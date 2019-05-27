Digital Trends
HP embraces dock culture with new portable and mini-PC displays

Jon Martindale
By
27-inch Elite Display Docking Monitor
Alongside its ranges of new laptops, HP has unveiled a trio of exciting new displays at Computex this year. They’re designed with a modern office environment in mind, embracing what it calls “dock culture,” as well as the new trend in miniature PCs that could see these displays not only act as a hub for multiple workers, but even store their upgradeable PC inside the display chassis.

The two new EliteDisplay docking monitors, the E223d and E273d, are designed to fix a number of challenges in the modern office environment. They streamline connectivity options to USB-C for data, video, and power. The monitors also offer RJ-45 Ethernet connections, USB ports, and headphone jacks, and make it possible to daisy-chain multiple displays together. They also work with multiple operating systems and include a pop-up HD webcam.

Designed to offer big-screen function to multiple office workers through an integrated dock, as well as quick connectivity to personal laptops, these 21.5-inch and 27-inch displays will go on sale in June, with price tags of $280 and $410, respectively. Full specifications and feature lists will be released closer to the time of their release.

HP Mini-in-one 24 display
Joining these new docking displays is an intriguing new category of monitor that HP calls a “Mini-in-one.” Like the docking screens, it is designed to maintain a tidy desk and reduce clutter, but it will also cater to a new breed of PC worker who wants the sleek operation of an all-in-one system, along with the upgradeability and portability of a stand-alone, miniature desktop. Think of it as a display for a Mac Mini-like device.

Also referred to as a “modular all-in-one,” HP’s new display has all the features you’d expect from a modern display, including a 24-inch 1080p resolution panel and integrated speakers, as well as a plug-in compartment in the back that’s perfectly sized for HP’s EliteDesk and ProDesk range of miniature computers. The back panels can be removed to reveal a slot just for that mini system, which clicks into place behind the main screen. The panels can then be replaced and locked in for added security.

An HP Mini-in-one monitor with EliteDesk system. HP

Once in place, the system can be connected as any other and powered on with a single press. With a built-in webcam and microphones, the Mini-in-one 24 display could be a useful, modular solution to those who want upgradeable or portable system hardware with a stationary display.

It’s set to go on sale this August with a price tag of $279.

If you can’t wait for these new displays, check out our guide to the best monitors available.

