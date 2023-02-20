There are plenty of laptop deals going on thanks to it being Presidents Day with HP currently hosting a fantastic sale. Right now, you can buy the HP Spectre x360 2-in-1 laptop for $800 saving you $450 off the regular price of $1,250. This is a flash sale offer so it ends in under 24 hours. One of the better HP laptop deals, you’ll need to be quick to snag this excellent bargain. Let’s take a quick look at why it’s worth it before you hit the buy button.

Why you should buy the HP Spectre x360

Regarded as one of the best 2-in-1 laptops around right now, the HP Spectre x360 is worth every cent. It offers an Intel Core i5 processor along with 8GB of memory and 512GB of SSD storage. The latter is a hefty amount for a productivity-focused machine and ideal if you have many files to store for work or school. The defining factor that makes this one of the best laptops around is its screen. It has a 13.5-inch WUXGA+ display with a resolution of 1920 x 1280 and touchscreen qualities. Even better, a 360-degree design means you can move it around to suit your needs. Want to use it as a tablet? That’s as easily possible as setting in presentation mode to make it easier for others to see what’s on screen. If you can’t decide between buying a high-end tablet or a laptop, this is easily the best of both worlds.

Continuing that convenient trend, the HP Spectre x360 also has plenty of other useful features as you would expect from one of the best laptop brands. This includes a 5MP GlamCam webcam with an appearance filter, backlight adjustments, as well as a physical privacy shutter. It’s a more premium experience for video calls than your average webcam. There’s also a full-size and backlit keyboard for added convenience while a fingerprint reader saves you from entering so many passwords manually.

A well-designed laptop, the HP Spectre x360 is a delight to use and an ideal accompaniment for students or those who work on the move. Normally priced at $1,250, it’s down to $800 for a limited time only at HP. A saving of $450, this is the ideal time to snap up a 2-in-1 laptop that’s going to be a hit for a long time to come. Remember — the deal ends in under 24 hours so you’ll need to be quick so you don’t miss out.

