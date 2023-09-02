 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Computing
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Get this HP laptop with a year of Microsoft 365 for $170

Albert Bassili
By
HP Laptop 14
HP

While there tends to be a lot of focus on high-end laptops, budget laptops are still relatively popular and allow consumers to access the internet and productivity software at bargain prices. HP is one of the few companies leading this charge, and one great example is the HP Stream, which is not only budget-friendly but also going for sale at just $179 from Walmart. That’s $30 off the usual price and a great deal if you want to keep your wallet safe.

Why you should buy the HP Stream

At its core, the HP Stream is a portable ultra-budget productivity laptop and great for both work and school. Under the hood is the entry-level Intel Celeron N4020 Processor, which, while not that powerful, is more than enough to handle most basic productivity and day-to-day tasks without much issue. Luckily, the HP Stream comes with a 1-year subscription to Microsoft 365, so we know that it works on the Stream and, on the positive side, you don’t need to spend extra money on productivity software, which is great. As for RAM, it’s certainly on the smaller side with just 4GBs, although luckily, you get Windows 11 running in S-mode so that Windows won’t be eating completely into the RAM.

Unfortunately, storage is also on the lower end with just 64GB, although, as the name suggests, the idea is that you stream most of your content and save any files you need to the cloud rather than storing content on the laptop directly. Even so, it might be worth looking at one of these external hard drive deals to help supplement the internal storage. When it comes to the overall build, it’s about what you expect in terms of quality, with a relatively nice finish that has a little bit of flex. As for battery life, you can expect around six to eight hours, which is pretty impressive for such a budget-oriented laptop.

Related

While the HP Stream isn’t going to win any awards for the best laptop, it does a good job at what it’s designed for, which is to be a great budget laptop that will save you a lot of cash. Luckily, the deal from Walmart brings it down an extra $30 to $179, so you’re getting even bigger savings. That said, it’s always worth checking out all the other laptop deals to make sure you’re getting the best-suited laptop for your needs.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Albert Bassili
Albert Bassili
Deals Writer
Albert’s been a tech and gaming writer for almost a decade now, writing across websites such as GameGavel, How-To-Geek, and…
Best Buy just knocked $300 off the Microsoft Surface Laptop 5
The Surface Laptop 5 on a table in front of a window.

If you're looking for great laptop deals for taking to class, work, or simply to use in a coffee shop while you work on the next great novel, you'll love what Best Buy has to offer. Right now, you can buy the Microsoft Surface Laptop 5 for $1,000 meaning you're saving $300 off the regular price of $1,300. That's significant savings for anyone considering a new laptop, and we're here to discuss why you might wish to consider the Microsoft Surface Laptop 5.

Why you should buy the Microsoft Surface Laptop 5
The Microsoft Surface Laptop 5 may not be the fastest laptop around but it looks great thanks to its thin and light design, along with its many color options. That makes it ideal for someone who loves the style of a MacBook but prefers to use Windows. While Microsoft doesn't yet feature on our look at the best laptop brands, it still makes an impression.

Read more
This Microsoft Surface Pro 7+ deal cuts the price to $700 today
The Microsoft Surface Pro 7+ in laptop form, on a desk.

There's always high demand for Surface Laptop and Surface Pro deals, even for previous-generation models, because of the performance and flexibility of these devices from Microsoft. Here's an offer that may interest you -- the Microsoft Surface Pro 7+ with Type Cover at $230 off, so you'll only have to pay $700 instead of the bundle's original price of $930. You're going to have to hurry with your purchase if you want to take advantage of this discount though, as we're not sure if stocks will still be available if you decide to delay the transaction to tomorrow.

Why you should buy the Microsoft Surface Pro 7+ with Type Cover
The Microsoft Surface Pro 7+ is a mid-cycle update to the Microsoft Surface Pro 7. It's not the latest entry in Microsoft's line of touchscreen devices -- that distinction goes to the Microsoft Surface Pro 9 -- which explains why it only comes with the 11th-generation Intel Core i3 processor. Combined with 8GB of RAM, that's still more than enough for handling activities such as doing online research, typing reports, and making presentations. The Microsoft Surface Pro 7+ also comes with a 128GB SSD, which should provide ample storage space for your files.

Read more
Lenovo has gaming laptops and PC for under $1,000 in this sale
The Lenovo LOQ laptop on a white background.

Whether you're looking at gaming PC deals or gaming laptop deals, you'll be able to get a decent machine for less than $1,000 if you buy from Lenovo's ongoing sale. Here are two affordable but dependable options -- the Lenovo LOQ Tower gaming PC, which is down to $800 from $1,030 for savings of $230, and the the Lenovo LOQ gaming laptop, which is down to $880 from $1,260 for savings of $380. We don't expect these discounts to last a long time though, as they're probably already drawing a lot of attention from gamers. If you want to take advantage of either offer, or perhaps even both of them, it's highly recommended that you complete your purchase immediately because they may no longer be available tomorrow.
Lenovo LOQ Tower gaming PC -- $800, was $1,030

If you're planning to buy a gaming desktop because you've already invested in monitor deals, or because you prefer an easier upgrade path compared to a gaming laptop, you can't go wrong with the Lenovo LOQ Tower gaming PC. It's powered by the 13th-generation Intel Core i5 processor, the Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 graphics card, and 8GB of RAM, which are enough to run most of the best PC games without any issues. The gaming PC also features a 512GB SSD with Windows 11 Home pre-loaded, so you can start installing your favorite games right after you hook it up to the necessary peripherals and power supply. Every purchase of the Lenovo LOQ Tower also comes with a three-month subscription to Xbox Game Pass for access to a large library of games.

Read more