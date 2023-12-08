HP OMEN gaming laptops, PCs and monitors all have huge price cuts

HP has a huge sale on all things HP Omen and gaming related, which means it’s the place to check out for gaming laptop deals, along with the best monitor deals and gaming PC deals too. If you’re looking to upgrade to a sweet new rig, you need to check out this sale. We’ve highlighted the pick of the bunch below.

HP Omen 31.5-inch QHD Curved Gaming Monitor — $250, was $380

HP may not feature on our look at the best gaming monitors, but this HP Omen 31.5-inch QHD Curved Gaming Monitor sounds great on paper. It has a great QHD resolution of 2560 x 1440 along with 400 nits of brightness, 1ms response time, and a 3,000:1 contrast ratio. A 1500R curvature means you can enjoy a more immersive experience than the average gaming monitor. It also has HDR support, AMD FreeSync Premium, and two HDMI 2 ports for hooking up all your devices. 99% sRGB and 90% DCI-P3 color gamut all further help matters to ensure you get a vibrant experience throughout.

HP Omen 40L Gaming Desktop — $1,030, was $1,500

The HP Omen 40L range has featured in our look at the best gaming PCs in the past. This particular model has an Intel Core i5 processor, 16GB of Kingston Fury DDR memory, and 512GB of SSD storage. It also has an Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060 graphics card with 8GB of dedicated memory so it can easily cope with the latest games. Designed for easy upgrading in the future thanks to a tool-less design, the HP Omen 40L is also well-cooled and it has the Omen Gaming Hub for controlling everything from lighting to overclocking components. Pair it up with the monitor above for a great desktop gaming experience.

HP Omen 16-inch gaming laptop — $1,070, was $1,570

Rivalling the best gaming laptops, the HP Omen 16-inch gaming laptop has a lot of great hardware inside its sleek shell. It has an AMD Ryzen 7 7840HS processor, 16GB of memory and 512GB of SSD storage. For the graphics card, you get an Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060 with 8GB of dedicated VRAM. It teams up well with its 16.1-inch full HD screen with 165Hz refresh rate and 7ms response time. With audio by Bang & Olufsen and DTS:X Ultra speakers, it sounds great too, so it’s a highly competent laptop for the price.

