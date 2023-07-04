HP has some great laptop deals right now and we’re particularly excited by the price on the HP Spectre x360 16-inch 2-in-1 laptop. Usually priced at $1,700, it’s down to $1,050 right now so you’re saving $650 off the regular price. A great deal for anyone who wants both a tablet and a laptop, let’s take a further look at what it offers before you tap the buy button.

Why you should buy the HP Spectre x360

There’s a lot to love about the HP Spectre x360 16-inch 2-in-1 laptop. It sports an Intel Core i7 processor along with 16GB of memory and 512GB of SSD storage, so it’s well-suited for all kinds of multitasking and working efficiently.

That’s before you get into the true highlight of things — the display. This is one of the best 2-in-1 laptops because of things like the screen. It has a 16-inch 3K+ touchscreen so you get a fantastic resolution of 3072 x 1920. Super sharp and ideal for stretching out plenty of windows, even on the move, it’s a dream to use. It’s sure to make any streaming time look great too so if you love to watch movies in your downtime, this is your chance. It also has 400 nits of brightness and low blue light protection, as you’d expect from one of the best laptop brands.

Other useful additions include an HP Rechargeable MPP2.0 Tilt Pen for sketching out designs, an HP True Vision 5MP IR camera with a privacy shutter, and audio by Bang & Olufsen. Its keyboard is backlit too so it looks great in all lighting. As you’d expect from a 2-in-1 laptop, you can also depend on the 360-degree hinge so it’s simple to move the laptop into tablet mode or presentation mode so it’s always ready to do whatever you require of it.

A seriously stylish laptop, the HP Spectre x360 16-inch 2-in-1 is a powerful all-rounder for everyone other than gamers. It looks good, it’s easy to use, offers excellent battery life, and is powerful. Usually priced at $1,700, it’s down to $1,050 for a limited time only at HP. Don’t delay. Hit the buy button now.

