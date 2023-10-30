For gamers, one of the best Black Friday deals is being able to buy a HP Victus 15.6-inch gaming laptop for $550 reduced $350 from $900. That’s quite the price cut and while the HP Victus 15.6-inch gaming laptop might not have the latest tech, it’s still more than good enough to play most of the latest games. If you’re keen to learn more about one of the best gaming laptop deals today, keep reading.

Why you should buy the HP Victus 15.6-inch gaming laptop

While it might not be one of the best gaming laptops, the HP Victus 15.6-inch gaming laptop is a steal at this price. It has an Intel Core i5 processor along with 8GB of memory and 512GB of SSD storage. While we’d have liked to have seen more memory, we’re delighted to see so much storage as games are taking up more space than ever and 256GB simply won’t cut it with gaming needs.

For the graphics card, there’s an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 card which isn’t as good as the new 40-series but is more than competent enough for most games if you don’t mind adjusting detail levels. It’s teamed up with a 15.6-inch display that has a refresh rate of 144Hz and has anti-glare properties so it can handle different lighting situations better than most. It’s those little details that are what helps HP be one of the best laptop brands right now.

The laptop looks great overall and is sleeker than many other gaming laptops. It has HP Dual Speakers along with HP Audio Boost technology and custom tuning by B&O so it sounds better than most. A backlit keyboard looks good while also offers room for an integrated numeric pad, and there’s an enlarged touchpad for getting things done too. For video calls, enjoy a HP Wide Vision HD Camera with 88-degree, wide-angle field-of-view.

Designed with plenty of thought devoted to it, the HP Victus 15.6-inch gaming laptop is great for gamers on a budget. It normally costs $900 but right now, you can buy it for $550 at Best Buy so you save a huge $350 off the regular price. Check it out now before the deal ends soon.

