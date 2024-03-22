 Skip to main content
HP’s latest laptop sale gets you $400 off the Spectre x360 and more

Aaron Mamiit
HP Spectre x360 16 2024 front view showing media mode.
Mark Coppock / Digital Trends

HP is one of the best laptop brands, so if you need a new device, you’re going to want to take advantage of the offers in HP’s laptop sale. Prices start at $220, and you can enjoy savings of as much as $500, but only if you hurry because we’re not sure how much time is remaining before these bargains get taken down. Whether you spot something interesting among our recommendations below, or you want to check out everything that’s part of the sale, you need to complete your purchase as soon as possible to make sure that you get an HP laptop for cheaper than usual.

What to buy in HP’s laptop sale

HP 14 laptop with intel Celeron on desk.
HP

For a basic laptop for work or school, check out the HP Chromebook 14at, which is the cheapest option in HP’s laptop sale at following a $110 discount on its original price of $330. Google’s Chrome OS runs fast and smooth, despite low-end components such as the Intel Celeron N4500 processor, Intel UHD Graphics, and 4GB of RAM. However, if you want a Windows-powered laptop on a budget, you can go for the HP Laptop 15z, which is from $500 for savings of $230. It comes with the AMD Athlon Silver 7120U processor, AMD Radeon Graphics, and 8GB of RAM. You can also go even bigger with the HP Laptop 17z, which you can instead of $500 following a $200 discount. The 17.3-inch laptop runs on the AMD Athlon Gold 7220U processor, AMD Radeon Graphics, and 8Gb of RAM.

Gamers can get the biggest discount from HP’s laptop sale if they buy the HP Omen 16t gaming laptop, which is $500 off for a from $1,600. The device is capable of running the best PC games without any issues with its 13th-generation Intel Core i7 processor, Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060 graphics card, and 16GB of RAM. For a huge productivity boost because of its versatility, check out the HP Spectre x360 16t 2-in-1 laptop for , following a $400 discount on its regular price of $1,600. It’s equipped with the Intel Core Ultra 7 processor, Intel Arc Graphics, and 16GB of RAM.

HP’s laptop sale is filled with amazing discounts, and it’s just a matter of finding the offer among all of these laptop deals that will perfectly match your needs and budget. You don’t have the luxury of time though, as stocks of some of these devices may already be running low. Don’t hesitate to push through with the transaction if any of these HP laptops catch your eye — today if possible, because tomorrow may already be too late.

Aaron Mamiit
