 x 768, 250 nits of brightness, and micro-edge bezels. An 85% screen-to-body ratio is pretty good too for ensuring a slim design.

Read more
Buy a Microsoft Surface Pro 9 and get a free Signature keyboard
The Surface Pro 9 in laptop mode on a table.

There’s a great deal taking place at Best Buy today, particularly if you’d like to land one of the best tablets on the market. When you purchase a select Microsoft Surface Pro 9 device Best Buy is throwing in a Surface Pro Signature keyboard for free. You can purchase a Surface Pro 9 from prices ranging from $1,000 to $1,500, and the free Signature keyboard is a $180 value. Free shipping and one month of free Xbox Game Pass Ultimate access are also included with a purchase.

Why you should get the Microsoft Surface Pro 9
The Microsoft Surface Pro 9 is a powerful device made for working professionals, content creators, and anyone who wants many of the capabilities of a laptop in the form factor of a tablet. It’s been the flagship of the Surface lineup since is launch, and it remains the newest Surface Pro model in the lineup. It has a lot in common with its predecessor, the Microsoft Surface Pro 8, but manages to improve upon many of the things people loved about the previous generation. The Surface Pro 9 manages to pack impressive performance capabilities without sacrificing portability, as it has a laptop-grade processor in it but is able to maximize battery performance for a full day of work on a single charge.

Read more
Best laptop deals: Get a new laptop for work or play from $160
A person typing on a MacBook Pro while sat on a wooden bench.

Shopping for a new laptop? Since you'll be spending your hard-earned cash, you should make sure that you'll purchase a laptop that matches your needs and fits your budget. There are all kinds of laptop deals in the market right now, so to help you narrow down your choices, we've gathered some of the top offers that are currently available. There should be something here that catches your attention, and once that happens, you're going to want to proceed with the purchase immediately because there's no telling when these bargains will get sold out.
HP 14-inch laptop -- $160, was $200

If you just need a laptop to deal with basic functions like typing documents, doing online research, and watching streaming content, you can't go wrong with the HP 14-inch laptop. It's equipped with the Intel Celeron N4120 processor, integrated Intel UHD Graphics 600, and 4GB of RAM, which are enough for simple tasks. The laptop also features a 14-inch HD screen, a battery life of up to 11.5 hours, and a 64GB eMMC with Windows 11 Home in S Mode pre-loaded.

Read more