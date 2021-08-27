  1. Computing
This is the cheapest HP Chromebooks have ever been at Best Buy

Looking for an ultra-affordable laptop for work, school, or play? You can get an amazing deal on this HP Chromebook today from Best Buy! Right now, the HP 11.6-inch Chromebook is on sale for just $129, marked down from its original price of $250, so you can save $130. Take advantage of Chromebook deals like this one and get the most bang for your buck with this highly rated laptop computer. Featuring an 11.6-inch display, Intel Celeron processor, and built-in cloud support, you’ll be able to stay connected everywhere you go. Chromebook’s simple design and affordable price point makes it an ideal starter computer for kids or older adults, as well as for anyone looking for a daily use laptop.

If you’re looking for the perfect laptop for students, seniors, and other casual users, then you’ll want to check out these student laptop deals on the HP Chromebook. Chromebooks come pre-installed with the easy-to-use and intuitive Google OS operating system, which is familiar to most users and integrates easily with any Google account. Check email, create documents and spreadsheets, and store and access photos and documents with the Google Suite of programs.

This HP Chromebook laptop deals features an 11.6-inch display with energy-efficient WLED backlighting for easy viewing. The Intel HD graphics card provides high-quality resolution for internet use, photo editing, gaming, and more. Weighing less than 3 pounds, this lightweight and ultra-slim laptop fits perfectly into your backpack or briefcase for taking notes in class or working on-the-go. With a built-in camera and microphone, you can easily attend meetings or online classes, or keep in touch with family and friends from anywhere. Built-in cloud support stores your files to your Google Drive account for easy and instant access.

Whether you’re working from the road, attending in-person or online classes, or just keeping in touch with loved ones while surfing the web, the HP Chromebook is a great choice for a personal laptop. Get the HP 11.6-inch Chromebook now from Best Buy and save $130 when you buy it today for just $129, marked down from $259. Find out what makes Chromebook one of the best basic laptops on the market today when you snag this deal!

More Chromebook Deals

Looking for something a little different? There are even more great Chromebook deals going on today. We’ve rounded up some of the best ones for you below.

HP 14 Chromebook (Intel Celeron CPU, 4GB RAM, 32GB eMMC)

$159 $195
With 4GB of RAM and a 14-inch HD screen, this HP Chromebook is perfect for most students looking for a cheap laptop to take notes at home and on the move.
Buy at Amazon

Lenovo Chromebook S330 (Mediatek CPU, 4GB RAM, 32GB SSD)

$159 $239
Lenovo as a brand needs no introduction, and along with its great (but often pricey) ThinkPad laptops, it offers some very solid -- and super affordable -- Chromebooks like the S330.
Buy at Walmart

Samsung Galaxy 13.3-inch 4K 2-in-1 Chromebook

$745 $1,000
This Chromebook is unlike any other, as it's all about luxury, from its 4K OLED display to its durable (and attractive) aluminum finish.
Buy at Amazon
With trade-in

Samsung Galaxy Chromebook 2 13-Inch 2-in-1 (Core i3 CPU, 8GB RAM, 128GB SSD)

$350 $700
With its lovely QLED touch display, 2-in-1 capabilities, and PC-like hardware, the Samsung Galaxy Chromebook 2 is one of our favorites that's perfect for working at home and on the go.
Buy at Samsung

Lenovo Chromebook Flex 5 2-in-1 (13 inches, Core i3 CPU, 4GB RAM, 64GB)

$356 $430
For less than a couple Benjamins, it doesn't get much better than the Lenovo Chromebook Flex if you're looking for a compact 2-in-1 laptop that can pull double duty as a tablet.
Buy at Amazon

Google Pixelbook Go (Intel Core m3, 8GB RAM, 64GB SSD)

$623 $649
Google's Pixelbook Go combines the company's design know-how with great PC-like hardware and sleek Chrome OS software, giving you a laptop that is perfectly suited to working on the go.
Buy at Best Buy
