Get this HP laptop with a year of Microsoft 365 for $170

While there tends to be a lot of focus on high-end laptops, budget laptops are still relatively popular and allow consumers to access the internet and productivity software at bargain prices. HP is one of the few companies leading this charge, and one great example is the HP Stream, which is not only budget-friendly but also going for sale at just $179 from Walmart. That’s $30 off the usual price and a great deal if you want to keep your wallet safe.

Why you should buy the HP Stream

At its core, the HP Stream is a portable ultra-budget productivity laptop and great for both work and school. Under the hood is the entry-level Intel Celeron N4020 Processor, which, while not that powerful, is more than enough to handle most basic productivity and day-to-day tasks without much issue. Luckily, the HP Stream comes with a 1-year subscription to Microsoft 365, so we know that it works on the Stream and, on the positive side, you don’t need to spend extra money on productivity software, which is great. As for RAM, it’s certainly on the smaller side with just 4GBs, although luckily, you get Windows 11 running in S-mode so that Windows won’t be eating completely into the RAM.

Unfortunately, storage is also on the lower end with just 64GB, although, as the name suggests, the idea is that you stream most of your content and save any files you need to the cloud rather than storing content on the laptop directly. Even so, it might be worth looking at one of these external hard drive deals to help supplement the internal storage. When it comes to the overall build, it’s about what you expect in terms of quality, with a relatively nice finish that has a little bit of flex. As for battery life, you can expect around six to eight hours, which is pretty impressive for such a budget-oriented laptop.

While the HP Stream isn’t going to win any awards for the best laptop, it does a good job at what it’s designed for, which is to be a great budget laptop that will save you a lot of cash. Luckily, the deal from Walmart brings it down an extra $30 to $179, so you’re getting even bigger savings. That said, it’s always worth checking out all the other laptop deals to make sure you’re getting the best-suited laptop for your needs.

