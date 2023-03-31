 Skip to main content
HP’s best 2-in-1 laptop just got a massive $350 price cut

If you want to buy a 2-in-1 laptop, the HP Spectre x360 may be your best bet, especially because it’s currently on sale from HP with a $350 discount that brings its price down to $900 from its original price of $1,250. HP’s best 2-in-1 laptop almost always gets sold out quickly whenever it appears in laptop deals, so if you don’t want to miss out, it’s highly recommended that you push through with your purchase as soon as possible.

Why you should buy the HP Spectre x360

The HP Spectre x360 is a 2-in-1 laptop that falls under the convertible category, according to our laptop buying guide. From its laptop form, it can change to a tablet form by folding the keyboard all the way under its 13.5-inch touchscreen with WUXGA+ resolution, so you’ll have easy access to the utility of a laptop’s keyboard and the convenience of using a tablet’s touchscreen whenever the situation calls for either of them. The HP Spectre x360 is also equipped with the HP True Vision 5MP camera, which features temporal noise reduction and integrated dual-array digital microphones so that you’d look and sound clear whenever you join online meetings or make video calls.

You’ll enjoy smooth and fast performance on the HP Spectre x360 with its 12th-generation Intel Core i5 processor, Intel Iris Xe Graphics, and 8GB of RAM, and there will be enough space for your apps and files on the 2-in-1 laptop’s 512GB SSD. With Windows 11 Home pre-installed, you can start using the device as soon as you unbox it. Every purchase of the HP Spectre x360 also comes with the HP Rechargeable MPP2.0 Tilt Pen, which is a stylus that provides an additional input option for drawing, sketching, and taking down notes.

There’s no shortage of 2-in-1 laptop deals online, but it will be tough to find a better one than HP’s $350 discount for the HP Spectre x360. The device is yours for $900 instead of its sticker price of $1,250, but the catch is that you need to act fast. There’s no assurance that the offer will still be available tomorrow because of the HP Spectre x360’s popularity, so you should buy it now while you still can.

