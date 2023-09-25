 Skip to main content
Get this HP laptop with a year of Microsoft Office for $179

While there are laptop deals for high-end devices, you don’t need to spend much if you’re only going to perform simple tasks. If that’s the case for you, check out Walmart’s offer for the HP Stream 14, which is available for a very affordable $179 after a $30 discount on its original price of $209. With more than 1,000 units sold over the past week, we’re not sure how much longer the laptop’s stocks will last, so if you think this device will serve you well, go ahead and secure your own by completing the purchase immediately.

Why you should buy the HP Stream 14

Inside the HP Stream 14 are the Intel Celeron N4020 processor, integrated Intel UHD Graphics 600, and 4GB of RAM. These specifications are a far cry from what you’d see in the best laptops, but they’re more than enough for activities like typing reports, managing spreadsheets, and doing online research. To further boost your productivity, the laptop comes with a free one-year Microsoft 365 subscription for access to Microsoft Office apps like Word and PowerPoint. The HP Stream 14 runs on Windows 11 Home in S mode, which is pre-loaded in its 64GB eMMC. If that’s not enough space for your files, you have the option to use cloud storage services.

The 14-inch display of the HP Stream 14 offers HD resolution, for a clear look at your projects and when you’re watching streaming shows during your break times. The laptop also comes with tuned dual speakers for loud audio, and you can use it to attend online meetings and make video calls because it’s equipped with the HP True Vision HD camera with a digital microphone.

If you manage your expectations, you’ll be able to make the most out of the HP Stream 14 laptop. It’s already pretty cheap at its sticker price of $209, but it’s currently even more affordable from Walmart at just $179 for savings of $30. More than 1,000 shoppers have purchased the device over the past week, so there’s a chance that stocks are running low. If you think the HP Stream 14 is appropriate for your planned usage, then don’t waste time — proceed with the transaction as soon as possible.

